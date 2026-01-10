Differences in prehospital emergency medical care between urban and rural regions based on acute coronary syndrome—the MONAH1 study

This article thus aims to highlight possible differences and variabilities in clinical care using a prehospital standardised clinical picture, namely acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

These aforementioned differences have so far almost exclusively been investigated for out- and inpatient medical care; there have been no major studies investigating possible differences in prehospital emergency medical care to date.

Patients and methods

Study-associated definitions, specifications and guideline references The guideline for treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) valid at the time of recording included STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction), NSTEMI (non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction) and unstable angina pectoris. duration of symptoms 10–20 min;

sustained ST segment elevations > 0.1 mV in two neighbouring leads;

STEMI equivalent: any left bundle branch block that is thought to be new (in cases of clinical suspicion of myocardial ischaemia). STEMI is defined as follows: typical angina pectoris symptoms without sustained ST segments;

possibly sustained or dynamic ST segment depression, abnormal T waves or unspecific/unremarkable electrocardiogram (ECG) findings. NSTEMI is defined as follows: Anzeige chest pain at rest;

increase in attack frequency, duration and pain intensity with insufficient drug effect (e.g. not sensitive to nitroglycerin). Unstable angina pectoris symptoms are defined as follows: 1. establishment of intravenous access; 2. preparation of a 12-lead ECG; 3. administration of 250–300 mg acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) intravenously (i.v.); 4. administration of 70 international units (IU) heparin i.v. per kilogram of bodyweight; 5. oxygen administration via nasal probe (2–4 L/min) if SPO 2 < 90%; 6. for anxious patients, administration of benzodiazepines; 7. for pain visual analogue scale (VAS) ≥ 4, morphine i.v.; 8. 1–2 strokes sublingual (s. l.) nitroglycerin spray; 9. 3 ‐ 7 ]. transport in upper body elevation to the nearest suitable hospital (for ST elevation/new left bundle branch block hospital with cardiac catheterisation laboratory) []. The preclinical treatment of patients with the abovementioned symptoms included the following after diagnosis: The MONAH1 trial was a clinical, systematic retrospective bicentre observational comparative study to reflect on everyday clinical practice using real-world data as a contribution to quality assurance in emergency medicine within the framework of clinical care research. All consecutive patients with a diagnosis of ACS were included over a defined observation period. They were treated in a prehospital setting by emergency physicians from the district of Börde or from the city of Magdeburg (capital of the German state Saxony-Anhalt).

Inclusion criteria acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI).

unstable angina pectoris symptoms.

myocardial infarction.

acute myocardial infarction. The following diagnoses in the emergency physician protocols were included in the study:

Exclusion criteria Operations of the rescue helicopter Christoph 36 (DRF station at Magdeburg) in the Börde district and Magdeburg were not recorded. Christoph 36 is only deployed in the Börde district and in the state capital Magdeburg if ground-based emergency doctors are not available in a timely manner or if particularly rapid transport of the patient is necessary. Taking the Christoph 36 mission logs into account would distort the picture of the regular ambulance service, as the helicopter is only used sporadically as a supra-regional rescue resource, and the emergency physicians always come from the two maximum-care providers in the city of Magdeburg; these missions thus do not reflect the regular care provided to the population. In addition, an organisational problem arose: the emergency physician logs are archived by the operator of Christoph 36, the German air rescue service, and were not released for evaluation for data protection reasons.

Regions Börde district (Fig. 1 With a total area of 2367.15 km2, the Börde district is the second largest district in Saxony-Anhalt. In 2023, 168,593 inhabitants lived in the Börde district. This corresponds to 71 inhabitants/km2. Emergency doctor locations in the Börde district comprise 1. Wolmirstedt: honorary emergency physicians provided by the Association of Doctors on the Register of the National Health Insurance Scheme ( Kassenärztliche Vereinigung ). 2. Haldensleben: honorary emergency physicians provided by the Association of Doctors on the Register of the National Health Insurance Scheme. 3. Oschersleben: honorary emergency physicians provided by Association of Doctors on the Register of the National Health Insurance Scheme. comprise State capital Magdeburg (Fig. 2 Magdeburg is the largest city in Saxony-Anhalt. It has an area of 201.03 km2. In 2023, Magdeburg had 242,491 inhabitants. This corresponds to 1206 inhabitants/km2. Emergency doctor locations in Magdeburg comprise 1. the University Hospital of Magdeburg: hospital of subspecialised and maximum care; emergency physicians provided by the Dept. of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care. 2. the Magdeburg Municipal Hospital: maximum-care hospital; emergency physicians provided by the Dept. of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care, the Dept. of Internal Medicine (Cardiology and Diabetology), the Dept. of General and Abdominal Surgery, and the Dept. of Trauma Surgery. 3. the emergency doctors’ office in the city centre (Max-Otten Street); staffed by emergency physicians from the specialist departments of the Municipal Hospital. comprise

Raw data collection The emergency physician protocols were completed by hand at all emergency physician locations in the Börde district. The emergency doctor protocols were also completed by hand at two of the three emergency doctor locations in the state capital Magdeburg. At the emergency physician location of the University Hospital Magdeburg, emergency physician protocols have been filled out electronically since 2015. A pad from the company NIDA GmbH (Niederdorfelden, Germany) was used. However, the pad failed for several months due to technical problems, so that the emergency doctor site at the university hospital also reverted to handwritten DIVI emergency physician protocols in their current form. 8 ]. For all emergency physician protocols, both the fields to be ticked and the free texts were used for evaluation. A general definition of how to deal with missing data was made beforehand. Missing tactical and demographic data were simply ignored, but the protocols were used for evaluation of the other parameters. This means that only protocols that were completed for a characteristic were used for evaluation. Missing medical information on preclinical treatment in the protocols was assessed as not performed and is indicated in the results section as not documented. For example, for the evaluation of the quality criterion “12-lead ECG in ACS”, if neither 12-lead ECG was ticked in the protocol nor were ECG changes in the chest wall leads reported in the free text, then 12-lead ECG was assessed as not performed. This approach was necessary to be able to evaluate and compare the protocols with regard to the preclinical measures carried out. Furthermore, this approach is in line with German case law regarding missing medical documentation []. Anzeige The aim of this study was to analyse and compare the prehospital quality of emergency medical care. For this purpose, all emergency physician protocols of the defined study period of 5 years of the district of Börde (“BK”) and the state capital of Magdeburg (“MD”) as well as the protocols with the abovementioned diagnoses were investigated.

Statistics All data were recorded using Microsoft Excel (version 2010; Redmond, WA, USA) and then analysed descriptively and statistically using SPSS (version 29; IBM SPSS Statistics, Armonk, NY, USA) and subjected to statistical tests. Cross-tabulation and chi-square tests were used. The significance level was set at p < 0.05.