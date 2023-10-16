Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben

16.10.2023 | Diagnostik in der Geriatrie | Kongressbericht | Online-Artikel

Ältere Patienten

MS-Therapie fortführen, absetzen oder Switch-Stopp?

verfasst von: Thomas Müller

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

MS-Arzneien sind bei älteren Erkrankten deutlich weniger wirksam als bei jüngeren. Absetzen ist jedoch nicht immer die beste Wahl – dabei kann es zum Wiederaufflammen der MS und zu Rebounds kommen. Alternativen sind ein längeres Therapieintervall oder ein Switch-Stopp.

Literatur

MSMilan2023: Gemeinsamer Kongress des Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) und des European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). Mailand, 11.10.23–13.10.23.
1. Hot Topic 3: MS in the elderly.
2. Free Communications 2: Real world evidence (RWE) – Treatment. Yi Chao Foong: Comparing ocrelizumab to interferon/glatiramer acetate in people with multiple sclerosis over age 60.

3. Corboy JR et al. Risk of new disease activity in patients with multiple sclerosis who continue or discontinue disease-modifying therapies (DISCOMS): a multicentre, randomised, single-blind, phase 4, non-inferiority trial. Lancet Neurol 2023; 22: 568-77;
https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00154-0

4. Menge T. Randomisierte Medikamentenabsetzstudie bei über 55-Jährigen mit Multipler Sklerose. Ältere könnten vom Absetzen profitieren. InFo Neurologie + Psychiatrie; 9/2023; https://doi.org/10.1007/s15005-023-3384-7

Weiterführende Themen

Multiple Sklerose rotated-square
Pharmakologie und Toxikologie rotated-square
Bildnachweise