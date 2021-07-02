 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

01.07.2021 | main topic

Diagnostic challenges, best sources, and future paths for diagnoses of Beethoven’s physical and mental illnesses

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
Ph.D William Meredith
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Significant problems have plagued medical and musicological researchers who wish to understand the complexities of Beethoven’s physical and mental health. The most significant is a lack of detailed information on the composer’s medical and mental conditions as they appeared and progressed. Though he consistently saw well-regarded doctors from around 1800 to his death, only one wrote a detailed description and only a few left information in the conversation books. Other problems are the limited medical knowledge about certain diseases at the time (such as the causes of deafness) and treatments with no or limited effectiveness (both for deafness and liver disease, for instance). Two additional problems are the focus of this essay. The first is the fact that studying the composer’s health and diseases is a cross-disciplinary endeavor that requires specialized knowledge both of medical science and of musicological expertise into every corner of Beethoven’s biography. The second concerns acquiring a knowledge of all the available sources that have survived to document the composer’s health and a critical assessment of their value.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1509.0