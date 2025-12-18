Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Diagnostic approaches to cancer of unknown primary—the pathologist’s perspective

  • 17.12.2025
  • short review
Verfasst von
Dr. med. Michael Guenther
PD Dr. med. univ. Andrea Brunner-Véber
Univ. Prof. Dr. med. Steffen Ormanns
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Cancer of unknown primary (CUP), a rare metastatic malignancy for which a primary site cannot be established after the diagnostic workup, has an unfavorable prognosis. Histopathological assessment, including comprehensive panels of immunohistochemistry (IHC) of biopsy specimens, remains the mainstay for establishing a diagnosis, identifying a putative tissue of origin (ToO), and guiding therapy decisions. Combining IHC and complex molecular analyses may identify therapy targets to improve patient outcomes. This review focuses on the standard-of-care diagnostic workup of suspected CUP samples, the pathologist’s role in the search for therapy targets, and current as well as future developments in the field.
Titel
Diagnostic approaches to cancer of unknown primary—the pathologist’s perspective
Verfasst von
Dr. med. Michael Guenther
PD Dr. med. univ. Andrea Brunner-Véber
Univ. Prof. Dr. med. Steffen Ormanns
Publikationsdatum
17.12.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01093-w
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.