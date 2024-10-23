Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

22.10.2024 | review

Diagnostic and treatment possibilities in the management of positional plagiocephaly

verfasst von: Robert Chrenko, M.D., Ph.D., Andrej Plž, BME, Barbora Nedomová, M.D., Ph.D., Dana Kuniaková, M.D., Ph.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Positional plagiocephaly, characterized by an asymmetric skull shape, is the most common craniofacial malformation in infancy. Associated risk factors include a preference for the supine position, first and assisted delivery, multiple pregnancy, prematurity, and congenital muscular torticollis. The diagnosis is established by clinical and anthropometric examinations. In the case of moderate or severe deformity, three-dimensional optical scanning enables a detailed depiction of the deformity and provides a safe and noninvasive tool for follow-up. Treatment mainly includes repositioning of the infant, while orthotic therapy is considered in cases of severe deformity. Cranial orthotic therapy is most effective when started between 4 and 7 months of age. The total duration of orthotic treatment ranges from 2 to 6 months. Although the clinical course of positional plagiocephaly is generally benign and the prognosis favorable, its increasing prevalence has prompted the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies over the past decade.
Metadaten
Titel
Diagnostic and treatment possibilities in the management of positional plagiocephaly
verfasst von
Robert Chrenko, M.D., Ph.D.
Andrej Plž, BME
Barbora Nedomová, M.D., Ph.D.
Dana Kuniaková, M.D., Ph.D.
Publikationsdatum
22.10.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01056-6