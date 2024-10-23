Diagnostic and treatment possibilities in the management of positional plagiocephaly

Summary

Positional plagiocephaly, characterized by an asymmetric skull shape, is the most common craniofacial malformation in infancy. Associated risk factors include a preference for the supine position, first and assisted delivery, multiple pregnancy, prematurity, and congenital muscular torticollis. The diagnosis is established by clinical and anthropometric examinations. In the case of moderate or severe deformity, three-dimensional optical scanning enables a detailed depiction of the deformity and provides a safe and noninvasive tool for follow-up. Treatment mainly includes repositioning of the infant, while orthotic therapy is considered in cases of severe deformity. Cranial orthotic therapy is most effective when started between 4 and 7 months of age. The total duration of orthotic treatment ranges from 2 to 6 months. Although the clinical course of positional plagiocephaly is generally benign and the prognosis favorable, its increasing prevalence has prompted the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies over the past decade.