Diagnostic and therapeutic considerations in pediatric uveitis

Results

Uveitis is less common in children than in adults, but it may be more complicated due to its often asymptomatic nature or due to the inability of children to express complaints. Uveitis in children can be chronic, persistent, recurrent, and resistant to conventional treatment. The most common type of uveitis in pediatric patients is anterior uveitis, whereas the prevalence of intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis depends on the ethnic group and geographical distribution. Although many cases of pediatric uveitis are idiopathic, the differential diagnosis requires awareness of etiologies, as uveitis in children may be associated with various systemic inflammatory disorders, infections, or masquerade syndromes. Ocular complications of uveitis include cataracts, synechiae formation, glaucoma or hypotony, band keratopathy, macular edema, epiretinal membrane, choroidal neovascular membranes, and retinal detachment. These complications are associated with not only the nature of the disease but also with the use of topical and systemic corticosteroids, leading to irreversible structural damage and visual loss.