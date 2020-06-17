01.06.2020 | Aktuelles | Ausgabe 2/2020
Diagnosis of Adnexal Masses—Do we Really Need Computed Tomography?
Wichtige Hinweise
Lecture manuscript on the occasion of the XXIX Scientific Meeting of the Working Group for Gynaecological Oncology (AGO) of the Austrian Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (OEGGG) 2020, 18th Austrian Congress “Cancer in Women”, April 22–25, 2020, Salzburg. The meeting was cancelled due to the Sars-CoV‑2 pandemic.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.