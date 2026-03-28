Diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer: an expert opinion from the 9th CECOG Pancreas Cancer Academy

Introduction

1 ]). It is predicted to become the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with a rise in incidence and mortality by approximately 80% between 2018 and 2040 [ 2 ]. As patients mostly do not experience any symptoms, and due to the underlying aggressive biology, metastatic disease at diagnosis is common. The 5‑year survival rate across all cancer stages is estimated to be 13% in the United States, while the 5‑year survival rate in advanced pancreatic cancer drops to as low as 3% [ 3 , 4 ]. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult-to-treat and deadliest cancers, with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) being the most prevalent subtype (∼ 85%; []). It is predicted to become the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with a rise in incidence and mortality by approximately 80% between 2018 and 2040 []. As patients mostly do not experience any symptoms, and due to the underlying aggressive biology, metastatic disease at diagnosis is common. The 5‑year survival rate across all cancer stages is estimated to be 13% in the United States, while the 5‑year survival rate in advanced pancreatic cancer drops to as low as 3% [].

There are several inherent obstacles to treatment success: Surgery is rarely curative, as the pancreas is nestled among several critical vessels, which complicates both the staging and surgical removal of pancreatic tumors. More importantly, even after resection, pancreatic cancer is a rapidly spreading disease with the likely presence of micrometastases in most patients. Pancreatic cancer also tends to be resistant to many systemic cancer therapies for a variety of reasons. Therefore, real breakthroughs have been rare. However, a steady flow of research has yielded important insights into the pathological mechanisms of the disease. Research conducted over the past decade has slowly but steadily improved patient outcomes in randomized clinical trials testing various drug combinations.

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To explore these recent advances in the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer, the Central European Cooperative Oncology Group (CECOG) hosted its 9th edition of the “Pancreas and Cholangiocellular Cancers Academy” in June 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Experts from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Canada discussed the biology, diagnosis, and treatment of pancreatic cancer, including its management in local/locoregional and metastatic settings.

This report summarizes the most current expert opinion on the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer, as presented at the 9th CECOG Pancreas Cancer Academy.