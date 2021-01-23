 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

22.01.2021 | short review Open Access

Diagnosis and supportive therapeutic management of cardiac light chain amyloidosis—a cardiologist’s perspective

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Christina Binder, MD, PhD Franz Duca
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Cardiac amyloidosis is caused by deposition of abnormally folded proteins (amyloid). The most common forms of amyloidosis which present with cardiac involvement are light-chain amyloidosis (AL) and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). Even with novel treatments emerging, the prognosis of these patients remains poor once amyloid deposits in the heart. Therefore, knowledge on clinical and imaging features of cardiac amyloidosis is crucial to make an early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. This article reviews the most important diagnostic findings of cardiac amyloidosis and gives an overview on the therapeutic management of these patients, including supportive-, device- and disease-specific drug therapies focusing on AL amyloidosis.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1251.0