Diagnosis and supportive therapeutic management of cardiac light chain amyloidosis—a cardiologist’s perspective

Summary

Cardiac amyloidosis is caused by deposition of abnormally folded proteins (amyloid). The most common forms of amyloidosis which present with cardiac involvement are light-chain amyloidosis (AL) and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). Even with novel treatments emerging, the prognosis of these patients remains poor once amyloid deposits in the heart. Therefore, knowledge on clinical and imaging features of cardiac amyloidosis is crucial to make an early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. This article reviews the most important diagnostic findings of cardiac amyloidosis and gives an overview on the therapeutic management of these patients, including supportive-, device- and disease-specific drug therapies focusing on AL amyloidosis.