Diagnosis and management of mediastinal extragonadal germ cell tumors

Germ cell tumors typically arise in the male gonads or at extragonadal sites, in which case they are referred to as extragonadal germ cell tumors (EGCT). EGCT are located in the midline areas of the body which is due to the embryonic migration of primordial germ cells from the epiblast to the genital ridge. Although histologically similar to GCT, EGCT have distinct histological patterns which result in a biologically aggressive variant of GCT with the need for interdisciplinary care in highly specialized centers [].

Testicular germ cell tumors (GCT) are the most common solid neoplasms in young men aged 20 to 40 years. Histologically, GCT are differentiated into seminomatous and nonseminomatous GCT, which have different clinical, biological, and therapeutic features []. About two thirds of patients harbor organ-confined tumors and only 30% of men demonstrate metastases at the time of diagnosis or during follow-up. Typically, GCT metastasize to retroperitoneal, retrocrural, or mediastinal lymph nodes and the lung, whereas liver, brain, or skeletal metastases are rare []. Patients with metastatic GCT are classified into three different risk groups depending on serum concentrations of the tumor markers AFP, β‑hCG, and LDH, as well as on the localization of the metastatic deposits []. Overall survival rates differ significantly between the three risk groups, with 96%, 89%, and 67% for the good, intermediate, and poor prognosis groups, respectively [].

About 40% of potential EGCT might demonstrate some intratesticular pathology such as a calcification, cysts, and scars, which highlight the presence of a so-called burned-out tumor, so that proper urological examination is mandatory prior to initiation of treatment. Furthermore, a testicular biopsy will demonstrate the presence of germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS) in about 40% of patients with extragonadal retroperitoneal GCT, whereas none of the patients with mediastinal EGCT have demonstrated GCNIS []. Therefore, identification of GCNIS as the common precursor cell for all GCT is only indicated in extragonadal tumors outside the mediastinum.

Serum tumor markers alpha fetoprotein (AFP), ß-human choriogonadotropic hormone (β‑hCG), and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) should always be measured and might be elevated in about 40% to 60% of cases. Especially if AFP and/or β‑hCG are elevated, the presence of a germ cell tumor is proven and no further diagnostic approaches with biopsy are necessary. The role of the new biomarker miR371, which has been shown to be diagnostic and predictive for GCT, has not been evaluated in EGCT. In addition, FISH analysis or PCR-based techniques can be applied to identify abnormalities of the 12p chromosome, since i(12p) or amplifications of 12p11.2-12.1 are characteristic for GCT independent of their localization []. Furthermore, the incidence of Klinefelter’s syndrome is highly increased in men with EGCT, so that a proper karyographic examination should be performed in all patients [].

The incidence of EGCT is low, and only 2–3% of all GCT are diagnosed as EGCT, with the majority of these tumors being located in the upper anterior mediastinum (50–70%) followed by the retroperitoneum []. Mediastinal EGCT, however, only account for 16–20% of all mediastinal tumors, so that a proper diagnosis is necessary to rule out non-germ cell tumors and to initiate the correct treatment option with a high cure rate []. Besides extragonadal germ cell tumors, thymomas represent the most common pathology in the anterior mediastinum. Lymphomas and bronchogenic cysts represent the most common histology in the middle mediastinum, whereas schwannomas and neurofibromas are the most common pathologies in the posterior mediastinum []. In the majority of cases a biopsy specimen will be taken via CT-guided bronchoscopic or thoracoscopic routes.

Besides MST, there is a high association between EGCT and the presence or the development of hematological neoplastic disease such as acute megaloblastic leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which have been reported in about 6% []. Hematological disorders seem to arise from the same progenitor cells as EGCT does, since i(12p) was detected in EGCT tumors cells and in blasts. Hematological disorders are typically diagnosed about 6 months after diagnosis and systemic treatment of EGCT, so that patients need to be followed closely.

On biopsy, immunohistochemical staining for SALL4, OCT3/4, GPC3, AFP, and GATA3 are typical markers for GCT []. In addition, staining for FOXA2 has been shown to be highly predictive for the presence of yolk sac tumor elements which usually exert a negative prognosis [].

Whereas the majority of intratesticular GCT are seminomas, nonseminomatous mixed GCT predominate in EGCT, with most of the patients harboring yolk sac tumor elements or postpubertal teratomas []. Pure mediastinal EGCT are rare and occur in only about 10–15% of patients. Postpubertal teratomas typically do not express serum tumor markers, so that these histologies can only be detected by biopsies. The same holds true for EGCT with malignant somatic transformation (MST), which is defined as a teratoma that develops a distinct secondary component that resembles a somatic-type malignant neoplasm, as seen in other organs and tissues (e.g., sarcomas and carcinomas) []. Pathohistologically, most MST components represent sarcomas, primitive neuroectodermal tumors, and adenocarcinomas, which all have a poor prognosis as compared to GCT and EGCT without MST.

According to the International Germ Cell Cancer Collaborative Group (IGCCCG) classification, mediastinal nonseminomatous EGCT belong to the group with poor prognosis regardless of serum concentration of tumor markers and regardless of the extent of metastatic disease, whereas mediastinal seminomas are classified in the good prognosis group []. Poor prognosis for typical nonseminomas was associated with a 5-year overall survival rate of 50% and 67% according to the old and the new IGCCCG classification analysis, respectively. However, survival rates in mediastinal nonseminomatous EGCT are worse, with 40% to 45% following systemic chemotherapy and residual tumor resection.

Treatment

Treatment of choice is systemic chemotherapy with three cycles of PEB (cisplatin, etoposide, bleomycin) in seminomatous EGCT and with four cycles of PEB in nonseminomatous EGCT []. The prognosis of patients with extragonadal seminomas has improved significantly, with a 5-year progression-free survival rate of 79% as compared to 67%, and a 5-year overall survival rate of 88% versus 72% upon comparing the new and the old IGCCCG classifications, respectively []. Since most of the nonseminomatous EGCT patients will require postchemotherapy resection of residual masses, the risk of bleomycin-induced lung toxicity must be taken into consideration. Therefore, repeated assessment of lung function is mandatory for patients with a high probability of postchemotherapeutic surgery. These patients might be treated initially with the PEI (cisplatin, etoposide, ifosfamide) or TIP (paclitaxel, ifosfamide, cisplatin) regime []. This treatment strategy is highlighted by the retrospective analysis of 158 patients with nonseminomatous EGCT who underwent postchemotherapeutic resection of residual masses: 24% of patients with bleomycin exposure experienced postoperative respiratory failure whereas none of the 17 patients without bleomycin exposure developed such a complication [].

It is currently under debate whether patients with nonseminomatous mediastinal EGCT should be treated with first-line high-dose chemotherapy or with conventional systemic chemotherapy. This treatment suggestion is derived from a previous German multicenter trial which enrolled a total of 28 patients with nonseminomatous EGCT, all of whom were managed by first-line high-dose VIP chemotherapy followed by autologous peripheral blood stem cell transplantation []: 19/28 (67.8%) patients remained disease free after chemotherapy alone or with the combination of chemotherapy and surgery. This aggressive approach resulted in 2‑year PFS and overall survival of 64% and 68%, respectively, which is about 15% superior to the results achieved with conventional chemotherapy. However, since there is no level I or II evidence data and since high-dose VIP is associated with significant treatment-associated toxicities, this approach might be reserved for nonseminomatous EGCT with poor prognostic risk factors which were assessed by Hartmann et al. [] in a cohort of 104 seminomatous and 524 nonseminomatous EGCT patients. Adverse parameters for overall survival in nonseminomatous EGCT were presence of central nervous system metastases, primary mediastinal location, liver metastases, elevation of pretreatment β‑hCG, and presence of lung metastases (Tables 1 2 Factors for OS HR 95% CI Points Liver metastases 1.72 1.17–2.52 1 Lung metastases 1.43 1.04–1.97 1 CNS metastases 2.53 1.42–4.53 2 β‑hCG↑ 1.48 1.06–2.08 1 Mediastinal EGCT 2.29 1.64–3.20 2 Risk category No patients 1‑year OS (%) 5‑year OS (%) Excellenta 95 95 89 Intermediate-low (0–1 points) 109 90 69 Intermediate-high (2–3 points) 284 80 55 Poor (> 3 points) 59 49 17 and). Based on these data, the authors developed the three prognostic categories of good (seminomas only), intermediate-low, intermediate-high, and poor risk, which were associated with a 5-year overall survival rate of 89%, 69%, 55%, and 17%, respectively.

Treatment intensification based on the assessment of tumor marker decline at the end of one cycle of PEB might represent another treatment strategy. In the GETUG 13 study, poor-risk GCT patients, of whom 30% had nonseminomatous EGCT, were randomized to receive four cycles of PEB or two cycles of T‑BEP-oxaliplatin followed by two cycles of PEI in case of unfavorable marker decline []. The PFS for the dose-dense regime was superior to PEB (HR = 0.66, 95% CI: 0.44–1.00, p = 0.05), but there was no correlation between other negative prognostic markers including the presence of extragonadal GCT. Therefore, it was concluded that mediastinal nonseminomatous EGCT do not benefit from upfront dose intensification.

In summary, international guidelines recommend conventional first-line systemic chemotherapy with three to four cycles of PEB or PEI/TIP depending on the probability of undergoing postchemotherapeutic resection of mediastinal masses. In case of significantly elevated markers, adequate marker decline should be assessed at the end of cycle one and patients with unfavorable marker decline should undergo treatment intensification. First-line high-dose chemotherapy should be reserved for patients with poor adverse factors.

Unnecessary treatment delays or dose reductions should be avoided since these steps are associated with an inferior outcome. It is of utmost importance to stick to the 21-day regimes, which requires significant experience in the management of poor-risk patients. Centralization of treatment of those poor-risk patients with mediastinal EGCT is the first step to achieving optimal treatment results.