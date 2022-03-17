 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

16.03.2022 | original article

Diagnosis and management of gastro-esophageal reflux disease in children with congenital diaphragmatic hernia—a nationwide assessment of practices

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MD Louise Montalva, MD Elisabeth Carricaburu, MD, PhD Michael Levy, MD,PhD Arnaud Bonnard
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Although gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) is the most frequent long-term morbidity in congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) survivors, no consensual guidelines exist regarding this associated comorbidity. The aim of this study was to assess practices regarding GERD diagnosis and treatment in children born with CDH at a national level.

Methods

An online questionnaire was sent to the 29 centers from the National Reference Centre for CDH. Responses were collected between April and May 2020.

Results

The response rate was 100% (n = 29). In 38% of centers, preventive fundoplication during CDH repair was sometimes considered, whereas in 62%, this practice was never performed. The criteria for performing this surgery were: large defect requiring a patch/muscle flap (91%), intrathoracic stomach (36%)/liver (27%). When preventive fundoplication was performed, an associated gastrostomy was systematically inserted in 36% (n = 4) or never in 55% (n = 6) of centers. In centers that did not perform preventive fundoplication (n = 18), this was justified by department habits (44%), poor evidence/absence of guidelines (44%), and thoracoscopic CDH repair (17%). After CDH repair, anti-reflux medication was systematically administered in 59% of centers (3 months to 2 years). Investigations for GERD diagnosis were never performed systematically before discharge, and in 7% of centers during follow-up.

Conclusion

Despite the prevalence of GERD, practices regarding preventive fundoplication and GERD management in children with CDH vary strongly. Prospective multi-institutional studies are needed to establish guidelines for this fragile cohort of patients.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1838.0