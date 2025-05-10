Diabetic retinopathy—recommendations for screening and treatment

Diabetic retinopathy (DR), the prevalence of which continues to rise, is one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide. Experimental and clinical research in recent years has contributed to a better understanding of the pathogenesis of DR, which is complex and results from many interrelated processes leading to abnormal permeability and occlusion of the retinal vasculature, with ischemia and subsequent neovascularization. According to the absence or presence of neovascularization, DR is divided into two main forms: nonproliferative and proliferative DR. From nonproliferative to proliferative disease, diabetic macular edema (DME) can develop anywhere along the spectrum. As the majority of diabetics have no ophthalmologic symptoms, screening plays an important role in preventing the development of retinal disease. Specific treatment options beyond metabolic risk factor control, including intravitreal administration of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agents or corticosteroids, laser photocoagulation, and vitreous surgery, are effective approaches for ocular diabetic complications.