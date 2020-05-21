 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.05.2020 | main topic

Diabetes and COVID-19

Disease—Management—People

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Slobodan Peric, MD Prof. Thomas M. Stulnig
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Informed consent statement

S. Peric and T.M. Stulnig have significantly contributed to the manuscript and have given their informed consent to be included as authors.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The current pandemic of SARS-CoV‑2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a particular challenge for diabetes patients. Diabetes mellitus predisposes to a particularly severe course of the disease and doubles the COVID-19 mortality risk due to pulmonary and cardiac involvement. In addition, diabetes patients often suffer from comorbidities which further worsen clinical outcomes. Glycemic control during infectious diseases is often suboptimal, and antidiabetic drugs and insulin therapy have to be adapted accordingly. On the other hand, access of diabetes patients to outpatient clinics are limited during the ongoing season urging alternative treatment options, particularly the implementation of novel telemedicine strategies. Hence, the opportunity of the COVID 19 crisis should be taken to make a significant step forward in the care for diabetes patients.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.761.0