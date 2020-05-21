Diabetes and COVID-19

Summary

The current pandemic of SARS-CoV‑2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a particular challenge for diabetes patients. Diabetes mellitus predisposes to a particularly severe course of the disease and doubles the COVID-19 mortality risk due to pulmonary and cardiac involvement. In addition, diabetes patients often suffer from comorbidities which further worsen clinical outcomes. Glycemic control during infectious diseases is often suboptimal, and antidiabetic drugs and insulin therapy have to be adapted accordingly. On the other hand, access of diabetes patients to outpatient clinics are limited during the ongoing season urging alternative treatment options, particularly the implementation of novel telemedicine strategies. Hence, the opportunity of the COVID 19 crisis should be taken to make a significant step forward in the care for diabetes patients.