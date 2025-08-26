Developing the WHO Mosaic Toolkit to End Stigma and Discrimination in Mental Health

Developed between December 2022 and August 2024, the toolkit was shaped through in-person and online workshops where the writing group collaboratively defined its scope and structure. Between workshops, writing responsibilities were shared, using online documents to support open collaboration and transparency. Content was reviewed, discussed, and edited in regular online meetings. At key points, the broader stakeholder group was consulted for critical feedback and technical input on the toolkit’s content and direction. These consultations are detailed next.

The core writing group included representatives from the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO-EURO), the Global Mental Health Peer Network, and King’s College London. This collaboration brought together lived experience expertise, leadership in global health, and academic knowledge on stigma and discrimination. Oversight and additional input were provided by a working group comprising WHO pan-European Mental Health Coalition members, international stigma experts, and global lived experience representatives.

A participatory co-production approach was used to develop the toolkit, involving close collaboration with diverse collaborators and stakeholders to ensure it is relevant, inclusive, and grounded in real-world needs and experiences.

Stakeholder consultations

1. Working group online workshop

Two half-day online workshops were held on 30–31 August 2023 with the wider working group to review an initial draft of the toolkit’s structure and content. Forty international participants (including stigma researchers, people with lived experience, academics, WHO staff, and policy makers) were invited to ensure diverse professional and lived perspectives, as well as broad geographic representation.

Each workshop session involved small group discussions facilitated by writing group members. Participants reviewed two phases of the proposed stigma reduction process per day, providing input on content relevance, contextual challenges, and practical improvements. Suggestions for illustrative case studies, frequently asked questions (FAQs), and resources for inclusion were collected using collaborative online tools supplemented by facilitators’ notes.

2. WHO pan-European Mental Health Coalition Workshop Workshop feedback was reviewed by the writing group, and key themes were integrated into the subsequent toolkit draft. This included emphasising the central role of lived experience, the importance of adapting activities to local context, and working with community stakeholders for sustainability. Nearly one hundred questions were proposed for the FAQ section and screened for inclusion. Participants also contributed ideas for distributing the toolkit.

A second workshop was held in Brussels, Belgium on 22–23 May 2024, as a part of a larger meeting of the pan-European Mental Health Coalition and the European Union Joint Action on Implementation of Best Practices in the area of Mental Health (JA ImpleMENTAL).

3. Global Mental Health Action Network (GMHAN) online consultation This workshop session was co-led by writing group members from the Global Mental Health Peer Network and WHO-EURO, to reinforce the important principle of co-creation with people with lived experience. A draft version of the toolkit was shared with participants, and its basic structure was presented. Input was sought to further refine the toolkit through feedback on the content flow, and what was perceived as essential elements to help the writing group to condense the text. Participants also provided suggestions of how they might use the toolkit in their context, to support the development of the toolkit distribution strategy.

A final consultation of the toolkit was conducted with the GMHAN Stigma and Discrimination Working Group on 26 June, 2024, attended by 33 members from across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America.

The near-final toolkit was presented, focusing on its scope, key principles, and intended use. Attendees were consulted on how they envisioned the toolkit could be used in their context, and whether they had further resources to suggest for inclusion in appendices. Questions from the meeting were also considered for the toolkit’s FAQ section (e.g. on the toolkit’s adaptability for digital delivery, integration into national programs, and relevance for specific issues such as substance use disorders, suicide prevention, and intersectional stigma).