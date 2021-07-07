 Skip to main content
06.07.2021 | case report

Detection of acquired resistance mutation ALK G1202R after treatment with alectinib and response of lorlatinib

A case report

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Louisa Hempel, Jakob Molnar, Andreas Gaumann, Sebastian Robert, Josef Scheiber, Axel Kleespies, Kristina Riedmann, Susanne Schreiber, Beate Gandorfer, Armin Piehler, Dirk Hempel
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

In the era of personalized medicine, the identification of driver mutations has paved the way towards targeted therapy. With the identification of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) as an oncogenic driver mutation, ALK rearrangements became druggable by tyrosine kinase inhibitors and, thus, have improved the prognosis for patients. Nevertheless, these approaches are limited by resistances occurring within the first or second year of administering ALK inhibitors. Among the different ALK resistant mutations, G1202R is the most common mutation, located in the kinase domain of the ALK protein resulting in resistance to treatment with the first- and second-generation kinase inhibitors (e.g., crizotinib, ceritinib, brigatenib and alectinib). Conflicting reports exist regarding the efficacy of lorlatinib, a next generation ALK inhibitor. The aim of this study is to access the potential impact of lorlatinib as a second-line treatment for a metastatic progressive NSCLC disease harboring genomic alteration of ALK G1202R, an AKLi-resistant mutation. The case of a patient with advanced lung cancer and the mentioned mutation is described.

