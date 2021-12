Der Einsatz von Virtueller Realität in der Psychotherapeutischen Praxis: Aktueller Forschungsstand, Chancen, Risiken und Herausforderungen

Frontiers in Psychology

10

Wechsler, T. F., Mühlberger, A., & Kümpers, F. (2019). Inferiority or even superiority of virtual reality exposure therapy in phobias?—A systematic review and quantitative meta-analysis on randomized controlled trials specifically comparing the efficacy of virtual reality exposure to gold standard in vivo exposure in agoraphobia, specific phobia, and social phobia., 1758.