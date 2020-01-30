29.01.2020 | original article
Dengue and malaria infections in pregnancy
Maternal, fetal and neonatal outcomes at a tertiary care hospital
Summary
Background
Malaria and dengue cause major morbidity in developing nations and are more severe in pregnancy. Maternal, fetal, and neonatal outcomes in pregnant patients infected with dengue or malaria were studied.
Methods
The medical records of pregnant women admitted with either dengue or malaria infections from 2011–2015 to this hospital were reviewed. Clinical outcomes and laboratory tests were examined.
Results
Of 85 women, 56%, 21%, and 22% had contracted dengue, malaria, and multiple infections, respectively. Pregnant women who had contracted dengue fever alone were more likely to present to the hospital at an earlier gestational age (24 weeks, p = 0.03). Women with multiple infections, were more likely to deliver earlier (30 weeks, p < 0.01). Women with malaria were more likely to have low birth weight deliveries (mean birth weight 2394 g, p = 0.03). The incidence of in-hospital deaths among the cohort was 7%.
Conclusion
It is imperative to develop guidelines to screen for and diagnose dengue and malaria in pregnancy.