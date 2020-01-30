 Skip to main content
29.01.2020 | original article

Dengue and malaria infections in pregnancy

Maternal, fetal and neonatal outcomes at a tertiary care hospital

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
MD Mujtaba Mubashir, Kaleem S. Ahmed, Hadika Mubashir, Ayesha Quddusi, MBBS Ayesha Farooq, Sheikh Irfan Ahmed, Bushra Jamil, Rahat Qureshi
Electronic supplementary material

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01606-8) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.
All authors contributed equally to the manuscript.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Malaria and dengue cause major morbidity in developing nations and are more severe in pregnancy. Maternal, fetal, and neonatal outcomes in pregnant patients infected with dengue or malaria were studied.

Methods

The medical records of pregnant women admitted with either dengue or malaria infections from 2011–2015 to this hospital were reviewed. Clinical outcomes and laboratory tests were examined.

Results

Of 85 women, 56%, 21%, and 22% had contracted dengue, malaria, and multiple infections, respectively. Pregnant women who had contracted dengue fever alone were more likely to present to the hospital at an earlier gestational age (24 weeks, p = 0.03). Women with multiple infections, were more likely to deliver earlier (30 weeks, p < 0.01). Women with malaria were more likely to have low birth weight deliveries (mean birth weight 2394 g, p = 0.03). The incidence of in-hospital deaths among the cohort was 7%.

Conclusion

It is imperative to develop guidelines to screen for and diagnose dengue and malaria in pregnancy.

Zusatzmaterial
Table S1: List of included infections in the Multiple infections category (defined as Dengue and/or Malaria in addition to any of the following)
508_2019_1606_MOESM1_ESM.docx
