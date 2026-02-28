Dementia family carers’ needs and wants for technological solutions to their work–care reconciliation challenges: semi-structured interviews

In an under-resourced social care system [], technology can offer carers urgently needed solutions for their work–care reconciliation challenges. Here, technology is defined as any electronic and/or digital device or application. While technologies for carers [] and people with dementia [] are increasingly investigated, little attention has yet been given to technology that can help carers of people with dementia to better combine work and care. A recent review identified 16 publications, academic and grey, addressing technological solutions for working carers []—covering Web-based technologies, technologies for direct communication, monitoring technologies, and task-sharing tools—used by carers to have peace of mind; manage their care network; stay connected to their workplace when working from home; decrease the care demand; access information; improve their mental health, resilience, and relationship with the cared-for person; and save time and money. However, none took a bottom-up approach to explore which challenges working carers themselves wanted technology to address. Given that many carers are not aware of available technologies and where they can procure them [], UK signposting platforms such as alzproducts.co.uk, liftedcare.com, livingmadeeasy.org.uk, and meetadam.org represent welcome developments. However, while most of these sites enable carers to filter technologies for specific needs, none of them yet include filters specific to the challenges carers face when combining work and care for people with dementia. To address this gap, this paper explores which work–care reconciliation challenges working dementia carers want, need, and use technological solutions for. It does not attempt to catalogue available technologies beyond mentioning those explicitly referenced by participants.

Care needs may include personal care, instrumental activities of daily living, social and emotional support, and safety monitoring, typically fluctuating and intensifying as dementia progresses []. Because of this complexity and unpredictability, caring for people with dementia is often more demanding than caring for someone with other conditions [], requiring more care overall and emotional labor due to slow decline, interpersonal conflict, and constant vigilance for behavioral and psychological symptoms. Accordingly, dementia carers experience higher stress, poorer physical and mental health, and reduced quality of life compared to other carers []. Nonetheless, caregiving can also provide meaning, reciprocity, and a sense of purpose []. Paid work may similarly offer achievement, social contacts, respite, and financial security [], yet balancing both work and care can create significant challenges for carers with adverse consequences for health, relationships, and employment when support is insufficient [].

Dementia refers to degenerative brain processes that are generally progressive and will affect 75 million people worldwide by 2030. Symptoms include emotional, psychological, cognitive, and behavioral issues and can undermine independent living []. Most people with dementia live in their communities supported by unpaid family carers, i.e., family, friends, or neighbors []. Roughly 4.9 million people in the United Kingdom combine unpaid care with paid work, which amounts to 1 in 7 people in paid work []. This number increased during the Covid-19 pandemic []. Carers in full-time work are most likely to care for people with dementia []. Although precise figures are unavailable, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about half of unpaid dementia carers in the United States balance caregiving with paid work []. These numbers are likely to rise due to the projected increases in dementia prevalence, pressures on health and social care provision linked to funding constraints and workforce shortages, and rising retirement ages [].

Interviews were transcribed and read multiple times to ensure familiarity with the texts. The data were analyzed using the thematic analysis approach described by Braun and Clarke []. We used an inductive, iterative, descriptive process to identify themes. The research aims were used to guide the analysis and to discover relevant themes. We first coded the initial five transcripts using NVivo 12 software. Codes were then revised and used to code the remaining transcripts. Codes were added and revised throughout the process and ultimately combined into clusters of meaning to form the themes presented hereafter. Emerging themes were discussed within the research team and other work–care scholars. Appendix Table A1 provides an overview of the themes, subthemes, and sample quotes. Each interviewee was then sent a short summary of their interview, using the themes that emerged from our analysis. Interviewees were asked to confirm whether this interpretation was true to their experience and views, and whether they wanted anything added, clarified, or amended. Six interviewees (37.5%) responded. Any clarifications or additional information they provided was included in the ongoing analysis.

We used a multipronged recruitment approach. Carer organizations, the chamber of commerce, trade unions, the researchers’ professional network, and a random selection of businesses operating in Scotland were asked to distribute our recruitment flyers among their employees, clients, and contacts and to post an advertisement for the study on their social media channels. Flyers were also pinned to several community notice boards, handed out at dementia support groups, and placed at dementia day-care centers. Carers were invited to contact the research team if they fit the eligibility criteria and wanted to be involved. One carer organization forwarded the contact details of interested clients with their consent, who were then contacted by the research team. We also asked participants to forward our recruitment flyer to other carers they knew who fit the inclusion criteria.

We used a purposive sampling strategy [] to ensure a high level of generalizability regarding age, gender, and participants’ levels of autonomy at work (defined as control over workhours, workplace, and breaktimes) that we reasoned would impact their ability to manage care-related issues and use technology when working. Carers were eligible if they (a) were in paid work for at least 20 h/week and (b) provided care for a person with dementia for at least 5 h/week. They also (c) had to have been working carers for at least 6 months, and (d) care for a person with dementia living outside of residential care settings in Scotland.

Full ethical approval was granted by the ScHARR Research Ethics Committee at the University of Sheffield (Reference 022994). All participants were fully informed about the study, including their right to withdraw at any point without consequence, and gave their explicit consent before the interview started. Confidentiality was ensured throughout the study and data were stored securely. All participants received a pseudonym to ensure their anonymity.

The topic guide used deliberately broad questions that invited carers to describe the most difficult aspects of combining work and care, how caring affected their work, and how work affected their caring. These questions were prioritized over directly asking which technologies they already used or wanted to use (although those issues were also discussed) as we wanted to avoid carers’ responses to be restricted by their current understanding and knowledge of technology (which, according to Carers UK, [], is often limited—not least by the rapid advances in technology research and development). To that effect we also asked carers what they would want technology to do for them if there were no limitations. A pilot interview confirmed the topic guide’s suitability. Interviews were conducted in Scotland between March and July 2019 at a place most convenient for interviewees: nine chose their home; five chose neutral places like pubs, cafés, or meeting rooms; and one requested a phone interview. Interviews lasted between 35 and 120 min (mean: 90 min). All interviews were audio-recorded and observational notes were taken during and after.

For this qualitative study, we conducted semi-structured interviews that allow researchers to gain a first-hand understanding of people’s lived experiences and views []. We used Witzel’s [] problem-centered approach, which employs a topic guide to prompt interviewees’ narration on central issues, thus facilitating the in-depth exploration of the issues while ensuring that essential themes are addressed. In addition, a brief questionnaire was administered to capture interviewees’ contextual demographic data.

Many carers provided intense personal care, even if they received help from care services. However, this was only relevant to work–care reconciliation for those who worked and cared at the same place or who worked close enough to care during their lunch breaks. Most personal care (i.e., preparing meals and helping people with dementia to eat, drink, and take their medication; helping them with grooming, etc.) could be planned and arranged around work. Toileting presented a bigger challenge, particularly if people with dementia had incontinence or severely limited mobility, as this could not be planned, took a long time, and was often very uncomfortable for carers. One carer thought about how personal care might be more automated in the future, for example, by robots, but also expressed trepidations regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and robots and believed that the person with dementia would prefer the human touch (Q12).

Sometimes people with dementia were able to and preferred to attend appointments with HCPs on their own, in which case carers might worry that they would not get all the relevant new information if they did not attend themselves. Exchanging information with HCPs could be especially challenging due to conflicting work hours. Carers thus suggested a secure online platform where everybody involved in the care of the person with dementia could store and share relevant data such as test results, prescriptions, and care plans.

For many carers, dealing with the council or organizations involved in aspects of care for people with dementia was cumbersome, bureaucratic, and time-consuming. One frustration was the perceived fragmentation of services. Maggie, for example, described how local councils prescribe a telecare product, technology suppliers provide it, and contractors install and maintain it—with little to no communication between them. This required her to hunt down those responsible for providing a specific aspect of a service, keep calling for updates, and repeat her concerns whenever she was forwarded to someone else. She suggested these organizations could use software to coordinate and work on cases together. Some carers found it very difficult to get the information they needed. While some carers were inclined to excuse councils for being understaffed and overworked, others felt that councils themselves did not know what support was available or how it worked and that obstacles were deliberately put in their path to prevent them from accessing benefits or other forms of support. One carer suggested using a voice recorder app to have a record of the conversations with the council in case they were challenged about what had been agreed.

Several carers reported not knowing what support was available and where to turn to for help. Many had not received any information or guidance on dementia, what to expect when caring for a person with dementia, or on caring in general. Others had received information but at a time when they were ill-equipped to understand and process it, found that the information did not fit their needs, or were too exhausted to work through all the information (Q10). Carers wanted easily understandable information about the availability and accessibility of benefits, entitlements, and services including care providers, specialist therapists, day-care-centers, lunch clubs, and technology. Carers expressed wanting practical advice from someone in a similar situation or with experience caring for people with dementia. This could include advice on talking about care-related issues at work, which many found difficult, but which could be essential for accessing support. Carer or dementia organizations or peer groups provided valuable information and guidance but were often difficult to access because their hours conflicted with carers’ work schedules (Q11) and some carers described only learning about them by accident. Carers who used the Internet to look for information sometimes found this overwhelming, as they often did not know what to look for. One carer got information from a social media channel on dementia care and used the comments section to get advice from peers but found that the content was only mildly relevant, as it was from a different country.

Carers were concerned about how vulnerable people with dementia were on their own. They specifically mentioned worrying about scammers. Several carers had power of attorney and managed the finances of people with dementia. One carer was so worried that they installed a security camera outside their mother’s home and suggested a doorbell with facial recognition to prevent their mother from admitting strangers.

Carers worried about people with dementia becoming disorientated and distressed. Some carers found dementia clocks or talking watches helpful. One carer of a person with severe dementia found that video phoning helped soothe them when they were very distressed. A common concern was people with dementia being at risk of getting lost when out for a walk. One person with dementia regularly forgot to pay when shopping, causing their carer to have to disrupt work to sort out the issue with law enforcement. Mobile phones were not a viable solution for people with dementia who did not know how to operate them or forget to bring them along. One carer mentioned a door alarm that would send a notification when the person with dementia leaves home but ended up not using it for fear of frightening them. Many carers suggested GPS tracking devices, but none had any experience with these devices. Some thought the person with dementia might forget to bring the device along. One carer was seemingly so concerned that they half-jokingly suggested implanting their father with a trackable chip.

Carers wanted solutions for reminding people with dementia of certain tasks like taking their medication, imminent appointments, and eating and drinking regularly (some also need instructions on how to prepare their food). They also wanted confirmation when such tasks had been completed. One carer found they needed to see what the person with dementia was doing when reminding them to take their medication so they would not take the wrong pills by accident. Regarding automated pill dispensers or recorded messages, carers cautioned that the person with dementia might not hear the notification or hear it but not know what to do about it and get distressed. It was also remarked that pharmacies might refuse to refill automatic dispensers. Carers who worried about people with dementia becoming dehydrated or malnourished wanted technology that could monitor their nutritional and hydration levels. Carers who needed people with dementia to attend appointments on their own wanted solutions to remind them where they needed to be and what they needed to do to get there. Another concern was people with dementia causing fires or floods if they forgot to switch off cookers or faucets.

All interviewed carers worried about potential accidents like falls or other emergencies in the home. One carer used a system of interconnected sensors to monitor the movement of the person with dementia. Unusual activity could trigger an alert and be monitored via an app or online portal. Despite generally viewing this system positively, the carer noted issues with the interpretation of the transmitted data, particularly if there was more than one person at home. Ian, who worked from home and was a carer simultaneously, suggested a traditional baby phone to hear when his mum needed assistance but did not get one for fear of disturbing her. Cameras were mentioned by many carers, although few had experience using them. Those who did, found cameras with two-way audio transmission, controlled via an app, very useful as it took them mere seconds to check and have peace of mind. Others thought cameras would be too invasive. Many people with dementia were issued community alarm systems by the council, i.e., small wearable panic buttons connected to an emergency response call center via a home base. While some carers were grateful for the technology giving them peace of mind, many others pointed out that people with dementia might not use or forget to use it when needed. Other issues raised included the limited range of the devices, the disembodied voice coming from the home base potentially frightening people with dementia, and the time between setting off the alarm and help arriving. Fall alarms were highly appreciated, as they sent an automatic alarm to the call center when detecting a fall. There were, however, concerns about people with dementia forgetting to wear them, their reliability, and their limited range. One carer suggested an integrated communication function that would make the home base obsolete and increase the range. One person with dementia had been issued a bed occupancy alarm from the council, which would alert the call center if they were out of bed for too long. However, the device produced frequent false alarms, causing the carer many work disruptions and a lot of frustration trying to get the device fixed and diminishing the trust that it would work properly when needed. Furthermore, the carer described the traumatic experience of the person with dementia being woken in the middle of the night by the rescue workers dispatched by the call center (Q9).

All interviewed carers expressed concern for the safety of the person with dementia (Q7). If their work allowed it, many carers used their phone to check in with their care network or the person with dementia—if they did not have difficulties using a phone due to impaired dexterity, hearing, or remembering how to use it. Frequent calls by carers could put a strain on the relationship with the person with dementia, as they could feel patronized by the carer’s attempts to check on them (Q8).

Carers reported having to deal with complicated emotions. A prominent emotion was guilt, e.g., for having to prioritize work over caring and, vice versa, for not being able to give their family as much attention as needed, or for considering moving the person with dementia to a care home as they felt they could no longer cope. While some carers managed to find positive aspects to their situation, others felt overwhelmed or alone. Some reported having conflicts with siblings who refused to become more involved with caring for their parents. Almost all talked about having to make personal sacrifices they sometimes felt sad or resentful about. Relationships with romantic partners, friends, and family often suffered and some carers felt abandoned or not understood by their social network. Role reversal and dementia-related personality changes were often difficult to accept, as was getting to terms with slowly losing their loved one. Dementia could sometimes exacerbate already difficult relationships between the carer and the person with dementia. Refusal of help (in the form of, e.g., home care services, day-care-centers, technology) could be a great source of conflict and frustration. Emotional labor and constantly being ready to spring into action were very exhausting for carers, with many already experiencing adverse health effects caused by exhaustion. Accordingly, some carers made a conscious effort to find time for their own health and well-being, e.g., through sports, going on walks, or counselling. Carers did not typically consider technology as a solution for dealing with these emotions and finding emotional and social support. One younger carer used social media to vent and explore the humorous side of caring, and to reconnect with friends who had limited understanding of their situation. Several carers noted that there were support groups organized by dementia or carer organizations, but they either conflicted with their work, they did not find the time or energy to attend, or they worried that they did not have much in common with the target audience.

The continuous cognitive decline and social withdrawal of people with dementia were big concerns for carers. Many, particularly carers who worked and cared simultaneously, felt guilty for not being able to keep the person with dementia more company (see also psychological and psychosocial stress). One carer felt that entertainment like TV or radio was not stimulating enough, while also musing that the person with dementia could find it difficult to learn using new technology. Another remembered the positive effect a small dog had had on his wife in terms of providing companionship and wondered whether technology could have a similar effect.

Arranging appointments with HCPs was challenging for carers, as the conflicting hours meant they needed to find time to do this while at work. Emails were thus preferred over phone calls, as they were easier to accommodate (Q5).

Conflicting work hours of health- and social care professionals (HCPs) were challenging. Medical or similar appointments made well in advance presented relatively few problems, as carers could either arrange for time off work or for their care network to accompany the person with dementia. Some appointments, however, could be very short notice. To attend, many carers depended on the goodwill of their line managers or on colleagues taking over for them. Sometimes work had to be prioritized, e.g., when they had important meetings (Q4). Attendance on short notice was also not possible when the distance to the carer’s workplace was too great.

Some carers felt that the care provided by services was sometimes inadequate and that their instructions were not followed. Maggie, who works from home, described her frustration over having to interrupt her work to help her mother’s home care workers (Q1). Registering their complaints (e.g., via phone or email) and continuously having to explain what they wanted care workers to do could be time-intensive and cause conflict. Theresa wanted remote access to an online version of care workers’ logbook reports, which they needed to complete after each care visit, and which were kept in hardcopy form in the home of the person with dementia (Q2). Max, who used his lunch break to head home and help his mother eat her lunch, was frustrated that he had no way of knowing when care workers would arrive, making him wait for them to finish their tasks before he could help his mother and get back to work. He suggested that technology could inform him when exactly care workers would arrive so he could make his arrangements accordingly. Carers who privately hired care workers suddenly found themselves as employers with all the associated responsibilities. This required substantial administrative effort and could be overwhelming for carers with no experience managing employees (Q3).

Care networks included unpaid (i.e., family members, friends, neighbors) and sometimes paid (i.e., live-in care workers, personal assistants, and assisted living facility manager) members. Carers needed to coordinate responsibilities with their care network and exchange information about the condition, habits, mood, or upcoming appointments of people with dementia. Some arrangements with care network members were stable and reliable, requiring little managerial effort. Other carers had to rely on family members who had considerable care needs themselves or manage their care arrangement on a day-by-day basis, which could cost a lot of time and effort and lead to work disruptions. Carers used their phone to text, call, or email their network. Many carers appreciated instant messenger apps for allowing them to communicate with their whole network at once; exchange documents, images, and videos; and store records of their exchanges. Some carers wanted reassurance that a member of their care network had been to check in with the person with dementia to make sure they were alright (see also safety concerns). However, one carer found that some network members did not want or know how to use even user-friendly technology such as texting and wondered whether there was yet simpler technology that could notify them if someone had visited to check on the person with dementia.

In total, 16 working carers were interviewed (ten women, six men), aged 27–70 years (mean: 50.6). Seven carers were employed full time, six were self-employed, one was partially retired, and two were small business owners in addition to having full-time employment. Reported care hours ranged from 5 to, in one case, more than 75 h per week. Many carers found it difficult to estimate weekly care hours, since much of their caring was unplanned and not always recognized as care (e.g., shopping or home maintenance). The carers supported 17 people with dementia: 13 were parents (including one carer supporting both parents), one a parent-in-law, one an uncle, and two a spouse. Three carers had experienced major changes shortly before the interview: two had reduced from full-time work to fewer than 20 h/week as self-employed carers, and one had begun transitioning into retirement following the death of the person with dementia. In line with the study’s eligibility criteria, only carers’ circumstances prior to these changes were included in the analysis. Tablesummarizes participants’ characteristics.

Discussion

26 , 38 , 44 , 52 ]. The strategies carers use to manage both roles vary according to resources and preferences [ 52 ], and it is therefore unsurprising that they reported a wide range of challenges. Carers sought technological support for: (a) care management, (b) attending appointments, (c) entertainment and companionship for the person with dementia, (d) psychological and psychosocial stress, (e) safety concerns, (f) accessing information, and (g) personal care. To preface this discussion, it should be highlighted that while technologies can have a transformative effect on the lives of those who need them, carers and people with dementia alike, they must not be seen as a substitute for sustained investment in health and social care systems [ 24 ]. In this study, we explored which work–care reconciliation challenges working dementia carers needed, wanted, and used technological solutions for. Combining work and care is a dynamic process shaped by fluctuating care needs and changing work demands []. The strategies carers use to manage both roles vary according to resources and preferences [], and it is therefore unsurprising that they reported a wide range of challenges. Carers sought technological support for: (a) care management, (b) attending appointments, (c) entertainment and companionship for the person with dementia, (d) psychological and psychosocial stress, (e) safety concerns, (f) accessing information, and (g) personal care. To preface this discussion, it should be highlighted that while technologies can have a transformative effect on the lives of those who need them, carers and people with dementia alike, they must not be seen as a substitute for sustained investment in health and social care systems [].

2 , 16 , 17 , 30 ]. Some needs lend themselves more readily to technological support (e.g., online information or social media peer support), while others, such as companionship or interactions with authorities, are less easily addressed. The technological solutions carers (or, indeed, anyone aiming to support carers via technology) envisage seem to depend greatly on their awareness of existing tools, and this is likely further complicated by rapid technological change and innovation. This article therefore provides a comprehensive account of carers’ needs to support healthcare professionals, researchers, developers, and practitioners in identifying or inferring existing or emerging technologies that may assist in work–care reconciliation. It does not attempt to catalogue available technologies beyond those explicitly mentioned by participants. Carers had most experience with technology in relation to safety, whereas few had considered technological support for psychological stress. The interview discussions prompted reflection and creative thinking about potential technological solutions across age groups, echoing previous research []. Some needs lend themselves more readily to technological support (e.g., online information or social media peer support), while others, such as companionship or interactions with authorities, are less easily addressed. The technological solutions carers (or, indeed, anyone aiming to support carers via technology) envisage seem to depend greatly on their awareness of existing tools, and this is likely further complicated by rapid technological change and innovation. This article therefore provides a comprehensive account of carers’ needs to support healthcare professionals, researchers, developers, and practitioners in identifying or inferring existing or emerging technologies that may assist in work–care reconciliation. It does not attempt to catalogue available technologies beyond those explicitly mentioned by participants.

15 , 59 ]. Customizable software to support privately organized care was also needed. Secure online platforms were seen as helpful for carers unable to attend appointments, but access again depends on implementation by healthcare providers. Although Covid-19 accelerated remote consultations [ 31 ], carers’ participation during work hours and the ability of people with dementia to attend alone require further consideration. Managing the care network was a major challenge. Carers sought tools to coordinate communication, share information, and receive reassurance that agreed care had been delivered. Such solutions (e.g., messaging platforms, shared care records, alerts confirming home visits) depend on the consent and participation of care network members, as well as on care providers procuring software, adapting workflows, training staff, and ensuring data protection compliance. These requirements may be difficult to meet in the current context of social care funding and workforce pressures []. Customizable software to support privately organized care was also needed. Secure online platforms were seen as helpful for carers unable to attend appointments, but access again depends on implementation by healthcare providers. Although Covid-19 accelerated remote consultations [], carers’ participation during work hours and the ability of people with dementia to attend alone require further consideration.

37 ]. Studies indicate potential benefits of tablet-based games [ 27 ] and reminiscence apps [ 41 ], provided people with dementia can use them independently. Companion robots show promise but raise issues of safety, cost, and acceptability [ 32 , 42 , 46 ]. Similar concerns apply to future technologies such as autonomous vehicles. Communication support technologies must also consider the varied nature of language impairments [ 61 ], and carers’ desire for such tools may reflect grief over relational loss rather than communication alone. Accordingly, carers might benefit more from help with accepting and coping with this loss rather than complex technologies. Entertainment and stimulation for people with dementia were a source of concern and guilt for many carers, who worried about the effect of the lack of adequate stimulation and companionship on the progression of symptoms in people with dementia and on their quality of life. Few had considered technological options beyond TV or radio, which were seen as too passive. However, what people with dementia find engaging varies with their personality, abilities, and preferences, which may require carers to reconsider their own assumptions about how their time should be spent and to respect different choices. Suitable technologies thus must account for the individual abilities, preferences, and technology familiarity of people with dementia []. Studies indicate potential benefits of tablet-based games [] and reminiscence apps [], provided people with dementia can use them independently. Companion robots show promise but raise issues of safety, cost, and acceptability []. Similar concerns apply to future technologies such as autonomous vehicles. Communication support technologies must also consider the varied nature of language impairments [], and carers’ desire for such tools may reflect grief over relational loss rather than communication alone. Accordingly, carers might benefit more from help with accepting and coping with this loss rather than complex technologies.

37 ]. Several carers reported problems with default provision of community alarm systems that were poorly suited to their needs and with fragmented service coordination. For many carers, their need for safety conflicted with the need for privacy and independence of people with dementia. There is, however, some evidence to suggest that technology might improve the independence of people with dementia by increasing their confidence and sense of safety—future research should seek to expand on these findings using more robust methods, including larger sample sizes [ 39 ]. Safety was an almost universal concern, and the area in which carers most commonly used or wanted technology. They sought systems that detect risk and trigger rapid responses, with flexibility regarding the type of monitoring, who is alerted, and the balance between safety, privacy, and independence. Technologies should be matched to specific risks (e.g., crime, accident, and emergency prevention/response, reminding, disorientation), be responsive to the abilities and preferences of people with dementia (i.e., technology requiring active use or prompting to action vs. passive monitoring technology), provide an adequate range so as not to inadvertently lock people with dementia into a “safe zone,” and present information in easily accessible ways. Technologies aiming to remind or alert people with dementia should also have additional haptic, audio, and/or visual accessibility features. An important issue with technologies that need to be carried or worn by the person with dementia is the potential that they may forget to do so. Devices requiring active use may become unsuitable as dementia progresses []. Several carers reported problems with default provision of community alarm systems that were poorly suited to their needs and with fragmented service coordination. For many carers, their need for safety conflicted with the need for privacy and independence of people with dementia. There is, however, some evidence to suggest that technology might improve the independence of people with dementia by increasing their confidence and sense of safety—future research should seek to expand on these findings using more robust methods, including larger sample sizes [].

6 , 33 , 35 ] and should address challenges specific to working carers such as how to talk to line managers and co-workers about their caring responsibilities and how to be assertive when it comes to negotiating autonomy at work—with user involvement in design. Information must be accessible, reliable, up to date, centralized, and certified by trusted sources. System-level digital solutions may also help address fragmented service delivery, although carers have little influence over their implementation. For the management of psychological and psychosocial stress and information needs, online resources offer valuable support. Only one carer considered using social media for emotional support, although online peer networks can provide flexible practical and emotional assistance. Psychoeducational programs can improve resilience and reduce stress [] and should address challenges specific to working carers such as how to talk to line managers and co-workers about their caring responsibilities and how to be assertive when it comes to negotiating autonomy at work—with user involvement in design. Information must be accessible, reliable, up to date, centralized, and certified by trusted sources. System-level digital solutions may also help address fragmented service delivery, although carers have little influence over their implementation.

Personal care needs were generally manageable around work, except toileting and incontinence, which were described as particularly difficult for carers providing care during working hours. Further development in this area is required, and care robots were regarded as unsuitable where personal interaction was preferred.

Strengths and limitations To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to examine which work–care reconciliation challenges dementia carers want, need, or use technological solutions for. In the context of growing pressure on working carers, our findings offer insight into how technology may help them address some challenges and partially compensate for gaps in publicly funded support. A strength of this study is our purposive sampling strategy, which included carers across a wide range of ages, genders, and employment situations. Including carers in their twenties and thirties allowed us to capture the perspectives of a generation for whom digital technologies are a familiar problem-solving resource. Representing diverse employment contexts also contributes to a fuller picture of the challenges carers face and the technologies they may value. However, despite sustained efforts, we were unable to recruit carers in insecure or gig-economy work; future research should explore whether their experiences align with our findings. Although we reached data saturation regarding carers’ challenges and technological needs, and discussed our analysis with other work–care scholars, further engagement with key informants such as carer support organizations could strengthen the credibility of our interpretation. Anzeige Future research would benefit from a longitudinal design to examine how carers’ reconciliation strategies evolve over time, how challenges shift across the care trajectory, and whether priorities for technological support change. Ideally, interviews would be conducted at key transition points (e.g., when carers first assume the role, after major health changes for the person with dementia, or following significant changes in employment or care arrangements). Finally, our findings reflect the context of carers of people with dementia living in Scotland and may not be transferable to other settings.