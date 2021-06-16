Delayed presentation of inflammatory breast carcinoma during the COVID-19 pandemic

Case report

A 51-year-old Asian woman visited the emergency care department during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Northern Italy. About 6 months before, she had noted the onset of right breast swelling accompanied by skin redness and itching. She never consulted a physician, and, over time, the local skin condition progressed to a large scaly plaque covering the entire breast surface including the nipple. At presentation, abduction of the right upper limb was impaired due to severe shoulder pain. CT scan showed the presence of bilateral breast masses with necrotic and colliquative features, and multiple skeletal, nodal, pulmonary, and brain images suggestive of metastases. An ultrasound-guided core biopsy of the contralateral breast showed grade 2 non-special type infiltrating carcinoma. The patient was referred to the breast oncology unit and is currently being treated with aromatase inhibitors and chemotherapy.