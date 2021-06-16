15.06.2021 | case report
Delayed presentation of inflammatory breast carcinoma during the COVID-19 pandemic
Summary
Background
Breast cancer may present with distinct cutaneous manifestations that may be paraneoplastic or secondary to direct skin infiltration, distant skin metastases, or dermal lymphatic tumor embolization (inflammatory breast carcinoma).
Case report
A 51-year-old Asian woman visited the emergency care department during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Northern Italy. About 6 months before, she had noted the onset of right breast swelling accompanied by skin redness and itching. She never consulted a physician, and, over time, the local skin condition progressed to a large scaly plaque covering the entire breast surface including the nipple. At presentation, abduction of the right upper limb was impaired due to severe shoulder pain. CT scan showed the presence of bilateral breast masses with necrotic and colliquative features, and multiple skeletal, nodal, pulmonary, and brain images suggestive of metastases. An ultrasound-guided core biopsy of the contralateral breast showed grade 2 non-special type infiltrating carcinoma. The patient was referred to the breast oncology unit and is currently being treated with aromatase inhibitors and chemotherapy.
Conclusion
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire spectrum of oncological care including breast cancer. Hopefully, telemedicine will contribute to increase patients’ confidence and will provide earlier diagnosis and treatment while minimizing the risk of contagion.