 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.07.2021 | case report Open Access

Decision making in hematology—chronic myeloid leukemia

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Andreas L. Petzer
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Chronic myeloid leukemia is nowadays associated with a good prognosis and an excellent life expectancy. However, certain levels of responses have to be achieved with the various available tyrosine kinase inhibitors at certain time points during the treatment otherwise adequate diagnostic and therapeutic actions have to be initiated. This paper will focus on these issues.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1510.0