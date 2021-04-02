Death of unknown cause? Post-mortem diagnosis of fulminant course of an EBV-associated secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Summary

HLH is a life-threatening disease, which is characterized by a dysregulated immune response with uncontrolled T cell and macrophage activation. The often fulminant course of the disease needs a fast diagnostic work-up to initiate as soon as possible the appropriate therapy. We present herein the case of a 71-year-old patient with rapidly progressive hyperinflammatory syndrome, which post mortem resulted in the diagnosis of EBV-associated HLH. With this case report, we intend to highlight the relevance of the HScore in the diagnosis of HLH, to create a greater awareness for EBV as a trigger of HLH, and to demonstrate the importance of treating EBV-associated HLH as early as possible.