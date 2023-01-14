Cutaneous lymphomas—fast facts about an orphan disease—a short review

There are several different CTCL subtypes, with mycosis fungoides (MF) being the most frequent CTCL variant. Sézary syndrome (SS), which is a leukemic and aggressive MF-variant, is much rarer (0.1 per 1,000,000 persons) []. An overview of the variants is shown in Table

CLs are classified according to the current World Health Organization (WHO)/ European Organization of Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) classification []. An overview of the classification of CTCL and CBCL is shown in Table

The incidence is rare—European data suggest an incidence of ~1 per 100,000 persons for all CLs [] and an incidence of 0.29–0.39 per 100,000 persons for CTCLs, respectively [].

Cutaneous lymphomas (CL) are a heterogenous group of lymphoproliferative disorders of the skin with variable clinical presentations and courses. They are categorized as extra-nodal non-Hodgkin lymphomas and they are the second most common form in this group, after mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphomas of the stomach [].

Sézary syndrome (SS) has been defined as an independent leukemic entity with erythroderma, generalized lymphadenopathy and the presence of neoplastic tumor cells with atypical lymphocytes with cerebriform nuclei (Sézary cells) []. SS is associated with a median survival between 2 and 4 years and a 5-year DSS of about 36% [].

Advanced-stage disease is associated with a poor prognosis and a 5-year disease-specific survival (DSS) rate of 0–40% []. Apart from the clinical stage at the time of diagnosis, other independent negative prognostic markers have been identified, such as age older than 60 years, large cell transformation, an increased lactate dehydrogenase and stage IV disease []. Independent of the disease stage, MF patients do have an increased risk to develop a second hematological neoplasm, and a higher risk for solid tumors [].

Erythroderma, defined as diffuse erythema and scaling confined to at least 80% of the body surface area, is often the clinical presentation of advanced-stage MF, but it is also common in patients with Sézary syndrome (SS; Fig.d). An exact diagnosis and staging are important in patients presenting with MF/SS, as prognosis and treatment recommendations vary widely []. Staging is performed using a revised TNM classification, which also includes prognostic factors. Tablegives an overview of revised, updated TNMB classification []. Staging and subsequent treatment planning usually include the following: the exact clinical examination and documentation of the skin lesions, histological interventions (including immune phenotyping and clonality testing), laboratory results and diagnostic imaging such as sonography of lymph nodes and/or abdomen and/or whole-body computed tomography, depending on the initial clinical presentation.

Patients with MF do typically show patches and/or plaques, in advanced stages tumors might develop (Fig.c). Interestingly, the different skin stages (patch, plaque, tumor) may occur simultaneously or individual skin stages can be skipped, which does sometimes lead to various morphological pictures [].

Fig.shows typical skin lesions that may be present in a patient with mycosis fungoides (MF). Apart from pruritus, which is a common symptom in about 66% of patients with MF, the lesions are asymptomatic. At initial diagnosis, about 70% of MF patients present with less than 10% of involved body surface area, which corresponds to early stage disease IA–IIA []. Retrospective analyses reported that about one third of patients present initially with advanced stages (stages IIB–IVB), which is a strong negative prognostic factor in MF patients. [].

a – d Typical clinical picture of a primary cutaneous T cell lymphoma with patches and plaques on the elbow and gluteal region ( a , c ), tumors ( b ) and erythroderma ( d )

In the majority of cases (> 90%), MF and SS originate from distinct “skin-homing” CD4+ T‑cell populations []. In patients with localized disease, it is assumed that the adaptive immune response has a surveillance function and might control disease progression over years []. In advanced-stage disease (IIB–IVB), it is hypothesized that the tumor microenvironment might shift from a Th1 to a Th2 phenotype due to an increase in Th2 cytokines and a concomitant decrease in CD8+ T cells, natural killer cells and interferons, which would lead to disease progression [].

The etiopathology of CTCLs is still unclear, although several possible reasons have been discussed such as geographical, pollution, viral infections [].

Extracorporeal photopheresis is a leukapheresis-based treatment that has been used for decades for treating erythrodermic MF and SS []. Total response rates of about 60% have been reported and combination therapies with retinoids, phototherapy and/or IFNα are common [].

New antibodies have shown beneficial therapeutic effects in recent phase III trials in patients with CTCL:

Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal anti-CD52 antibody; it is not approved for the treatment of cutaneous lymphomas, but has been used more than 10 years ago for the treatment of chronic lymphatic leukemia []. In patients with erythroderma and blood involvement it might be a beneficial treatment option [].

Mogamulizumab, an antibody that targets the CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), was approved in 2018 for the treatment of recurrent, progressive or refractory MF/SS. In the phase III MAVORIC trial, mogamulizumab demonstrated superiority to vorinostat in median progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) and a better response in SS patients, according to subgroup analysis [].

Brentuximab vedotin, an anti CD30 IgG1 antibody conjugated to an antimitotic agent named monomethylauristatin E, has reported response rates between 55–70% in patients with CD30-positive CTCL []. The antibody showed significantly improved objective response rates and progression-free survival (PFS), compared with either methotrexate or bexarotene (physician’s choice) [].

Skin-directed therapies available in Austria include topical steroids, topical chlormethine, phototherapy and radiotherapy. Phototherapy can be combined with other systemic treatments such as retinoids or IFNα []. Local radiotherapy is recommended for MF tumors. Bexarotene, which binds specifically to the retinoid receptor X, is approved for the treatment of CTCL in skin tumor stage (IIB) []. Low-dose methotrexate (MTX, 10–25 mg/week) has been used either as monotherapy or also in combination with bexarotene and/or IFNα []. In advanced stages with visceral involvement, intravenous chemotherapy either as monotherapy with gemcitabine or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin has shown response rates of 67–75% (gemcitabine) or 41–88% (liposomal doxorubicin) []. Polychemotherapy did not show added benefit in the response rates, but substantial unfavorable side effects [].

Tablegives an overview of the various treatment modalities in the respective stages of MF [].

Acitretin can be used as an alternative drug if bexarotene is contraindicated or intolerable; the order in the table does not represent any ranking. Neither vorinostat (a histone-deacetylase inhibitor) nor pralatrexate were approved in Europe as therapeutic response was insufficient to establish the benefits according to the European Medicines Agency data evidence

Treatment of CTCLs is completely different from the treatment of CBCLs. Treatment for MF is always recommended to be stage appropriate, which is a skin-directed therapy in early stage MF (IA–IIA) and systemic therapy for advanced stages (IIB–IVB) [].

Due to the lack of randomized controlled trials, treatment recommendations for PCBCLs are largely based on small retrospective studies and institutional experience. Although the indolent forms are characterized by an excellent prognosis, the incidence of relapses is high, varying between 25–68% []. Apart from radiotherapy and surgical excision, for solitary lesions, therapeutic options include systemic corticosteroids, interferon‑α, systemic rituximab and chemotherapy []. For generalized skin lesions, systemic administration of rituximab is an effective treatment. []. Treatment for PCLBC-LT is in most cases Rituximab‑CHOP [].

The primary cutaneous marginal zone lymphoma (PCMZL) was recently re-defined as primary cutaneous marginal zone lymphoproliferative disorder []. It is preferentially located on the trunk, the arms and occasionally the head with indolent reddish small nodules or papules (Fig.b). Although an etiological link withhas been proposed in European patients, several studies could not show a real correlation []. According to the consensus classification, it is classified now as a distinct lymphoproliferative entity/disorder and should be segregated from other mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphomas [].

The primary cutaneous follicle center lymphoma (PCFCL) shows a favorable clinical course with an excellent 5‑year DSS of 95–99% []. Lesions can be solitary or grouped erythematous papules and nodules; the preferential location is the head-neck and trunk area []. A typical example is shown in Fig.a. Without treatment, lesions may remain stable or enlarge slowly. Transformation into diffuse large B cell lymphoma represents a negative prognostic factor [].

The last classification in the 5th edition of the WHO classification of hematolymphoid tumors [] did again confirm the less common provisional entities, such as the intravascular large B‑cell lymphoma and the Epstein–Barr virus positive (EBV+) mucocutaneous ulcer [].

The primary cutaneous large B cell lymphoma leg type (PCLBC-LT) is a rare but aggressive lymphoma with a poor outcome []. Fig.shows the common skin involvement of the three subtypes. The erythematocyanotic nodules of the PCLBC-LT are very often located on the legs and most common in older woman []. The 5‑year DSS is less than 50% [].

a – c Typical clinical pictures of the three main subtypes of primary cutaneous B cell lymphomas with a follicle center lymphoma ( a ), a cutaneous marginal zone lymphoma ( b ) and a primary cutaneous large B cell lymphoma leg type ( c ). The locations are typical for the respective subtypes

About 25–30% of primary cutaneous lymphomas are B cell lymphomas (PCBCLs) (Table) and three main subtypes have been recognized. The most frequent ones are the primary cutaneous follicle center lymphoma (PCFCL) and the primary cutaneous marginal zone lymphoma (PCMZL), both of which show an excellent 5‑year survival rate of 95–99% [].

Conclusions

The rare occurrence of primary cutaneous lymphomas emphasizes their special position within the hematolymphoid neoplasms, which is also reflected in the current classification and staging systems. Their treatment might require close interdisciplinary communication and cooperation among specialists in this field.

Although primary cutaneous T and B cell lymphomas are completely different entities, with different clinical pictures and therapies, they share a common feature—the usually benign course in the majority of patients and the restraint of overtreatment.