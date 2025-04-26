Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Erschienen in:

01.05.2025 | editorial

Current trends in ophthalmology with an impact on medicine and society

verfasst von: Sebastian M. Waldstein, MD, MSc, PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift | Ausgabe 7-8/2025

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Auszug

A high impact on quality of life combined with their enormous incidence and prevalence put ocular diseases among the leading healthcare issues of modern times. For instance, approximately 200,000 intravitreal injections for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) were performed in Austria in 2022, with numbers projected to rise to over 300,000 annually by 20301. In the United States, anti-VEGF agents for AMD treatment comprise 10% of the total Medicare Part B drug budget, representing one of the most expensive therapies in modern medicine [1]. Cataract surgery, as another example of superlatives, stands as the most common surgical procedure in medicine overall. It is thus worth taking a closer look at current trends in ophthalmology that potentially influence the medical world beyond just eye care. …
Nächster Artikel Artificial intelligence in managing retinal disease—current concepts and relevant aspects for health care providers
Fußnoten
1
Röthlin, Florian and Fülöp, Gerhard: Bedarfsschätzung IVOM 2030. Gesundheit Österreich. 2023; unpublished.
 
Literatur
1.
Dickson SR, James KE. Medicare Part B Spending on Macular Degeneration Treatments Associated With Manufacturer Payments to Ophthalmologists. Jama Health Forum. 2023;4(9):e232951.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Current trends in ophthalmology with an impact on medicine and society
verfasst von
Sebastian M. Waldstein, MD, MSc, PhD
Publikationsdatum
01.05.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift / Ausgabe 7-8/2025
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01087-7

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 7-8/2025

Telemedicine in ophthalmology

A historical view of the development of corneal transplantation: from penetrating keratoplasty to selective transplantation of the finest corneal layers

  • main topic

Sustainable practices in ophthalmology—steps towards environmental stewardship in healthcare

  • main topic

A review of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment: past, present and future

  • Open Access
  • main topic

Artificial intelligence in managing retinal disease—current concepts and relevant aspects for health care providers

  • Open Access
  • main topic

Intravitreal therapy—success stories and challenges

  • Open Access
  • main topic