Current state of surgical treatment of gastric cancer in Austria—results of a multicentric retrospective online survey

Introduction
Gastric cancer represents 4.9% of the worldwide cancer burden and has the fifth highest incidence rate of all cancers according to global cancer statistics (Globocan) [1]. In Austria, the incidence of gastric cancer is the 11th highest of all cancer entities. However, its incidence has been decreasing worldwide for decades, and this trend can also be observed in Austria. Despite the decrease in incidence in total, overall survival remains poor [2].
Gastric cancer rates fifth in cancer-related mortality, representing 6.8% of the total cancer deaths worldwide [1].
Anzeige
The EUROCARE project, a population-based dataset in Europe, has monitored cancer survival since 1989. Over time, survival has increased from 23.3% in 1999–2001 up to 25.1% in the 2005–2007 period Europe-wide. In Austria, the 5‑year survival rate was 30.7% in 1999–2001 and 33.6% in 2005–2007, showing an absolute difference of 2.9% (p = 0.009) [3].
Late diagnosis in advanced tumor stages contributes to this low 5‑year survival rate. Therefore, endeavors are being made to promote the early diagnosis of gastric cancer and to improve treatment modalities.
Central and Eastern Europe are high-incidence countries, following East Asia. In the white population, the presence of Helicobacter pylori infection was identified as the most relevant risk factor. It is held responsible for about 75% of noncardia adenocarcinoma by introducing a precancerous process. Further risk factors are a history of smoking, current smoking, diet, and genetic factors. At present, no reliable biomarkers are available for early detection of gastric cancer. Population-wide screening is considered unlikely to improve outcomes in gastric cancer, but screening in at-risk patients, e.g., in current smokers, is discussed, and certain countries like Japan perform screening programs [4, 5]. Enormous medical advances have been made in the diagnosis and treatment of gastric cancer in recent decades. Improvements and innovations in endoscopy have changed the diagnostic pathway.
In Austria, the last published evaluation of the standard of care of gastric cancer is from 1997. Rabl et al. aimed to evaluate and document diagnostics, surgical therapy, and postoperative outcomes of 1994. A questionnaire containing 26 queries was created and sent to 54 surgical centers which were also members of the Austrian Society of Surgical Oncology (ACO-ASSO). The authors concluded that surgical treatment of gastric cancer in Austria met the international standards of surgical oncology [6].
Anzeige
Since diagnostic and therapeutic modalities have changed significantly since 1994, there is a need for a renewed analysis of gastric cancer treatment in Austria to generate knowledge of current modalities and possible shortcomings.
The main objective of this study was to document the current surgical standard of care of gastric cancer in Austria. Furthermore, we wanted to detect changes in diagnostics and treatment during the past three decades and compare the collected data with epidemiological data.
Methods
In order to assess the clinical practice all over Austria, this study was executed in consultation with the Austrian Society for Surgery (ÖGCH) and the Austrian Society of Surgical Oncology (ACO-ASSO). Contact information of all national surgical departments was obtained by the ÖGCH. Data collection was retrospective and anonymous; the observation period was defined from January 2022 to December 2022.
We created an online survey using the online platform SurveyMonkey (SurveyMonkey Inc., San Mateo, CA, USA; www.surveymonkey.de). The survey was generated based on the questionnaire of Rabl et al. [6]. Questions or answers that were no longer up to date due to changes in diagnostic or treatment patterns were adjusted. The survey from 1994 contained 26 questions, of which 22 were incorporated without adjustments [6]. Adjustments to the questionnaire were made by K.O.O. and W.E., and the questionnaire was then reviewed by E.K. Final approval was given by E.K. as ACO-ASSO president and by T. A. as president of the ÖGCH in 2023.
In Table 1, the 32 questions and their answer options are displayed.
Table 1
Survey questions
Question 1
Which tests are carried out preoperatively?
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS), CT scan, PET-CT, exploratory laparoscopy
Question 2
Is there preoperative presentation to the interdisciplinary tumor board?
Usually, rarely, or never
Question 3
Is the preoperative diagnosis histologically confirmed?
Usually, rarely, or never
Question 4
Is H. pylori infection routinely tested for?
Yes or no
Question 5
Do you use the TNM classification?
Yes or no
Question 6
Does your department have a pathology department with frozen section facilities?
Yes or no
Question 7
Does the pathologist use the Laurén classification?
Yes, occasionally, no; in preoperative biopsy and surgical specimen
Question 8
Does the pathologist use the World Health Organization (WHO) classification?
Yes, occasionally, no; in preoperative biopsy and surgical specimen
Question 9
Does the pathologist carry out the classification of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA)?
Yes, occasionally, no; in preoperative biopsy and surgical specimen
Question 10
When planning the operation, do you consider the location of the tumor (which third of the stomach) and the type of cancer (Laurén, Borrman)?
Only location, type of cancer, both, or none
Question 11
Do you transfer your patients to another hospital for elective surgery?
Yes or no
Question 12
How many patients with a diagnosis of gastric cancer were treated at your hospital between 01.01.2022 and 31.12.2022?
Total number and number of men and women separately
Question 13
How many patients with a diagnosis of gastric cancer underwent an operation at your hospital between 01.01.2022 and 31.12.2022?
–
Question 14
What was the median age at the time of diagnosis?
–
Question 15
How frequently did the tumor locations occur (surgically)?
Cardia/upper/middle/lower third
Question 16
How often are the following operations performed?
Total gastrectomy, subtotal gastrectomy, proximal gastrectomy, exploratory laparotomy, gastroenterostomy, feeding gastrostomy/jejunostomy, endoscopic stent placement
Question 17
Which operations are performed minimally invasively and/or with robotic assistance?
Yes or no in total/subtotal/proximal gastrectomy, gastroenterostomy
Question 18
How is the decision to perform a total gastrectomy made?
Due to necessity or out of principle
Question 19
Is routine lymphadenectomy part of the resection?
Yes or no, if yes D1 or D2
Question 20
How many and what kind of extended resections were performed?
Number of splenectomies; pancreatic, colon, and liver resections; other
Question 21
What is your technique of stapled anastomosis?
Circular or linear
Question 22
What is your technique of hand-sewn anastomosis?
Continued or interrupted
Question 23
How many and what kind of postoperative complications did you observe?
Anastomotic leakage (conservatively treated or surgically), postoperative bleeding, ileus, abscess, and other nonsurgical complications
Question 24
What was the postoperative mortality rate at the time of hospitalization?
After oncological resection, diagnostic procedures and nonresective surgery
Question 25
Do you assign your patients to an oncology department?
Yes, depending on age, type of cancer, and tumor stage or no
Question 26
How many visceral surgeons/surgeons in residency are working in your department?
–
Question 27
How many surgeons perform surgical resections of gastric cancer in your department?
Less than and more than 10 gastrectomies per year per department
Question 28
Which specialties perform endoscopies in your department?
Surgery, gastroenterology
Question 29
Do you carry out a follow-up for resected patients?
Until 5 years after surgery, right after the operation, just occasionally, or no
Question 30
Are you able to determine the 5‑year survival rate of your patients?
Yes or no
Question 31
Do you have difficulties in collecting the data for this questionnaire?
Yes or no
Question 32
In which hospital do you work (if indicated, this will be mentioned in the acknowledgements)?
–
The SurveyMonkey platform provides a link to the survey which can be passed on as preferred. In order to address the departments directly, we sent an invitation in name of the ÖGCH via email to all 133 departments of general and visceral surgery in Austria. The invitation explained the aim of our study and its conduction. Via email, a link with direct access to the questionnaire was provided. The first email invitation was sent in February 2023, and the questionnaire was accessible until January 2024. Additionally, the ÖGCH sent an invitation via email to all his members and mentioned the running survey in their newsletter. Throughout the ongoing poll, we emitted personally addressed reminders via email to several heads of clinics. This was carried out twice to increase response rate.
Epidemiological data from Statistics Austria
During the ongoing poll, the response rate was seen to be quite low. We decided to assess the total numbers of surgical interventions all over Austria in order to document how many operations were recorded through our survey. Therefore, we requested nationally documented numbers of operations in patients diagnosed with gastric cancer. These data are obtained by Statistics Austria, the Federal Statistical Office of Austria. Via hospital discharge statistics, diagnoses and services are anonymously documented. We requested the number of interventions performed in 2022 in patients diagnosed with stomach cancer, ICD-10 C16, without sub-codes. The following healthcare service codes were included: HP010, HP 020, HP030, HP040, HF070, HF080, HF090, HF100, HF110, HF140, HF150, HF160, HF170, HF180, HF190, HF210, HF349, and HF025.
HF120 and HF 130, atypical gastric resections, were excluded. The number of reported surgeries was set in relation to the nationwide documented numbers in order to extrapolate how many surgeries are missing in our study.
Anzeige
Statistical methods
Survey data were compared to the available data from the survey by Rabl et al. in 1994. The number of performed surgeries was analyzed in the two observation periods. Also, patient outcomes, postoperative complications, and mortality were compared.
Fisher’s exact test was used to analyze cross tabulations. All reported tests were two sided, and p-values < 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses in this report were performed using STATISTICA 13 (Hill, T. & Lewicki, P. Statistics: Methods and Applications. StatSoft, Tulsa, OK, USA).
Results
All surgical departments could be contacted and received an invitation via email to participate in our survey; 18 of the 133 departments contacted (13.5%) took part. The results are displayed in Table 2 for the individual questions.
Table 2
Survey answers
Question 1
An esophagogastroduodenoscopy is performed at every department (100%). Endoscopic ultrasonography is performed in every patient at 8 (44.4%) clinics and depending on the tumor stage at 8 clinics; at 2 (11%) clinics an EUS is never performed
PET-CT is always performed at one department (5.9%), at 2 departments (11.8%) it is never performed, and the majority of departments perform PET-CT subject to tumor stage (this answer was given 14 times, constituting 82.3%)
In most departments, explorative laparoscopy is not performed routinely, but rather in accordance with the clinically defined tumor stage (13 departments, 72.2%). At 5 surgical departments (27.8%), an explorative laparoscopy takes place routinely
Question 2
The diagnosis of gastric cancer is always histologically confirmed preoperatively (100%)
Question 3
Case presentation and discussion in a multiprofessional interdisciplinary tumor board is carried out on a regular basis in all 18 departments (100%)
Question 4
H. pylori infection is ruled out in 16 (88.9%) departments as a matter of routine, in 2 (11.1%) departments not on a regular basis
Question 5
The TNM classification is used in all 18 departments (100%)
Question 6
Intraoperative rapid frozen section is available in 15 (83.3%) departments
Question 7
Laurén classification is used in endoscopic biopsy in 16 (88.9%) departments always, in 2 (11.1%) departments mostly. In surgical specimen, the Laurén classification is always used (100%)
Question 8
The WHO classification is routinely applied in 61.1% in the endoscopic biopsy and in 76.5% in the surgical specimen. It is applied occasionally in 11.1% in the endoscopic biopsy and in 11.8% in the surgical specimen. In 27.8% of the departments, it is never used in the endoscopic biopsy and in 11.8% never in the surgical specimen
Question 9
The Cancer Genome Atlas classification is routinely used in 7 (38.9%) departments in the endoscopic biopsy and in 6 (37.5%) departments in the surgical specimen. In 12.5% of departments, it is used occasionally in the surgical specimen. 61.1% of departments do not use the TCGA classification in biopsy at all, 50.0% of departments never use it in the surgical specimen
Question 10
While 17 (94.4%) departments take the localization (thirds of the stomach) and the type of tumor (Laurén, Borrmann) into consideration at planning of surgery, one (5.6%) department only takes the cancer type into account
Question 11
All 18 departments perform elective surgeries in gastric cancer themselves, one (5.6%) department stated to transfer patients diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction type II to another hospital
Question 12
In 2022, 267 patients with gastric cancer were treated at the surgical departments in Austria; 68% were male and 32% were female
Question 13
Overall, 195 patients (73%) underwent surgery at the 18 departments; thus 11 patients were treated on average per department (range 0–28; Fig. 1)
Question 14
The median age at diagnosis was 70.9 years
Question 15
Tumor localization was reported in 155 patients. The most common location of gastric cancer was in the lower third, it appeared in 54 cases (35%). The second most common localization, in 43 cases (28%), was at the cardia. 37 patients (24%) showed middle-third, and 21 patients (13%) upper-third gastric cancer
Question 16
In 195 patients, 224 interventions took place
Total gastrectomy was the most frequent operation, which was performed 71 times (31.7%), followed by 58 subtotal gastrectomies (25.9%); 17 (7.6%) proximal gastrectomies were carried out. This amounts to a total of 146 (65.1%) curative resections
Exploratory laparotomy was performed in 47 patients (21.0%)
20 patients (8.9%) underwent gastroenterostomy, and 6 patients (2.7%) received a gastrostomy or a feeding jejunostomy. In 2022, five (2.2%) stents were placed
Question 17
Minimally invasive procedures take place in 8/18 (44.4%) and robot-assisted surgery in 3/18 (16.6%) of the participating departments
Question 18
Total gastrectomy is carried out in 88.9% due to necessity, in 5.6% out of principle, and one department (5.6%) answered that neither of these two reasons apply
Question 19
D1 and D2 lymphadenectomy is performed routinely at all clinics (100%)
Question 20
An extended resection was indicated in 45 cases (20.0%): 10 splenectomies, 10 (hemi)colectomies, 9 (partial) pancreatectomies, 8 liver resections, and 8 other surgical interventions were performed. As other interventions, cholecystectomies, a small bowel resection, and intraperitoneal hyperthermic chemoperfusion (HIPEC) were reported
Question 21
In stapled anastomosis, a circular stapling device is used in 13 departments (72.2%). Linear stapling devices are used in 5 departments (27.8%)
Question 22
Hand-sewn anastomotic techniques are performed in 11 (64.7%) departments in a continuous fashion and in 4 (23.5%) departments with interrupted sutures. Neither of these are used in 2 (11.8%) departments
Question 23
Postoperative complications occurred in 20.0% of patients. Anastomotic leakage was observed in 11 patients, 7/11 of them were treated conservatively and 4/11 required surgical intervention. Postoperative bleeding, in need of intervention, was observed in 3 patients; 2 patients presented an ileus, which needed an operation. Drainage of abscess was necessary in 5 patients. Other nonsurgical complications, including pulmonary edema, stroke, pleural effusion, and delayed gastric emptying, were reported in 24 patients
Question 24
The mortality rate following surgical resection was 0.4% (1 patient)
Question 25
All surgical departments work interdisciplinary and refer patients to the department of oncology (100%)
Question 26
In total, 235 visceral surgeons after residency work at the 18 clinics, a median of 13 surgeons per clinic. There are 85 surgeons in residency, a median of 5 residents per clinic
Question 27
The median number of surgeons who perform up to 10 gastrectomies per year and per department is 3.7 (range 1–13). More than 10 gastrectomies per year and per department are performed by a median of one surgeon (range 0–6)
Question 28
In all 18 departments, the surgeons perform endoscopies themselves. In 16 (88.9%) departments, endoscopies are also performed by gastroenterologists
Question 29
After oncological resection, follow-up is performed up to 5 years in 15 surgical departments (83.3%). Follow-up is performed right after the operation, not at all, and other (according to scheme) in one department (5.6%) each
Question 30
The 5‑year survival rate can be elaborated at 15 (83.3%) departments, whereas 3 (16.7%) departments lack this information
Question 31
Data collection was without difficulties for 13 (72.2%) departments; 5 (27.8%) departments reported difficulties in data gathering
Question 32
Indication of the name of the institution was optional, and 12 participants specified the name of their hospital. These 12 departments were distributed across Austria, located in federal capitals as well as in smaller towns. From three provinces—Carinthia, Vorarlberg, and Burgenland—no department took part in the survey. Two out of eight Austrian university hopitals took part. Of the 25 participating departments from 1994, 4 departments took part in the current survey
Comparison of epidemiological data with survey data
The Federal Statistical Office of Austria has documented and published epidemiological cancer data annually since 1983. For our study, the reference years are 1994 and 2022, according to the years of survey execution. These data are openly accessible [7].
Anzeige
In 1994, there were 2057 newly diagnosed cases of gastric cancer in men and women, with an age-standardized rate of 33.9 per 100,000 persons. In 2022, the incidence was 1173, with an age-standardized rate of 12.5 per 100,000 persons.
In 1994, 1667 gastric cancer-related deaths were observed, with a mortality rate of 28.0 per 100,000. In comparison, in 2022, the total number of deaths was lower: 704 patients died due to reasons related to gastric cancer, resulting in an age-standardized mortality rate of 7.4 per 100,000 (Fig. 2).
All hospitals in Austria document their services to receive remuneration, and these data are available via Statistics Austria. The requested dataset from Statistics Austria included all surgeries and endoscopic interventions linked to gastric cancer, ICD 10 code C16. In 2022, there were 640 surgical and endoscopic interventions performed. Of these, 404 operations were surgical resections. As total and subtotal gastrectomy are documented jointly in this dataset, no precise subdivision in terms of the type of oncological resection is feasible.
Our survey documents 146 curative resections, which represents 36.1% of the resective surgeries performed throughout Austria in 2022. Under the assumption that all of the other 115 surgical departments perform gastrectomies as well, only 2.2 gastrectomies are carried out at each hospital per year.
Anzeige
Of the 165 diagnostic surgeries reported by Statistics Austria, we document 47 (28.5%). According to Statistics Austria, 33 gastroenterostomies were performed in 2022, and we document 20 (60.6%) in our survey. In 2018, endoscopic implantation of a stent was documented for the first time by Statistics Austria. Since then, numbers have increased: from 22 stents in 2018 to 38 stents placed in 2022. Of these 38 stents throughout Austria, 5 stents were applied at the departments participating in our study (13.2%). In Fig. 3, the proportion of interventions recorded by the survey is shown in comparison to the total number of interventions performed in Austria in 2022 [8].
The most frequently performed operation was total gastrectomy in 1994, and it was still the most common in 2022. The number of total and subtotal gastrectomies decreased significantly over time (48.3% vs. 31.7%, p < 0.0001 and 34.8% vs 25.9%, p = 0.0.14, respectively). In contrast, proximal gastrectomy increased from 2.4% to 7.6% (p = 0.003). Diagnostic procedures are more frequently carried out nowadays, 21.0% vs 5.0% (p < 0.0001). As displayed in Fig. 4, no other significant changes were observed.
The most common extended resection was splenectomy in both observation periods. However, there was a highly significant difference in the frequency over time. In 1994, 157 splenectomies were performed, whereas only 7 splenectomies took place in 2022 (65.4% vs. 25.9% of all extended resections, respectively, p = 0.0001). Liver resections are now carried out more often, we documented 5 resections in 2022 (18.5%) vs. 2.1% in 1994 (p = 0.001). Also, the additional resection of the colon increased significantly, from 5.4% in 1994 to 18.5% in 2022 (p = 0.024). No further significant changes were found (Fig. 5).
In 2022, postoperative complications occurred in 20.0% of all interventions. The survey published by Rabl et al. reported an overall complication rate of 23.7%.
Nonsurgical complications were the most frequent adverse events postoperatively in 1994 and still are today. They occurred in 31.1% in 1994 and in 24.4% in 2022. There was no significant difference (p = 0.058). When further divided into individual complications, there was no significant change in any complication rate observed between the two surveys (Fig. 6).
Postoperative mortality (in-house mortality) was significantly lower in 2022 than in 1994. It decreased from 8.4 to 0.4% (p < 0.00001), odds ratio 18.8 (2.56–138.7).
Discussion
Our study highlights numerous changes in the surgical treatment of gastric cancer in Austria over the past three decades. The survey observed significant advancements driven by improvements in diagnostic techniques, surgical methods, and a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care. Due to these changes, extended resections are rarely necessary, and postoperative mortality is significantly reduced. Furthermore, efforts in organ preservation are seen through the changing proportion of proximal gastrectomies in comparison to total and subtotal resections.
Major improvements have been achieved in diagnostic techniques. In 1994, only 81.4% of patients underwent preoperative esophagogastroduodenoscopy. A contrast-enhanced X‑ray was performed in 18.6%, and only 25% of patients underwent both examinations. Nowadays, an esophagogastroduodenoscopy is gold standard in diagnostics, supplemented by EUS which was introduced in 1980 and is recommended by S3 guidelines in every curative treatment approach [2]. However, two clinics of our cohort lack this standard and do not perform EUS. During evaluation for endoscopic resection, EUS is considered mandatory [9]. It can be assumed that there is a high staging standard in the participating departments, but we do not know what the quality looks like in the departments that did not take part in the survey.
The majority of departments follow the S3 recommendation, as they perform PET-CT subject to tumor stage. Furthermore, exploratory laparoscopy improves staging in advanced stages of gastric cancer (≥ cT3) and is therefore recommended prior to neoadjuvant therapy. Accordingly, 72.2% of the departments perform an exploratory laparoscopy depending on tumor stage.
The TNM and Laurén classifications are prevalent and used in all clinics. However, the WHO and TCGA classifications are noticeably underrepresented, despite both of these classifications being recommended by S3 guidelines. The TCGA classification was included in the guidelines in 2018. In summary, the survey observed that real-life practice in diagnostics is only partially in accordance with the current S3 guideline. This fact should be discussed with the country’s pathology institutes.
There are endeavors in promoting organ-preserving treatment strategies. Endoscopic resection techniques aim to resect precancerous lesions and early-stage gastric cancer while preserving the organ. These less-invasive procedures contribute to better quality of life in patients. In advanced disease, endoscopic palliative procedures provide quality of life by treating symptoms like tumor bleeding and stenosis, and they enable palliative surgical interventions to be avoided [10]. According to Statistics Austria, endoscopic stent placement is an increasing intervention in gastric cancer patients, and 38 stents were placed in 2022. It is striking that in all 18 departments, endoscopies are performed by surgeons. In 16 departments, endoscopies are also performed by gastroenterologists.
Furthermore, we see a significant increase in proximal gastrectomies as an organ-preserving surgical technique over time, whereas total gastrectomy experienced a decline. Proximal gastrectomy shows better quality of life while maintaining nutritional requirements [11, 12].
A single institution reported 43 exploratory laparotomies. We believe that this must have been an error when filling out the questionnaire. They rather performed a relevant number of diagnostic laparoscopies, and, therefore, the significant increase in comparison to 1994 (21.0% vs. 5.0%) is considered to be biased.
One of the most significant advancements is the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, particularly laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgeries. In various studies, the feasibility of minimally invasive gastrectomy has been shown. Both early and locally advanced tumors can be treated safely, while there is non-inferiority of oncological features such as lymph node dissection and resection margins. Postoperative recovery and morbidity showed improvements compared to open surgery for minimally invasive techniques when performed by experienced surgeons [13‐15].
However, minimally invasive surgery in gastric cancer is still to be implemented routinely in Austria. Only 44.4% of departments perform minimally invasive procedures. Robot-assisted gastrectomies are carried out even more restrictedly: they take place in only three departments (16.6%). The numbers of minimally invasive surgeries in gastric cancer are reasonable in the survey, but similar to the case with EUS, it can be assumed that less minimally invasive surgery is carried out in the departments that did not take part in the survey.
The number of extended resections decreased over time. Improvements in neoadjuvant cancer treatment can result in downstaging of the tumor, which leads to less radical resections and fewer multivisceral resections. Rabl et al. reported a high number of splenectomies in 1994. In proximal gastric cancer, the metastasis rate of splenic hilar lymph nodes, lymph node station 10, ranges in the literature from 8% to 27.9% [16]. Therefore, splenectomy was routinely performed for complete lymph node dissection, also including distal pancreatectomy. Over time, surgical techniques developed, and organ-preserving lymph node dissection was established. It was especially aimed at preservation of the pancreas in order to reduce postoperative morbidity and mortality. Nowadays, D2 lymphadenectomy is fulfilled with a total number of 25 resected lymph nodes [2, 17]. In the case of suspicious splenic hilar lymph nodes, lymphadenectomy, and—only if necessary—splenectomy while preserving the pancreas is recommended.
There was no significant change in the number of postoperative complications observed in 1994 vs. 2022. However, there were numerous improvements realized in perioperative care. A multidisciplinary treatment approach is universal, and patients receive personalized and risk-adapted treatment strategies combining surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy as needed [18, 19]. Also, postoperative care was further developed into a multidisciplinary task, as enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols have been widely implemented to improve recovery times and outcomes for gastric cancer surgery patients. In the case of postoperative complications, the management of complex cases is carried out by radiologists, gastroenterologists, and surgeons on a multidisciplinary basis. In combination with advanced surgical standards, all these factors contribute to the significantly lower mortality rate of 0.4% vs. 8.4% in 1994 (p < 0.00001).
The main limitation of our study is the low response rate and its retrospective character.
In comparison to 1994, gathering contact information and communication is nowadays much faster. Rabl et al. only reached members of the ACO-ASSO organization by postal mail, reaching 54 surgical departments, whereas we obtained the contact information of all 133 departments in Austria easily. However, the response rate of the survey in 1994 via postal mail was higher than the response rate in our online survey (46% vs. 13.5%, respectively). Response rates are usually lower in online surveys. Furthermore, response rates are declining for all survey methods, possibly because of rising numbers of questionnaires in total. The limited number of replies we received carries a possible nonresponse bias [20].
Despite the low response rate, we document a relevant number of the performed surgical interventions when compared to the total numbers collected by Statistics Austria. With a response rate of 13.5%, we recorded 36.1% of all curative resections and 28.5% of diagnostic procedures. The majority of gastroenterostomies, 60.6%, are performed in departments that took part in the survey. From our point of view, there are two main reasons contributing to departments not taking part in the survey. First, in-house documentation is deficient and carrying out an analysis is time consuming and difficult. Without a proper and standardized documentation system, data analysis and quality management are impaired. We conclude that there is an urgent need for standardized documentation of preoperative diagnostic and postoperative outcomes. In this regard, health policy is called upon to act.
Second, case numbers are quite low, and there is no interest in reporting. Similar to the result in 1994, where all 25 departments performed gastrectomies themselves, all departments that took part in our survey carry out gastrectomies. Under the assumption that all of the other 115 surgical departments also perform gastrectomies, only 2.2 gastrectomies are carried out at each hospital per year. As we can see in our survey, only a couple of surgeons perform more than 10 gastrectomies per year. In the participating departments, 6 surgeons perform more than 10 gastrectomies per year.
There is an ongoing discussion regarding the minimum quantity of oncological resections performed per year and, in some countries, also per surgeon. In Austria, there are no regulations regarding oncological surgery of the stomach. Due to the high number of hospitals and the intention to provide easily accessible medical care, there are only a few operations regulated, and cut-off numbers are low in comparison to other European countries. Other countries, e.g., the Netherlands, assessed minimum numbers in oncological gastric surgery. National reports showed lower mortality, reduced length of hospital stay, and lower costs following the introduction of minimum numbers [21].
However, there are other optional possibilities to guarantee quality of care, e.g., receiving certification as an oncological center. Interdisciplinary patient care and patient-centered treatment are highly relevant. Oncology has developed into a multiprofessional field.
One main requirement is the availability of a multiprofessional tumor board. In 1994, 10 departments referred their patients to an oncologist, and 15 departments performed the oncological treatment, if necessary, themselves. In 2022, as our study showed, every patient case was discussed in a tumor board, and all surgical departments refer patients to the department of oncology. This is consistent with S3 guidelines.
As research and technology continue to advance, it is expected that surgical treatment for gastric cancer will continue to improve, thereby further benefiting patients.
Conclusion
The majority of participating departments met international standards for gastric surgical oncology. However, there is still an urgent need for improvements in the diagnostic pathway. Regarding histopathological findings, the WHO classification must be incorporated. Also, EUS must be available and carried out nationwide. The average number of procedures per department is too low to ensure adequate quality. Since the incidence decreases over time, it is to be feared that not all surgical departments will be able to meet international requirements. Uniform nationwide centralized documentation of procedures and complications as well as introduction of minimum case numbers of interventions should be considered in order to ensure cutting-edge oncological medicine in the future.
Acknowledgements
We would like to express our thanks to the Austrian Society for Surgery (ÖGCH) and the Austrian Society of Surgical Oncology (ACO-ASSO) and all contributing departments. The following made their data available and reported the name of their institution: BKH Lienz, BHB Graz, LKH Oststeiermark, Feldbach-Fürstenfeld, LKH Hochsteiermark, Leoben, St. Josef KH Wien, LK Hollabrunn, Ordensklinikum Linz, KH Oberndorf, Tauernklinkum Zell am See & Mittersill, BHB, UK AKH Wien. Thanks to Dr. Waldhoer-Prammer for providing the data requested from Statistics Austria.
Conflict of interest
E. Wallner, C. Rabl, M. Grechenig and W. Hitzl declare that they have no competing interests. M. Paireder, K. Emmanuel, O.O. Koch are members of the faculty and editorial board of european surgery and M. Weitzendorfer is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal. All were recused from the handling of this paper. This paper was handled by Associate Editor H. Wykypiel.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.