Current guidelines: the expanding role of Bruton kinase inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma

The most recent version of the Onkopedia guidelines () developed as the standard of care by Austrian, German and Swiss Societies of Hemato-Oncology has also seen a profound change in the therapeutic algorithm, suggesting that autologous transplantation might be obsolete in most patients with MCL. The objective of this short review is to briefly outline the current role of BTKis in the therapeutic algorithm according to these guidelines.

While the prognosis for patients with MCL has improved over the years, it is still currently thought to be an incurable disease which—even after initial complete remission (CR)—will inevitably recur []. Treatment approaches until recently had been tailored according to patients age, as autologous stem cell transplant after intensive induction with chemoimmunotherapy followed by rituximab (R)-maintenance had been the standard of care for younger (< 65 years) and fitter patients []. As opposed to this, chemoimmunotherapy with either R‑bendamustine or VR-CAP (including bortezomib, rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone) again followed by R‑maintenance is preferentially used in older patients []. For both cohorts, application of BTK inhibitors such as ibrutinib was thought to be the most effective therapy in case of relapse, followed by CAR-T cell treatment with brexucabtagene autoleucel (BrexuCel) in case of relapse or progression to the BTK inhibitor (BTKis). In view of the rapidly changing treatment landscape, algorithms to define the role of BTKis are currently being refined [].

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a lymphoma of B‑cell lineage and accounts for about 8% of all newly diagnosed lymphomas []. According to the most recent World Health Organization classification, the less common “smouldering mantle cell lymphomas” (including nonnodal leukemic MCL, in situ mantle cell neoplasia, and the monoclonal lymphocytosis with t(11;14)/cyclin D1) are thought to be less aggressive and may be subject to a wait-and-see approach, while classical MCL and the highly aggressive pleomorphic and blastic MCL usually require immediate treatment [].

First-line treatment of patients < 65 years (potentially transplant eligible)

The most pronounced change in the current guidelines (Onkopedia) has occurred in this cohort of patients based on the TRIANGLE results [8]. This was a 3-arm investigator-initiated randomized superiority trial including patients with newly diagnosed MCL aged 18–65 years from 165 centers. Patients were randomized between the three arms in a 1:1:1 ratio, with Arm A constituting the current standard, i.e., induction with chemoimmunotherapy consisting of R‑CHOP alternating with R‑DHAP followed by ABMT (according to the NORDIC protocol), Arm A + I including ibrutinib for 19 days during ever R‑CHOP cycle followed by ABMT and a 2-year maintenance with daily ibrutinib and Arm I using chemoimmunotherapy plus ibrutinib without ABMT followed by 2‑year maintenance with ibrutinib. Due to the data defining a 3-year maintenance with R as significantly improving progression-free survival (PFS) and also overall survival (OS) following chemoimmunotherapy induction and ABMT [9], the trial was amended to also include R‑maintenance every 2 months for 3 years in all three groups, and roughly 50% of patients were treated with this amended protocol. Primary endpoint of the study was failure-free survival (FFS) as assessed by the investigators. A total of 870 patients (662 men and 208 women were randomized in the TRIANGLE study with Arm A: 288, arm A + I: 292, and Arm I: 290 patients).

Not surprisingly, a higher rate of CR at 45% was seen in both groups including ibrutinib over the 36% in the Arm A after the induction phase of the study. After a median follow-up of 31 months, Arm A + I was superior in terms of FFS to Arm A (88% versus 72% 3‑year FFS). In addition, the superiority of Arm A over Arm I could be rejected for FFS, which was 72% for Arm A and 86% for Arm I at 3 years. The analysis of Arm A + I versus Arm I was still ongoing at the time of publication (with the Kaplan–Meier plots for both ibrutinib-containing arms, however, still overlapping at the time of analysis), and the follow-up time is too short to draw conclusions in terms of OS.

Of interest is the fact that no relevant differences in terms of toxicity could be found during the induction phase, suggesting ibrutinib as well tolerated in this schedule; nevertheless, a significantly higher rate of hematological and infectious toxicities was documented in the maintenance phase following ABMT (irrespective of the addition of R).

As a conclusion, these results have led to incorporation of ibrutinib into current guidelines as standard of care along with induction chemoimmunotherapy as well as for maintenance for a total of 2 years in patients < 65 years requiring therapy. While a potential advantage of A + I over I alone cannot be ruled out at the moment, the overlapping curves for both ibrutinib arms after a median follow-up of 31 months and the elevated toxicity following ABMT have also resulted in the recommendation to skip ABMT for the majority of patients with MCL. While ABMT should still be discussed with patients showing high risk features in terms of Ki67 (although the cutoff does not seem to be clear at 30% as included in the MCL-prognostic index MIPI), the main adverse prognostic feature, i.e., TP53 alteration does not appear influenced by ABMT as shown by recent results. In addition, the subgroup of patients with TP53 alterations appears to benefit from BTKis, which might also explain the higher rate of CR in the two ibrutinib-containing arms as opposed to conventional chemoimmunotherapy for induction. When assessed for TP53 < 50% versus more than 50%, a more pronounced hazard ratio (HR) for FFS probability of 0.14 was found for the latter group (with the HR for patients with p53 < 50% being 0.57) in the TRIANGLE study.