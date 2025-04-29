Current and future pharmacological therapies for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer

First-line therapy

4 ]. Standard first-line therapy for ES-SCLC in eligible patients with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 0–1 consists of a platinum doublet chemotherapy (i.e., cisplatin or carboplatin plus etoposide) in combination with a PD-L1 or PD‑1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) followed by CPI maintenance until progression or intolerable toxicity [].

1 Study name Trial phase Experimental agent (checkpoint inhibitor) vs. placebo Additional chemotherapy backbone Median OS (months) HR (OS) (95% CI) Median PFS (months) HR (PFS) (95% CI) Reference IMpower133 Phase 3 Atezolizumab Carboplatin + etoposide 12.3 vs. 10.3 0.70 (0.54–0.91) 5.2 vs. 4.3 0.77 (0.62–0.96) 5 ] CASPIAN Phase 3 Durvalumab Platinum (cisplatin/carboplatin) + etoposide 13.0 vs. 10.3 0.73 (0.59–0.91) 5.1 vs. 5.4 0.78 (0.65–0.94) 7 ] ASTRUM-005 Phase 3 Serplulimab Carboplatin + etoposide 15.4 vs. 10.9 0.63 (0.49–0.82) 5.7 vs. 4.3 0.48 (0.38–0.59) 10 ] RATIONALE-312 Phase 3 Tislelizumab Platinum (cisplatin/carboplatin) + etoposide 15.5 vs. 13.5 0.75 (0.61–0.93) 4.7 vs. 4.3 0.64 (0.52–0.78) 16 ] LBA93 EXTENTORCH Phase 3 Toripalimab Platinum (cisplatin/carboplatin) + etoposide 14.6 vs. 13.3 0.80 (0.65–0.98) 5.8 vs. 5.6 0.67 (0.54–0.82) 17 ] CAPSTONE‑1 Phase 3 Adebrelimab Carboplatin + etoposide 15.3 vs. 12.8 0.72 (0.58–0.90) 5.8 vs. 5.6 0.67 (0.54–0.83) 18 ] KEYNOTE-604 Phase 3 Pembrolizumab Platinum (cisplatin/carboplatin) + etoposide 10.8 vs. 9.7 0.80 (0.64–0.98) 4.5 vs. 4.3 0.75 (0.61–0.91) 14 ] ECOG-ACRIN EA5161 Phase 2 Nivolumab Platinum (cisplatin/carboplatin) + etoposide 11.3 vs. 8.5 0.67 (0.46–0.98) 5.5 vs. 4.6 0.65 (0.46–0.91) 15 ] ETER701 Phase 3 Benmelstobart + anlotinib (multi-target antiangiogenic molecule) Carboplatin + etoposide 19.3 vs. 11.9 0.61 (0.47–0.79) 6.9 vs. 4.2 0.32 (0.26–0.41) 56 ] These regimens are based on three registrational phase 3 trials (see Table):

5 ]. Prophylactic cranial irradiation therapy in the maintenance phase was allowed, with 11% of patients undergoing the radiation treatment in each arm [ 5 ]. The IMpower133 phase 3 trial evaluated the combination of carboplatin and etoposide with either atezolizumab or a placebo for four cycles, followed by maintenance treatment with atezolizumab or placebo until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity []. Prophylactic cranial irradiation therapy in the maintenance phase was allowed, with 11% of patients undergoing the radiation treatment in each arm [].

3 ]. However, the 5‑year update of the IMbrella A extension trial reported a 5-year OS rate of only 12% [ 6 ]. No new safety signals were detected and the toxicity profile is consistent with that of the individual agents. The median OS was superior in the experimental arm vs. the standard-of-care cohort (HR: 0.7; 95% CI: 0.54–0.91; 12.3 vs. 10.3 months) []. However, the 5‑year update of the IMbrella A extension trial reported a 5-year OS rate of only 12% []. No new safety signals were detected and the toxicity profile is consistent with that of the individual agents.

7 ]. The randomized CASPIAN phase 3 study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a similar regimen (i.e., cisplatin or carboplatin plus etoposide) in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab with or without the cytotoxic T‑lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) inhibitor tremelimumab, followed by durvalumab maintenance compared to the respective chemotherapy backbone [].

8 ]. The subgroup analysis showed an advantage for the additional administration of durvalumab across all relevant subgroups and identified no predictive biomarker for this regimen, whereby the response was independent of PD-L1 status. Prophylactic cranial irradiation therapy was only permitted in the control arm (21/268 patients). Interestingly, the addition of tremelimumab to durvalumab and chemotherapy did not result in an additional survival benefit (OS: 10.4 months vs. 10.5 months; HR: 0.82; 95%: CI 0.68–1.00; [ 9 ]). Patients randomized to the chemotherapy plus durvalumab cohort achieved a longer median OS (13.0 months) compared to patients treated with chemotherapy only (10.3 months; HR: 0.73; 95% CI: 0.59–0.91). Longer follow-up demonstrated a 36-month OS rate of 17.6% in the durvalumab group, compared to 5.8% in the standard-of-care arm []. The subgroup analysis showed an advantage for the additional administration of durvalumab across all relevant subgroups and identified no predictive biomarker for this regimen, whereby the response was independent of PD-L1 status. Prophylactic cranial irradiation therapy was only permitted in the control arm (21/268 patients). Interestingly, the addition of tremelimumab to durvalumab and chemotherapy did not result in an additional survival benefit (OS: 10.4 months vs. 10.5 months; HR: 0.82; 95%: CI 0.68–1.00; []).

10 ]. In the serplulimab arm, 67.4% of patients were of Asian descent and 32.6% were of non-Asian descent (all of whom were White). In the ASTRUM-005 phase 3 study, serplulimab, a PD‑1 inhibitor, was evaluated vs. placebo for efficacy and safety in combination with carboplatin and etoposide for up to four cycles, followed by serplulimab or placebo maintenance []. In the serplulimab arm, 67.4% of patients were of Asian descent and 32.6% were of non-Asian descent (all of whom were White).

Median OS was in favor of the serplulimab arm by reaching 15.4 months vs. 10.9 months in the placebo group (HR: 0.63; 95% CI: 0.49–0.82).

11 ]). The estimated OS rate at 3 years was 24.6% (95% CI: 19.5–30.1) and 9.8% (95% CI: 5.6–15.4) in the respective arms. In February 2025, serplulimab, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide, was approved by the European Medicines Agency. An extended follow-up subgroup analysis by race showed similar trends of a prolonged median OS in Asians (unstratified HR: 0.61; 95% CI: 0.48–0.77) and non-Asians (unstratified HR: 0.57; 95% CI: 0.39–0.83; []). The estimated OS rate at 3 years was 24.6% (95% CI: 19.5–30.1) and 9.8% (95% CI: 5.6–15.4) in the respective arms. In February 2025, serplulimab, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide, was approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Taken together, the aforementioned trials demonstrated a moderate but statistically significant OS benefit for chemo-immunotherapy over chemotherapy alone, establishing these regimens as the standard of care in this setting.

4 ]. Due to its high initial activity in this setting, rapid tumor shrinkage and improvement of the general condition can be expected. However, for this patient group the role of adding a CPI is less clear, since CASPIAN, IMpower 133, and ASTRUM-005 excluded this patient population. Specifically, the addition of a CPI in this setting is recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) but not the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines [ 4 , 12 ]. Of note, patients with an ECOG performance status of ≥ 2 due to SCLC (and not due to comorbidities) should be offered systemic doublet chemotherapy as well []. Due to its high initial activity in this setting, rapid tumor shrinkage and improvement of the general condition can be expected. However, for this patient group the role of adding a CPI is less clear, since CASPIAN, IMpower 133, and ASTRUM-005 excluded this patient population. Specifically, the addition of a CPI in this setting is recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) but not the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines [].

p = 0.004; [ 13 ]). Therefore, this procedure may be considered following a shared decision-making process for selected patients according to the ESMO guidelines [ 4 ]. Likewise, the role of thoracic radiation remains a matter of debate in the immunotherapy era, as this procedure was not permitted in the pivotal phase 3 studies. In the pre-immunotherapy era, Slotman et al. demonstrated an OS benefit for thoracic radiotherapy in patients with complete responses to systemic therapy and residual disease limited to the chest compared to no radiotherapy (2-year OS: 13% [95% CI: 9–19] for thoracic radiotherapy vs. 3% [95% CI: 2–8] for no radiotherapy;= 0.004; []). Therefore, this procedure may be considered following a shared decision-making process for selected patients according to the ESMO guidelines [].

Most notably, CPI trials employing the PD‑1 inhibitors nivolumab or pembrolizumab in predominantly Western ES-SCLC populations included smaller sample sizes or failed to show superiority over chemotherapy alone.

14 ]). In the ECOG-ACRIN EA5161 phase 2 study, nivolumab plus chemotherapy was compared with platinum-doublet therapy [ 15 ]. Although this study met its endpoints and OS was improved with nivolumab plus chemotherapy vs. chemotherapy alone (HR: 0.67; 95% CI: 0.46–0.98; OS: 11.3 vs. 8.5 months), no phase 3 data are available for nivolumab in the first-line ES-SCLC setting. In the randomized KEYNOTE-604 phase 3 study, pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy resulted in a numerically improved OS, although the statistical significance threshold was not met (24-month OS rates were 23% vs. 11%, respectively; HR: 0.80; 95% CI: 0.64–0.98; []). In the ECOG-ACRIN EA5161 phase 2 study, nivolumab plus chemotherapy was compared with platinum-doublet therapy []. Although this study met its endpoints and OS was improved with nivolumab plus chemotherapy vs. chemotherapy alone (HR: 0.67; 95% CI: 0.46–0.98; OS: 11.3 vs. 8.5 months), no phase 3 data are available for nivolumab in the first-line ES-SCLC setting.

16 ‐ 18 ]. In contrast to the aforementioned studies, clinical phase 3 trials primarily conducted with Asian populations evaluating both PD‑1 and PD-L1 inhibitors in combination with chemotherapy such as tislelizumab, toripalimab, and adebrelimab met their primary endpoints resulting in regulatory approval in this region [].

While cross-trial comparisons should be interpreted with caution, it is notable that the OS appears to be longer in the trials conducted in Asia. This phenomenon reflects a different tumor biology rather than an improved efficacy of those compounds and warrants further research.