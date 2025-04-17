Cure for multiple myeloma?

Fig. 2 The evolution of multiple myeloma diagnostics. See Abbreviations list for definitions. (Generated with BioRender)

Modern combination therapies are characterized by a PFS that persists for many years and an OS of > 8 years. Nevertheless, diagnostics used in routine practice (serum and urine electrophoresis, immune fixation, free light chain determination and bone marrow analysis including cytogenetics and histology, as well as imaging diagnostics such as whole-body CT and MRI) only recognize the “tip of the iceberg” (> 10MM cells) that “lies above the surface.” Therefore, there is an urgent need for more sensitive methods that also detect the part of the iceberg that lies “below the surface.” These methods should enable earlier diagnosis of the initial disease or a relapse, more precise risk stratification, and the development of further improved and personalized treatment strategies. As with other hematologic malignancies that are considered curable, the achievement of a durable, deep minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative remission in MM indicates disease control or even cure. In fact, two large meta-analyses showed that MRD negativity is associated with a significantly improved OS and PFS and is also superior to other traditional response criteria such as CR. Remarkably, achieving MRD negativity also overcomes, at least in part, unfavorable risk factors including high-risk cytogenetics, ISS, or R‑ISS []. Due to the outstanding prognostic significance of the MRD status, the FDA’s Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) unanimously voted in favor of MRD testing as an early endpoint in MM clinical trials in order to support accelerated approvals (9–12 months vs. ≥ 8 years previously) of new treatments on 12 April 2024. Importantly, follow-up analyses of several pivotal clinical trials including MAIA, ALCYONE, POLLUX, CASTOR, and PERSEUS demonstrate that sustained MRD negativity (≥ 12 months) has an even higher prognostic value than MRD negativity measured at a single timepoint []. However, the question remains, whether determination of sustained MRD negativity eliminates the potential utility of one-timepoint MRD negativity as an early surrogate for PFS and OS. The bone marrow (BM)-based MRD status is measured either by next-generation (multicolor) flow cytometry (NGF) or by next-generation sequencing (NGS). MRD negativity is defined as the absence of MM cells in a population of 100,000 (cut-off 10) or 1,000,000 (cut-off 10) cells []. FACS-based analysis uses either 8‑ or 10-color antibody panels to identify phenotypically aberrant plasma cells according to the validated protocols of EuroFlow or the MSKCC []. NGS-based MRD determination is based on the identification and tracking of tumor-specific immunoglobulin V(D)J rearrangements using the clonoSEQ® (Adaptive Biotechnologies, Seattle, USA) assay (Adaptive Biotechnologies). MRD determination should always be supplemented by a PET-CT. In fact, achieving CR and MRD negativity (cut-off 10) in the absence of FDG-avid lesions is defined as the deepest therapeutic response reachable by current IMWG response criteria []. Nevertheless, false-negative MRD status determination may occur. Reasons include the presence of extramedullary disease (EMD), the patchy involvement of the BM, or a diluted sample. Liquid biopsies, as a minimally invasive measure, may overcome these pitfalls by detecting circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating DNA or RNA (cDNA, cRNA), and vesicular cell-free RNA (cfRNA) and proteins in the peripheral blood. Early results suggest that mass spectrometry of the monoclonal protein in the peripheral blood using MALDI-TOF or qTOF probably represents the most powerful tool to supplement MRD status determination in the BM or guide the necessity of a BM puncture []. In addition, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) enables the identification of driver mutations as potential new therapeutic targets, but also of resistance modes, and of derived personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, single-cell sequencing takes into account the genetic and phenotypic heterogeneity within individual tumor cells as well as within the BM microenvironment. Next-generation molecular imaging using specific radio-isotopes (e.g., [C]-methionine or [C]-fluciclovine) as well as PET-MRI and DW-MRI promise to further improve diagnostics []. In the near future, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will help to integrate the multitude of clinical, molecular, and genetic information for rational medical decision-making and personalized therapeutic approaches (Fig.).