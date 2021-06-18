Cryptococcus neoformans meningitis in a patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma—a case report

Summary

We report a patient with pretreated recurrent diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who was admitted to our ward due to emesis, headache and fatigue. Radiologic workup inlcuding brain magnetic resonance imaging showed no abnormalities but consecutively carried out lumbar puncture due to persistent headache reveiled cryptococcus neoformans meningitis. Treatment consisted of intravenous liposomal amphotericin B followed by maintenance therapy with fluconazole. Disease characteristics and therapy of cryptococcal meningitis are reviewed in this article.