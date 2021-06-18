17.06.2021 | case report
Cryptococcus neoformans meningitis in a patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma—a case report
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
We report a patient with pretreated recurrent diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who was admitted to our ward due to emesis, headache and fatigue. Radiologic workup inlcuding brain magnetic resonance imaging showed no abnormalities but consecutively carried out lumbar puncture due to persistent headache reveiled cryptococcus neoformans meningitis. Treatment consisted of intravenous liposomal amphotericin B followed by maintenance therapy with fluconazole. Disease characteristics and therapy of cryptococcal meningitis are reviewed in this article.