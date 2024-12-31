Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

30.12.2024 | original report

CRLF2 expression associated with poor outcome in Philadelphia-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia

verfasst von: Professor Amal M. El-Afifi, Professor Nermeen A. Nabih, Abdelallah A. El Komy, Professor Yasser H. Elnahass, Associate Professor Haydi S. Mohamed

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Adult Philadelphia (Ph)-negative B‑acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-ALL) patients often exhibit elevated levels of CRLF2 expression, which is associated with poor clinical outcome.

Aim

To identify CRLF2 rearrangement in Ph-negative ALL patients and assess its prognostic significance.

Methods

The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) technique was used to correlate the clinical outcome of 84 patients with Ph-ALL with a CRLF2 rearrangement from the hematology unit.

Results

This study included 84 newly diagnosed ALL patients. Based on their CRLF2 rearrangement status, the patients were divided into two groups: (CRLF2+) positive patients, comprising 17.9% of the total (n = 15), and (CRLF2−) negative patients, accounting for 82.1% (n = 69). In CRLF2+ patients, the median initial total leucocytic count (TLC) was 14.9 × 103 (range 4.8–486.0) vs. 6.9 × 103 (range 0.1–586.0) in CRLF2− patients (P = 0.005). Based on a median follow-up period of 333 days (range 36–730), the CRLF2+ group had shorter overall survival compared to the CRLF2− group (250 vs 730 days, P < 0.001). After a median follow-up of 198 days, the CRLF2+ group had a significantly lower disease-free survival compared to the CRLF2− group (184 vs 525 days, P < 0.001).

Conclusion

CRLF2 expression was associated with poor clinical outcomes among ALL patients.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Pui CH, Jeha S. New therapeutic strategies for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2007;6(2):149–65.CrossRefPubMed
2.
Roberts K, Li Y, Payne-Turner D, et al. Targetable kinase-activating lesions in Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia. N Engl J Med. 2014;371(11):1005–15.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
3.
Herold T, Schneider S, Metzeler K, et al. Philadelphia chromosome-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults have frequent IGH-CRLF2 and JAK 2 mutations, persistence of minimal residual disease and poor prognosis. Haematologica. 2017;102(1):130–8.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Ravandi F, O’Brien S, Cortes J, et al. Long-term follow-up of a phase 2 study of chemotherapy plus dasatinib for the initial treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Cancer. 2015;121(23):4158–64.CrossRefPubMed
5.
Pui C, Roberts K, Yang J, et al. Philadelphia chromosome-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk. 2017;17(8):464–70.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Sánchez R, Ribera J, Morgades M, et al. A novel targeted RNA-Seq panel identifies a subset of adult patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia with BCR-ABL1-like characteristics. Blood Cancer J. 2020;10(4):1–11.CrossRef
7.
Rivera G, Pui C, Hancock M, et al. Update of St Jude study XI for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Leukemia. 1992;6(2):153–6.PubMed
8.
DeAngelo D, Stevenson K, Dahlberg S, et al. Long-term outcome of a pediatric-inspired regimen used for adults aged 18–50 years with newly diagnosed acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Leukemia. 2015;29(3):526–34.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Kantarjian H, Thomas D, O’Brien S, et al. Long-term follow-up results of hyperfractionated cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, and dexamethasone (Hyper-CVAD), a dose-intensive regimen, in adult acute lymphocytic leukemia. Cancer. 2004;101(12):2788–801.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Alvarnas J, Brown P, Aoun P, et al. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. J Natl Compr Cancer Netw. 2015;2(13):1240–79.CrossRef
11.
Swerdlow S, Campo E, Harris N, et al. The 2016 revision of the world health organization classification of lymphoid neoplasms. Blood. 2016;127(20):2375–90.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Arber D, Orazi A, Hasserjian R, et al. The 2016 revision to the World Health Organization classification of myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemia. Blood. 2016;127:2391–405.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Hess L, Brnabic A, Mason O, et al. Relationship between Progression-free Survival and Overall Survival in Randomized Clinical Trials of Targeted and Biologic Agents in Oncology. J Cancer. 2019;10(16):3717–27.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Layla S, Nour D, Sherin A, et al. High CRLF2 Expression Could Identify Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Patients with Poor Outcome but Not IKZF1. Res Oncol. 2021;17(1):23–30.
15.
Jain N, Kathryn G, Jabbour E, et al. Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia: a high-risk subtype in adults. Blood. 2017;129(5):572–81.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Konoplev S, Lu X, Konopleva M, et al. CRLF2-Positive B‑Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adult Patients A Single-Institution Experience. Am J Clin Pathol. 2017;147:357–63.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Herold T, Baldus C, Gökbuget N. Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia in older adults. N Engl J Med. 2014;371(23):2235.CrossRefPubMed
18.
Boer J, Koenders J, van der Holt B, et al. Expression profiling of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia identifies a BCR-ABL1-like subgroup characterized by high non-response and relapse rates. Haematologica. 2015;100(7):261–4.CrossRef
19.
Vesely C, Frech C, Eckert C, et al. Genomic and transcriptional landscape of P2RY8-CRLF2-positive childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Leukemia. 2017;31(7):1491–501.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
20.
Rowe J, Buck G, Chopra R, et al. Induction therapy for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia: results of more than 1500 patients from the international ALL trial: MRC UKALL XII/ECOG E2993. Blood. 2005;106(12):3760–7.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
CRLF2 expression associated with poor outcome in Philadelphia-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia
verfasst von
Professor Amal M. El-Afifi
Professor Nermeen A. Nabih
Abdelallah A. El Komy
Professor Yasser H. Elnahass
Associate Professor Haydi S. Mohamed
Publikationsdatum
30.12.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-01010-7