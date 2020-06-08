08.06.2020 | main topic
COVID-19 versus seasonal influenza 2019–2020: USA
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Severe mitigation efforts in the USA to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 infections have led to a massive rise in unemployment, social disruption, and appear to be leading to a severe economic depression. In contrast, no such interventions were regarded as necessary to manage seasonal influenza in 2019–2020. Another mitigation approach is proposed for COVID-19 that would allow society to function and yet should still be effective.