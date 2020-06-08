 Skip to main content
08.06.2020 | main topic

COVID-19 versus seasonal influenza 2019–2020: USA

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
M.D. Dr. Gary P. Wormser
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Severe mitigation efforts in the USA to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 infections have led to a massive rise in unemployment, social disruption, and appear to be leading to a severe economic depression. In contrast, no such interventions were regarded as necessary to manage seasonal influenza in 2019–2020. Another mitigation approach is proposed for COVID-19 that would allow society to function and yet should still be effective.

