 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

09.04.2021 | original article Open Access

COVID-19 serology in nephrology healthcare workers

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Thomas Reiter, MD Sahra Pajenda, MD Ludwig Wagner, MD, MPH Martina Gaggl, MD Johanna Atamaniuk, PhD Barbara Holzer, DVM, PhD Irene Zimpernik, MD, MSc Daniela Gerges, MD Katharina Mayer, MD Christof Aigner, MD Robert Straßl, MD Sonja Jansen-Skoupy, MD Manuela Födinger, MD Gere Sunder-Plassmann, MD Alice Schmidt
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01848-5) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.
The authors T. Reiter and S. Pajenda contributed equally to this work and share first authorship.

Data sharing statement

All unidentified data are available and will be shared through request to the corresponding author.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Chronic kidney disease patients show a high mortality in cases of a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV‑2) infection. Thus, information on the sero-status of nephrology personnel might be crucial for patient protection; however, limited information exists about the presence of SARS-CoV‑2 antibodies in asymptomatic individuals.

Methods

We examined the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV‑2 IgG and IgM antibodies among healthcare workers of a tertiary care kidney center during the the first peak phase of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis in Austria using an orthogonal test strategy and a total of 12 commercial nucleocapsid protein or spike glycoprotein-based assays as well as Western blotting and a neutralization assay.

Results

At baseline 60 of 235 study participants (25.5%, 95% confidence interval, CI 20.4–31.5%) were judged to be borderline positive or positive for IgM or IgG using a high sensitivity/low specificity threshold in one test system. Follow-up analysis after about 2 weeks revealed IgG positivity in 12 (5.1%, 95% CI: 2.9–8.8%) and IgM positivity in 6 (2.6%, 95% CI: 1.1–5.6) in at least one assay. Of the healthcare workers 2.1% (95% CI: 0.8–5.0%) showed IgG nucleocapsid antibodies in at least 2 assays. By contrast, positive controls with proven COVID-19 showed antibody positivity among almost all test systems. Moreover, serum samples obtained from healthcare workers did not show SARS-CoV‑2 neutralizing capacity, in contrast to positive controls.

Conclusion

Using a broad spectrum of antibody tests the present study revealed inconsistent results for SARS-CoV‑2 seroprevalence among asymptomatic individuals, while this was not the case among COVID-19 patients.

Trial registration number

CONEC, ClinicalTrials.gov number NCT04347694

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1423.0