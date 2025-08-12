Ixodes scapularis

Southern tick-associated rash illness, referred to as STARI, is manifested by a skin lesion that closely resembles erythema migrans []. Erythema migrans is the most common clinical manifestation of Lyme disease and occurs at the bite site of either anor antick in the USA []. In contrast, STARI occurs at the bite site of thetick (also known as the lone star tick), which is not a competent vector for, the most common cause of Lyme disease in the USA []. Although cases of STARI have been recognized since the 1990s or even earlier [], to date the cause of STARI remains undetermined. It is also unclear if patients with STARI might benefit from antimicrobial therapy []. The word “southern” was included in the name because thetick was found predominantly in the southern USA; however, the geographic range of this tick species has expanded northwards and cases of STARI have been documented in New York State on Long Island and also in New Jersey []. …