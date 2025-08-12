Could alpha-gal syndrome be the cause of southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI)?
A simple study could answer that question
- 11.08.2025
- commentary
Auszug
Southern tick-associated rash illness, referred to as STARI, is manifested by a skin lesion that closely resembles erythema migrans [1]. Erythema migrans is the most common clinical manifestation of Lyme disease and occurs at the bite site of either an Ixodes scapularis or an I. pacificus tick in the USA [2]. In contrast, STARI occurs at the bite site of the Amblyomma americanum tick (also known as the lone star tick), which is not a competent vector for Borrelia burgdorferi, the most common cause of Lyme disease in the USA [2]. Although cases of STARI have been recognized since the 1990s or even earlier [3], to date the cause of STARI remains undetermined. It is also unclear if patients with STARI might benefit from antimicrobial therapy [2]. The word “southern” was included in the name because the A. americanum tick was found predominantly in the southern USA; however, the geographic range of this tick species has expanded northwards and cases of STARI have been documented in New York State on Long Island and also in New Jersey [4]. …
Anzeige