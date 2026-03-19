Correlation between thyroid hormone levels and cognitive dysfunction in older patients with subclinical hypothyroidism

A retrospective matched case-control study (1:2 ratio) was conducted, enrolling 420 participants aged ≥ 60 years (140 SCH cases, 280 euthyroid controls) matched by gender, age (± 5 years) and education level. Thyroid function parameters, including thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), free triiodothyronine (FT3), free thyroxine (FT4), thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb), and thyroglobulin antibody (TgAb), and cognitive performance assessed via the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), Auditory Verbal Learning Test (AVLT), Trail Making Test (TMT), and Stroop Color and Word Test (Stroop Test) were measured.

Results