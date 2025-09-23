Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Correction: Was kommt nach CDK4/6-Inhibition? Perspektiven beim fortgeschrittenen Mammakarzinom

  • Open Access
  • 22.09.2025
  • Correction
Verfasst von
Dott.ssa Mag. Vanessa Castagnaviz
Anna Fenzl
Michael Gnant
Rupert Bartsch
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN
Die Online-Version des Originalartikels ist unter https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-025-02582-y zu finden.

Hinweis des Verlags

Der Verlag bleibt in Hinblick auf geografische Zuordnungen und Gebietsbezeichnungen in veröffentlichten Karten und Institutsadressen neutral.
Correction:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2025
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-025-02582-y
In diesem Artikel fehlte am Ende das Formular zur Teilnahme an der DFP-Fortbildung. Dieses wurde nun ergänzt.
Der Originalbeitrag wurde korrigiert.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Hinweis des Verlags

Der Verlag bleibt in Hinblick auf geografische Zuordnungen und Gebietsbezeichnungen in veröffentlichten Karten und Institutsadressen neutral.
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Titel
Correction: Was kommt nach CDK4/6-Inhibition? Perspektiven beim fortgeschrittenen Mammakarzinom
Verfasst von
Dott.ssa Mag. Vanessa Castagnaviz
Anna Fenzl
Michael Gnant
Rupert Bartsch
Publikationsdatum
22.09.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02622-7