Correction: Was kommt nach CDK4/6-Inhibition? Perspektiven beim fortgeschrittenen Mammakarzinom
- Open Access
- 22.09.2025
- Correction
Die Online-Version des Originalartikels ist unter https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02582-y zu finden.
Hinweis des Verlags
Der Verlag bleibt in Hinblick auf geografische Zuordnungen und Gebietsbezeichnungen in veröffentlichten Karten und Institutsadressen neutral.
Correction:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2025
In diesem Artikel fehlte am Ende das Formular zur Teilnahme an der DFP-Fortbildung. Dieses wurde nun ergänzt.
Der Originalbeitrag wurde korrigiert.
