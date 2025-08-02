Correction to: Diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency in chronic heart failure

Correction to:

Wien Klin Wochenschr 2025

In the original version of this article, Table 4 was incorrectly given as:

4 Hb Patient body weight (a) FCM g/dL mmol/L Below 35 kg 35 to < 70 kg 70 kg and above < 10 < 6.2 500 mg 1500 mg 2000 mg 10–14 6.2–8.7 500 mg 1000 mg 1500 mg > 14 > 8.7 500 mg 500 mg 500 mg (b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [46] g/dL mmol/L Below 50 kg 50 to < 70 kg 70 kg and above < 10 < 6.2 20 mg/kg 1000 mg 20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g ≥ 10 ≥ 6.2–8.7 20 mg/kg 20 mg/kg 20 mg/kg–max. 2g Table(original)

and should have been:

4 Hb Patient body weight (a) Determination of total iron requirement (FCM) g/dL mmol/L Below 35 kg 35 to < 70 kg 70 kg and above < 10 < 6.2 500 mg 1500 mg 2000 mg 10–14 6.2–8.7 500 mg 1000 mg 1500 mg > 14 > 8.7 500 mg 500 mg 500 mg (b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [37] g/dL mmol/L Below 50 kg 50 to < 70 kg 70 kg and above < 10 ≥ 6.2–8.7 20 mg/kg 20 mg/kg 20 mg/kg–max. 2g ≥ 10 < 6.2 20 mg/kg 1000 mg 20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g Table(corrected)

The original article has been corrected.

