Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Correction to: Diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency in chronic heart failure

  • Open Access
  • 01.08.2025
  • Correction
verfasst von
Dr. Moritz Messner
Gerhard Pölzl
Christopher Adlbrecht
Johann Altenberger
Johann Auer
Robert Berent
Jakob Dörler
Marc-Michael Zaruba
Christian Ebner
Friedrich Fruhwald
Martin Hülsmann
Deddo Mörtl
Peter P. Rainer
Anna Rab
Thomas Weber
Rudolf Berger
The Heart Failure Working Group of The Austrian Society for Cardiology
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-025-02521-x

Correction to:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2025
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-025-02521-x
In the original version of this article, Table 4 was incorrectly given as:
Table 4 (original)
Table 4 (original)
Calculation of iron supplementation dosage for (a) single administration of FCM according to authorization in Austria (Z. Nr.: 1‑27299) [29] and for FDI in (b)
Hb
Patient body weight
(a) FCM
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 35kg
35 to <70kg
70kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
500 mg
1500 mg
2000 mg
10–14
6.2–8.7
500 mg
1000 mg
1500 mg
> 14
> 8.7
500 mg
500 mg
500 mg
(b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [46]
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 50kg
50 to <70kg
70kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
20 mg/kg
1000 mg
20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g
≥ 10
≥ 6.2–8.7
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg–max. 2g
A single FCM administration should not exceed:
– 15 mg iron/kg body weight (for administration by IV injection) or 20 mg iron/kg body weight (for administration by IV infusion)
– 1000 mg of iron
The maximum recommended cumulative dose of FCM is 1000 mg of iron (20 mL) per week.
A single infusion of FDI or the total dose per week should not exceed a dose of 20 mg iron/kg body weight
and should have been:
Table 4 (corrected)
Table 4 (corrected)
Calculation of total iron requirement for FCM substitution according to authorization in Austria (Z. Nr.: 1‑27299) [29] (a) and dosing of FDI according to IRONMAN [37] (b)
Hb
Patient body weight
(a) Determination of total iron requirement (FCM)
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 35kg
35 to <70kg
70kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
500 mg
1500 mg
2000 mg
10–14
6.2–8.7
500 mg
1000 mg
1500 mg
> 14
> 8.7
500 mg
500 mg
500 mg
(b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [37]
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 50kg
50 to <70kg
70kg and above
< 10
≥ 6.2–8.7
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg–max. 2g
≥ 10
< 6.2
20 mg/kg
1000 mg
20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g
A single FCM administration should not exceed:
– 15 mg iron/kg body weight (for administration by IV injection) or 20 mg iron/kg body weight (for administration by IV infusion)
– 1000 mg of iron
The maximum recommended cumulative dose of FCM is 1000 mg of iron (20 mL) per week.
A single infusion of FDI or the total dose per week should not exceed a dose of 20 mg iron/kg body weight
The original article has been corrected.
