Correction to: Diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency in chronic heart failure
- 01.08.2025
- Correction
The online version of the original article can be found under https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02521-x
Correction to:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2025
In the original version of this article, Table 4 was incorrectly given as:
Table 4 (original)
Table 4 (original)
Calculation of iron supplementation dosage for (a) single administration of FCM according to authorization in Austria (Z. Nr.: 1‑27299) [29] and for FDI in (b)
Hb
Patient body weight
(a) FCM
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 35 kg
35 to < 70 kg
70 kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
500 mg
1500 mg
2000 mg
10–14
6.2–8.7
500 mg
1000 mg
1500 mg
> 14
> 8.7
500 mg
500 mg
500 mg
(b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [46]
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 50 kg
50 to < 70 kg
70 kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
20 mg/kg
1000 mg
20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g
≥ 10
≥ 6.2–8.7
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg–max. 2g
and should have been:
Table 4 (corrected)
Table 4 (corrected)
Calculation of total iron requirement for FCM substitution according to authorization in Austria (Z. Nr.: 1‑27299) [29] (a) and dosing of FDI according to IRONMAN [37] (b)
Hb
Patient body weight
(a) Determination of total iron requirement (FCM)
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 35 kg
35 to < 70 kg
70 kg and above
< 10
< 6.2
500 mg
1500 mg
2000 mg
10–14
6.2–8.7
500 mg
1000 mg
1500 mg
> 14
> 8.7
500 mg
500 mg
500 mg
(b) Dose regimen for FDI according to IRONMAN [37]
g/dL
mmol/L
Below 50 kg
50 to < 70 kg
70 kg and above
< 10
≥ 6.2–8.7
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg
20 mg/kg–max. 2g
≥ 10
< 6.2
20 mg/kg
1000 mg
20 mg/kg–max. 1.5 g
The original article has been corrected.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
