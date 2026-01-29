Contraceptive behavior and education among adolescents in Tyrol

Background Evidence on adolescents’ contraceptive use and education in Austria remains limited. We aimed to describe contraceptive behavior, satisfaction with methods and sources/content of contraceptive education among pupils in Tyrol and to explore correlates of any contraceptive use among sexually active adolescents.

Methods Cross-sectional online survey (April–July 2022) of pupils aged 14–18 years ( N = 369) recruited via schools. Prespecified outcomes included current method use (stratified by sexual activity), satisfaction ratings and education sources. Analyses comprised descriptive statistics, χ2/ANOVA as appropriate, and multivariable logistic regression among sexually active participants with covariates (age, sex, school type).

Results Overall, 91 (24.7%) pupils reported prior intercourse (median age at first intercourse 15 years); among sexually active adolescents, condoms ( N = 64, 64%) and the pill ( N = 37, 36%) predominated, while method non-use remained common (72%). Satisfaction varied by method; affordability scored lowest. Although > 90% reported prior education, 55% requested more information; condoms and the pill were most frequently covered. In adjusted models, any contraceptive use among sexually active adolescents was positively associated with older age and prior counselling.