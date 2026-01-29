Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Contraceptive behavior and education among adolescents in Tyrol

  • 28.01.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Bettina Böttcher
Valentina Schatzl
Mirjam Gahl
Coco Toth
David Riedl
Elisabeth Reiser
Bettina Toth
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Evidence on adolescents’ contraceptive use and education in Austria remains limited. We aimed to describe contraceptive behavior, satisfaction with methods and sources/content of contraceptive education among pupils in Tyrol and to explore correlates of any contraceptive use among sexually active adolescents.

Methods

Cross-sectional online survey (April–July 2022) of pupils aged 14–18 years (N = 369) recruited via schools. Prespecified outcomes included current method use (stratified by sexual activity), satisfaction ratings and education sources. Analyses comprised descriptive statistics, χ2/ANOVA as appropriate, and multivariable logistic regression among sexually active participants with covariates (age, sex, school type).

Results

Overall, 91 (24.7%) pupils reported prior intercourse (median age at first intercourse 15 years); among sexually active adolescents, condoms (N = 64, 64%) and the pill (N = 37, 36%) predominated, while method non-use remained common (72%). Satisfaction varied by method; affordability scored lowest. Although > 90% reported prior education, 55% requested more information; condoms and the pill were most frequently covered. In adjusted models, any contraceptive use among sexually active adolescents was positively associated with older age and prior counselling.

Conclusion

In this exploratory sample adolescents report mixed contraceptive use and a sustained demand for tailored information. The findings highlight the need to evaluate counselling quality and affordability in the future. Causal inferences and policy projections are beyond the scope of these data.
Titel
Contraceptive behavior and education among adolescents in Tyrol
Verfasst von
Bettina Böttcher
Valentina Schatzl
Mirjam Gahl
Coco Toth
David Riedl
Elisabeth Reiser
Bettina Toth
Publikationsdatum
28.01.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-026-02702-2
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.