Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

25.02.2025 | images in clinical medicine

Complications of forgotten ureteral stents: stone encrustation and stent embedded in stone

verfasst von: Dr. Gökhan Tonkaz, M.D., Duygu Erkal, M.D., Mehmet Tonkaz, M.D., Ahmet Yasin Yitik, M.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

Forgotten ureteral stents are a significant clinical issue, often leading to serious complications such as encrustation, stone formation and obstruction. These complications arise from the accumulation of mineral deposits on the stent surface, particularly when the stent is retained for prolonged periods. Timely follow-up and stent removal are crucial to prevent such outcomes, yet patient non-compliance remains a common challenge. This case highlights the consequences of a neglected ureteral stent and preventive strategies. …
