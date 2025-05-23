Completely ulcerated infantile hemangioma: a diagnostic challenge

With approximately 4% of infants affected, IH is a common pediatric vascular tumor entity with reported prevalence rates ranging from 2% to 10% in the literature []. Risk factors such as low birth weight, prematurity and female sex are associated with higher disease prevalence. The pathogenesis of IH still remains to be elucidated but the natural clinical course can be divided into a proliferative and involutional phase. The IH-related complications are body region-dependent and include physical impairment, disfigurement and bleeding in cases of prior ulceration []. Ulceration occurs in approximately 16% of all IH during the proliferative phase and often shows concurrent bleeding []. Moreover, IHs localized within the diaper area and head region are more prone to ulceration than other anatomical regions []; however, complete ulceration without vascular remnants is rarely described in literature []. Misdiagnosis within the pelvic region as juvenile xanthogranuloma, fibrosarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma or kaposiform hemangioendothelioma may occur as these conditions can exhibit clinical features similar to IH []. Treatment options for IH include topical or systemic beta-blockers, laser treatment (Nd:YAG, PDL) and surgery whereas early referral and implementation of systemic propranolol treatment has been proven to be safe and effective in IH with largely varying mean healing times ranging from 5 days to 8 months []. Moreover, in uncomplicated IH initiation of propranolol treatment with low-dose regimens (≤ 1 mg/kg per day) is associated with a 2.04 times shorter healing time compared to higher dose (> 1 mg/kg per day) approaches []; however, in cases of ulceration, higher doses (2–3 mg/kg per day) are often prescribed and are considered the first-line treatment for complicated hemangiomas []. Additionally, evidence for optimal wound care is incongruent, with no superiority found for widely used silver-coated dressings; therefore, dressing selection should be patient-oriented and pain management should be prioritized during dressing changes [].