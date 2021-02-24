Complete hemogram: simple and cost-effective in staging and predicting outcome in acute pancreatitis

Summary

Background An important goal in management of acute pancreatitis (AP) is early prediction and recognition of disease severity. Various predictive scoring systems are in clinical use with their own limitations and there is always a quest for simple, practical, quantifiable, dynamic and readily available markers for predicting disease severity and outcome. Complete hemogram is routinely ordered in all patients with AP. In recent years red cell distribution width (RDW), neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), lymphocyte-monocyte ratio (LMR) and platelet lymphocyte ratio (PLR) have been found to be independent predictors of prognosis in various benign and malignant conditions. This prospective study evaluated complete hemogram based markers in AP.

Material and methods Complete hemogram analysis was done and NLR, LMR, PLR values were calculated. Development of organ failure, the need for intensive care unit (ICU) admission and interventions, development of complications (local/systemic) and 100-day mortality were assessed.

Results In this study 160 subjects of AP were included. Complete hemogram analysis was performed within 24 h after admission. C‑reactive protein, RDW, NLR, PLR and bedside index of severity in acute pancreatitis (BISAP) values were higher in severe AP than moderate AP group than mild AP group, while LMR values were decreased in the corresponding severe, moderate and mild AP groups ( p < 0.001). The NLR performed best for prediction of ICU admission, organ failure, interventions and mortality with area under receiver operating curve (AUROC) were 0.943, 0.940, 0.902 and 0.910, respectively.