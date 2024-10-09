Comparison of swept-source OCTA quantitative parameters between balanced salt solution and air tamponade after pars plana vitrectomy with peeling of idiopathic epiretinal membrane

This retrospective pilot study included 18 eyes, of which 10 were assigned to fluid and eight to the air group at the surgeon’s discretion. The OCTA imaging studies were acquired using the Topcon DRI OCT Triton Plus swept-source device before as well as 2 weeks and 2 months after surgery. The time course of foveal avascular zone (FAZ) area, perimeter and circularity as well as vessel density were compared between groups using linear mixed models.

Results