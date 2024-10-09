Skip to main content
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

08.10.2024 | case series

Comparison of swept-source OCTA quantitative parameters between balanced salt solution and air tamponade after pars plana vitrectomy with peeling of idiopathic epiretinal membrane

verfasst von: Stefan Kickinger, Maximilian Gabriel, Anna-Maria Haas, Martin Stattin, Daniel Ahmed-Balestra, Michael Jacob, Alexandra Graf, Reinhard Angermann, Katharina Krepler, Siamak Ansari-Shahrezaei

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

To investigate potential differences in quantitative optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) parameters between balanced salt solution and air tamponade in eyes undergoing pars plana vitrectomy for idiopathic epiretinal membrane.

Materials and methods

This retrospective pilot study included 18 eyes, of which 10 were assigned to fluid and eight to the air group at the surgeon’s discretion. The OCTA imaging studies were acquired using the Topcon DRI OCT Triton Plus swept-source device before as well as 2 weeks and 2 months after surgery. The time course of foveal avascular zone (FAZ) area, perimeter and circularity as well as vessel density were compared between groups using linear mixed models.

Results

No significant difference in the change of FAZ parameters between time points or between the two groups was found. Additionally, no significant change over the time points across both groups was found. The exception is the perimeter of the deep capillary plexus, where a significant decrease from the preoperative to the 1st postoperative visit was observed (p = 0.005). Regarding vessel density, no significant difference in the change between time points between the two groups was found. In the overall study population, significant changes in the parafoveal area could be observed. The superficial capillary plexus, choriocapillary and full thickness of the retina showed a significant decrease from baseline to the 1st as well as to the 2nd postoperative visit (p = 0.001–0.016).

Conclusions

Although there were some statistically significant changes in the overall patient population, the air and fluid group remained equal regarding OCTA parameters.
