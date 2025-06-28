Comparison of short- and long-term outcomes using heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) and lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh in inguinal hernia repair

Introduction
Inguinal hernia repair is one of the most common surgical procedures worldwide, with an estimated 20 million repairs performed annually in recent decades [1, 2]. Globally, the prevalence of abdominal, inguinal, and femoral hernias in 2019 was more than 32 million, a 36% increase from 1990, comprised predominantly of inguinal hernias in male patients [3].
Surgical mesh has been used to repair hernias for more than half a century [4], improving recurrence rates from surgical repair using sutures alone, in particular for larger defects [5]. Polypropylene, one of the first synthetic mesh materials used for hernia repair, was introduced into hernia surgery in the 1960s [4]. Variations of surgical meshes have included different nonabsorbable and absorbable materials as well as various mesh weights and shapes [6].
There has been ongoing interest and research regarding the potential impact of mesh weight and pore size on clinical outcomes of inguinal and groin hernia repair, in particular in terms of recurrence and pain [1, 6‐8]. The literature initially suggested that reduced material or lighter-weight mesh reduces pain and foreign body sensation up to 1 year [6, 8], with additional evidence suggesting that these outcomes were specific to open repair [1]. Evidence and recommendations are limited by varying definitions of mesh weight as well as by variations in mesh type and surgical technique [1]. Recent guidelines report that heavyweight mesh may increase chronic pain and foreign body sensation for open but not for laparo-/endoscopic repair; heavyweight mesh may reduce the risk of recurrence in laparo-/endoscopic repair of large direct hernias, otherwise mesh weight does not seem to affect recurrence [7].
3DMax™ Mesh (Davol Inc., subsidiary of C.R. Bard, Inc., BD) is a three-dimensional anatomically formed mesh designed to precisely conform to the inguinal anatomy to minimize the need for fixation; prevent mesh buckling, wrinkling, and migration; and retain its shape following laparoscopic introduction [9, 10]. 3DMax™ Mesh has been used clinically since 1999, with lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) and midweight (3DMax™ MID Anatomical Mesh) versions (also Davol Inc.) introduced in 2009 and 2020, respectively.
Recently, a retrospective analysis provided short-term outcomes for more than 600 patients treated with similar heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) or lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh [11]. There was no significant difference in recurrence at 90 days (1.2% for heavyweight vs. 2.2% for lightweight mesh; P = 0.243), nor in any other postoperative outcomes (including seroma, hematoma, surgical site infection, and neuralgia) [11]. However, these outcomes are limited to short-term follow-up.
The objective of this study is to report and compare long-term (1 year) outcomes from the Herniamed registry for patients treated with heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) and lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh for inguinal hernia repair.
Materials and methods
A registry-based retrospective observational study was completed utilizing data collected prospectively through the Herniamed registry. Herniamed is a multicenter internet-based hernia registry into which 836 participating hospitals and surgeons engaged in private practice in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have entered data prospectively about their patients undergoing routine hernia repair who had given informed consent agreeing to participate (status: January 31, 2022). Documentation and data entry are conducted in a pseudonymized manner in compliance with the legally binding provisions of data protection to ensure that in no case can conclusions be drawn from the data about the actual patient. As part of the information provided to patients regarding participation in the Herniamed registry before signing the informed consent declaration, all patients were informed that the treating hospital or medical practice would like to be informed about any problems occurring after the operation and that patients had the opportunity to be seen for clinical examination. Further information on the methods has been published previously [12].
The Herniamed registry was queried for patients undergoing elective open or laparo-/endoscopic inguinal hernia repair with 3DMax™ Mesh and 3DMax™ Light Mesh. Inclusion criteria were hernia operations with these specific heavy- and lightweight meshes, minimum age of 18 years, elective operation, unilateral inguinal hernia, and availability of data on 1‑year follow-up (Fig. 1).
All perioperative outcomes (intraoperative complications, general complications, postoperative complications, and complication-related reoperations) occurring up to 30 days after surgery were recorded. Postoperative complications were once again reviewed when the general practitioners and patients completed a questionnaire at 1‑year follow-up. General practitioners and patients were also asked about any recurrences, pain at rest, pain upon exertion, and chronic pain requiring treatment. If recurrences or chronic pain were reported by the general practitioner or patient, patients could be requested to attend clinical examination or radiologic tests.
All analyses were performed with the software SAS 9.4 (SAS Institute Inc., Cary, NC, USA) and deliberately calculated to a full significance level of 5%, i.e., they were not corrected with respect to multiple tests.
For unadjusted homogeneity tests of mesh groups, the robust t‑test (Satterthwaite) was used for continuous variables and Fisher’s exact test was used for categorical variables (except for European Hernia Society (EHS) classification, fixation, and operative technique due to computational reasons; chi-square test was used here instead). Analyses of non-normally distributed data (duration of operation and mesh size) were conducted on log-transformed values.
Results
In the cohort, 2420 patients were treated with the heavyweight mesh and 9033 patients were treated with the lightweight mesh (Table 1). Patients were primarily male, with a mean age of 56.9 and 58.0 years, respectively (Table 1). Patients were primarily overweight or had normal weight (Table 1). More than half of the patients had a medium defect size and most underwent laparoscopic surgery (Table 2). The transabdominal preperitoneal (TAPP) procedure was the most common technique (Table 3), and the frequency of operative techniques also differed significantly between the two groups (P < 0.001).
Table 1
Patient demographics
3DMax, N = 2420
3DMax Light, N = 9033
Age (years ± SD)
56.9 ± 15.6
58 ± 15.6
Sex, n (%)
Male
2167 (89.5%)
7904 (87.5%)
Female
253 (10.5%)
1129 (12.5%)
BMI, n (%)
Underweight
14 (0.6%)
42 (0.5%)
Normal weight
1033 (42.8%)
3969 (44%)
Overweight
1071 (44.4%)
4090 (45.4%)
Obesity/morbid
296 (12.3%)
914 (10.1%)
Preoperative pain, n (%)
1818 (75.1%)
6458 (71.5%)
Recurrent operation, n (%)
203 (8.4%)
939 (10.4%)
Risk factors—total, n (%)
703 (29%)
2383 (26.4%)
COPD
106 (4.4%)
432 (4.8%)
Diabetes
126 (5.2%)
449 (5%)
Aortic aneurysm
12 (0.5%)
30 (0.3%)
Immunosuppression
20 (0.8%)
62 (0.7%)
Corticoids
28 (1.2%)
64 (0.7%)
Smoking
311 (12.9%)
1002 (11.1%)
Coagulopathy
26 (1.1%)
108 (1.2%)
Antithrombotic medication
200 (8.3%)
658 (7.3%)
Anticoagulant medication
48 (2%)
146 (1.6%)
Table 2
Operative details
3DMax, N = 2420
3DMax Light, N = 9033
ASA, n (%)
I
875 (36.2%)
2914 (32.3%)
II
1242 (51.3%)
5012 (55.5%)
III/IV
303 (12.5%)
1107 (12.3%)
Defect size, n (%)
I (< 1.5 cm)
424 (17.5%)
1547 (17.1%)
II (1.5–3 cm)
1451 (60%)
5639 (62.4%)
III (> 3 cm)
545 (22.5%)
1847 (20.4%)
Type of access, n (%)
Laparoscopic surgery
2358 (97.4%)
8803 (97.5%)
Open surgery
59 (2.4%)
221 (2.4%)
Other
3 (0.1%)
9 (< 0.1%)
Fixation, n (%)
No mesh fixation
2022 (83.6%)
5468 (60.5%)
Glue
67 (2.8%)
967 (10.7%)
Suture
170 (7.0%)
383 (4.2%)
Absorbable tacks
129 (5.3%)
2002 (22.2%)
Nonabsorbable tacks
22 (0.9%)
174 (1.9%)
Suture + glue
0 (0%)
7 (< 0.1%)
Absorbable tacks + glue
6 (0.2%)
16 (0.2%)
Nonabsorbable tacks + glue
1 (< 0.1%)
3 (< 0.1%)
Absorbable tacks + suture
1 (< 0.1%)
11 (0.1%)
Nonabsorbable tacks + suture
2 (< 0.1%)
2 (< 0.1%)
Absorbable tacks + suture + glue
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Nonabsorbable tacks + suture + glue
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Duration of operation (min)*
N/mean
2391/53.9
8864/54.4
Range of dispersion
20–191
20–269
Mesh size (cm2)*
N/mean
2419/160.4
9033/154.8
Range of dispersion
12–391
13–1027
Table 3
Operative technique
3DMax, N = 2420
3DMax Light, N = 9033
n (%)
n (%)
Lichtenstein
31 (1.28)
36 (0.4)
TEP
380 (15.7)
2404 (26.61)
TAPP
1978 (81.74)
6399 (70.84)
Plug
15 (0.62)
8 (0.09)
TIPP
13 (0.54)
177 (1.96)
Other
3 (0.12)
9 (0.1)
There were no significant differences between the heavy- and lightweight meshes in terms of interoperative complications (1.1% vs. 0.8%; P = 0.138), general complications (0.7% vs. 1.0%; P = 0.341), postoperative complications (1.8% vs. 1.7%; P = 0.659), or complication-related reoperations (0.5% vs. 0.3%; P = 0.448; Table 4). Outcomes at 1‑year follow-up are shown in Table 5. Recurrence at 1 year was low for both groups and did not significantly differ between the heavy- and lightweight mesh groups (0.5% vs. 0.8%; P = 0.229). The heavyweight mesh had significantly higher pain at rest (5.8% vs. 4.6%; P = 0.014) and pain upon exertion (10.6% vs. 9.2%; P = 0.035) at 1 year compared to the lightweight mesh. Pain requiring treatment at 1 year only tended to differ between the two groups (3.6% vs. 2.9%; P = 0.095). There were no significant differences in terms of trocar hernia (0.1% vs. 0.2%; P = 0.780), secondary hemorrhage (1.4% vs. 1.2%; P = 0.540), seroma (1.6% vs. 1.7%; P = 0.788), or infection (0.7% vs. 0.7%; P = 1.000) at 1‑year follow-up.
Table 4
Intraoperative, general, and postoperative complications
3DMax, N = 2420
3DMax Light, N = 9033
P-value
n (%)
n (%)
Intraoperative complications
27 (1.1)
72 (0.8)
0.13
Bleeding
18 (0.7)
54 (0.6)
–
Organ injuries
16 (0.7)
36 (0.4)
–
Vascular
8 (0.3)
24 (0.3)
–
Bowel
2 (< 0.1)
5 (< 0.1)
–
Bladder
2 (< 0.1)
3 (< 0.1)
–
Nerve (inguinal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Others
4 (0.2)
7 (< 0.1)
–
General complications
18 (0.7 )
89 (1)
0.27
Fever
0 (0)
3 (< 0.1)
–
Urinary tract infection
2 (< 0.1)
9 (< 0.1)
–
Diarrhea
0 (0)
2 (< 0.1)
–
Gastritis
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Thrombosis
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Pulmonary embolism
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Pleural effusion
0 (0)
1 (< 0.1)
–
Pneumonia
0 (0)
3 (< 0.1)
–
COPD
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Cardiac insufficiency
0 (0)
1 (< 0.1)
–
Coronary heart disease
0 (0)
1 (< 0.1)
–
Myocardial infarction
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Renal insufficiency
0 (0)
3 (< 0.1)
–
Hypertensive crisis
1 (< 0.1)
2 (< 0.1)
–
Patient deceased
0 (0)
0 (0)
–
Others
15 (0.6)
70 (0.8)
–
Postoperative complications
44 (1.8)
152 (1.7)
0.65
Bleeding
17 (0.7)
78 (0.9)
–
Seroma
20 (0.8)
66 (0.7)
–
Prolonged ileus or obstruction
1 (< 0.1)
4 (< 0.1)
–
Bowel injury/anastomotic insufficiency
2 (< 0.1)
2 (< 0.1)
–
Wound healing disorder
1 (< 0.1)
6 (< 0.1)
–
Infection
3 (0.1)
6 (< 0.1)
–
Complication-related reoperations
11 (0.5)
31 (0.3)
0.42
Table 5
Outcomes at 1‑year Follow-up
3DMax, N = 2420
3DMax Light, N = 9033
P-value
n (%)
n (%)
Recurrence
13 (0.5)
72 (0.8)
0.22
Pain upon exertion
257 (10.6)
829 (9.2)
0.03
Pain at rest
141 (5.8)
416 (4.6)
0.01
Pain requiring treatment
86 (3.6)
261 (2.9)
0.09
Trocar hernia
3 (0.1)
15 (0.2)
0.64
Secondary hemorrhage
34 (1.4)
112 (1.2)
0.52
Seroma
38 (1.6)
151 (1.7)
0.73
Infection
17 (0.7)
64 (0.7)
0.97
Discussion
3DMax™ Mesh and 3DMax™ Light Mesh are standard (heavy)weight and lightweight versions of the same three-dimensional anatomically formed mesh, both used for inguinal hernia repair. Lighter-weight surgical mesh options were developed with the intention to reduce scar tissue, foreign body reaction and sensation, and chronic postoperative inguinal pain that can occur when implanting surgical mesh [7]. However, there is no specific delineation between heavy- and lightweight materials, and, until recently, there was limited evidence to compare outcomes, especially for laparoscopic repair and long-term results [7]. The current study found no significant differences in univariate analyses between comparable heavy- and lightweight meshes for short-term outcomes (i.e., interoperative complications, general complications, postoperative complications, complication-related reoperations), nor in terms of 1‑year outcomes including recurrence, trocar hernia, secondary hemorrhage, seroma, and infection. While heavyweight mesh was associated with significantly higher pain at rest and pain upon exertion at 1 year versus lightweight mesh, this only tended to be the case for pain requiring treatment at 1 year. However, the analyses could all only be conducted as univariate tests, i.e., without adjustment for confounders. The two main clinical outcomes (recurrence and pain) are assessed separately below.
Recurrence
The comparison of Herniamed registry data for the standard/heavyweight and the lightweight meshes primarily used in laparoscopic repairs for 2420 and 9033 patients, respectively, showed similar recurrence outcomes (0.5% vs. 0.8%; P = 0.229) at 1‑year follow-up in unadjusted analyses. In comparison, registry data for more than 170,000 inguinal hernia repairs (suture, open, endoscopic) showed reoperation for recurrence rates of approximately 1.5% at 1 year, with 10.9% of patients requiring reoperation for recurrence over time [13].
Consistent with the current study, an analysis of more than 76,000 open inguinal hernia repairs in the Swedish Hernia Register reported no significant difference in recurrence between heavy- and lightweight polypropylene meshes throughout a median of 6 to 7 years follow-up, with an overall cumulative incidence of 2.2% for reoperation for recurrence [14]. Likewise, a randomized Swedish study found no significant difference in patient-reported recurrence at 9 to 12 years after open inguinal hernia repair with heavy- or lightweight flat polypropylene mesh (5.8% vs. 2.1%) [15].
However, an earlier analysis by Melkmichel et al. for more than 13,800 patients with laparoscopic totally extraperitoneal (TEP) repair from the Swedish Hernia Register showed a statistically significant difference in reoperation for recurrence between mesh weights, favoring heavyweight mesh (4.0% vs. 3.2%) throughout a median 6.1 years of follow-up, which was more apparent for direct and larger (> 3 cm) hernias [16]. Similarly, a meta-analysis of 12 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with follow-up from 3 to 60 months for 2909 patients with laparo-/endoscopic surgery for uncomplicated inguinal hernias showed that use of heavyweight mesh significantly decreased the risk of hernia recurrence, especially in non-fixated direct or large inguinal hernia repairs [17]. However, there was no significant difference in terms of recurrence between mesh weights in subgroup comparisons of direct hernia repairs, indirect hernia repairs, or repairs with mesh fixation [17].
The variation in evidence for recurrence may be explained by different follow-up times, operative approaches (e.g., open versus laparoscopic), patient populations, and definitions of recurrence. A systematic review was conducted to support the 2023 update to the International HerniaSurge guidelines, which analyzed the evidence for mesh type and characteristics most suitable for open and laparo-/endoscopic repair. For open repairs, the evidence suggests there was no effect of mesh weight on recurrence, except for partially absorbable lightweight mesh, which showed higher recurrence rates compared to permanent light- or heavyweight mesh [7]. For laparo-/endoscopic repair, the risk of recurrence was not affected by mesh weight for small and lateral defects, though heavyweight mesh is recommended to reduce the risk of recurrence for large and direct hernias [7].
Pain
While pain upon exertion (10.6% vs. 9.2%; P = 0.035) and at rest (5.8% vs. 4.6%; P = 0.014) was significantly higher for the heavyweight mesh compared to the lightweight mesh in unadjusted analyses, there was no clear significant difference in pain requiring treatment (3.6% vs. 2.9%; P = 0.095), although it also tended to be higher for the heavyweight mesh compared to the lightweight mesh. It is challenging to compare pain outcomes to the standard of care since the reporting methods and timeframes in the literature vary substantially. For example, patient-reported pain outcomes at 9 to 12 years after surgery from the Rutegard et al. publication described pain that was present but easily ignored (14.9% heavyweight vs. 5.3% lightweight) and pain that was present that cannot be ignored (5.8% vs. 3.3%, respectively) among other pain outcomes; however, the length of time and descriptions of pain are quite different from those reported via Herniamed [15]. A meta-analysis by Konig et al. evaluated chronic pain (defined as pain persisting for longer than 3 months) in patients with TEP vs. Lichtenstein inguinal hernia repair, reporting rates of 12.4 and 16.8%, respectively [18]. The most relevant comparison may be from the Herniamed registry, where an analysis of data of more than 20,000 patients with elective primary unilateral inguinal hernia repair using the TAPP technique reported rates for pain at rest (4%–5%), pain upon exertion (8%–10%), and pain requiring treatment (2%–3%) [19]. These rates are generally in line with the rates reported in this publication for 3DMax™ and 3DMax™ Light meshes, which in many cases (70–80%) were placed using the TAPP technique, although various other techniques were also used, so the datasets are not directly comparable.
The complexity of evaluating pain outcomes across datasets was apparent in the analysis by Niebuhr et al., who reported myriad factors (e.g., age, preoperative pain, hernia defect size, body mass index [BMI], mesh size, other postoperative complications, fixation technique) that were significantly associated with pain rates in their analysis [19]. In the current study, there was an apparent higher percentage of patients without fixation for the heavyweight 3DMax™ (83.6%) compared to lightweight 3DMax™ Light (60.5%), yet pain at rest and upon exertion was significantly lower for the lightweight mesh, with only slight differences in pain requiring treatment. Further analysis including this confounder—among others—is necessary, given that fixation is known to impact pain. One study reported a statistically significant difference in pain impacting daily activities (12.0% vs. 26.4% reported no pain) and perception of foreign material in the groin (4.5% vs. 15.4%) favoring lightweight mesh [15]. All other pain, discomfort, or sensation measures showed no significant differences between mesh weight groups [15]. However, these results for open inguinal repair and/or flat mesh may not be generalizable to laparoscopic surgery using anatomical mesh.
A meta-analysis of 12 RCTs with follow-up from 3 to 60 months for 2909 patients with laparo-/endoscopic surgery for uncomplicated inguinal found no significant differences in the risk of any pain or severe pain or foreign body sensation between mesh weights, although the ability to evaluate pain outcomes was challenged by a lack of evidence [17]. A systematic review to support the 2023 update to the international HerniaSurge guidelines analyzed the evidence for mesh type/characteristics most suitable for open and laparo-/endoscopic repair as well as recurrence and chronic postoperative pain for each [7]. For open repair, the evidence suggests an increased risk of chronic pain and foreign body sensation with heavy- versus lightweight mesh [7]. For laparo-/endoscopic repair, the occurrence of chronic pain was not affected by mesh weight. [7].
Limitations
There are some limitations to the Herniamed registry data analysis reported herein. The datasets were collected from different time periods for the heavy- mesh and lightweight meshes. All patients were included in this investigation without adjusting for confounders, so there is variability in patient demographics and operative details. Further, the analysis in this paper included multiple surgical techniques (open and laparoscopic/endoscopic) and all hernia sizes, which can impact recurrence and pain. Future studies should assess the interaction between mesh weight and these factors. There is also a need to consider longer-term outcomes beyond 1 year, although that is compensated by considering the substantial published literature on both 3DMax™ Mesh and 3DMax™ Light Mesh since their time on the market, with recurrence data through at least 5 years for each.
In light of the surgical mesh options available in terms of mesh weight, shape, and other characteristics as well as the potential impact of numerous variables on clinical outcomes [19] and the difficulties associated with generalizing the evidence for some heavy- or lightweight mesh to other meshes on the market [7], mesh selection based on these various mesh, patient, and surgical parameters is important [1]. As such, it is beneficial to have options like the standard (heavy)weight, midweight, and lightweight versions of 3DMax™ available for surgeon preference and clinical need.
Missing 1‑year follow-up data for a relevant proportion of patients is another limitation. However, calculation of standardized differences between patients with and without follow-up does not point to any selection bias.
Conclusion
The univariate comparison of 1‑year Herniamed registry data for a heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) and a lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh used in inguinal hernia repair showed no significant differences in terms of postoperative complications, complication-related operations, recurrence at 1 year, and other complications evaluated at 1 year. Only pain upon exertion and pain at rest were lower at 1 year, with statistical significance favoring the lightweight mesh; however, pain requiring treatment only tended to be lower with the lightweight mesh, and the reported rates were comparable to the standard of care. These data demonstrate the safety and performance of both standard (heavy)weight and lightweight meshes for inguinal hernia repair, with selection of the appropriate mesh based on clinical experience. A recommendation could therefore be that permanent synthetic lightweight meshes be used for open Lichtenstein operations and generally also permanent synthetic lightweight meshes for laparo-/endoscopic surgery due to the tendency towards lower pain rates in follow-up. As an exception, heavyweight meshes can be used for M3 hernias, especially if the transverse fascia is not gathered, and possibly also for L3 hernias or scrotal hernias if they are approached laparoscopically.
Declarations
Conflict of interest
F. Köckerling reports grants to fund Herniamed from Johnson&Johnson, Norderstedt; Karl Storz, Tuttlingen; MenkeMed, Munich; BD Karlsruhe; Medtronic, Meerbusch; Dahlhausen, Cologne; and PFM Medical, Cologne. S.H. Williams, C.C. Steele, and A. Badhwar are employees of BD. H. Riediger and D. Adolf declare that they have no competing interests.
Ethical standards
For this article no studies with human participants or animals were performed by any of the authors. All studies mentioned were in accordance with the ethical standards indicated in each case. Only cases of routine hernia surgery were documented in the Herniamed registry, and all patients have signed a special informed consent declaration agreeing to participate. The Herniamed registry has ethical approval (BASEC no. 2016-00.123, 287/2017 BO2). All patients with routine hernia surgery documented in the Herniamed registry have signed an informed consent declaration agreeing to participate.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.