Comparison of short- and long-term outcomes using heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) and lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh in inguinal hernia repair

The objective of this study is to report and compare long-term (1 year) outcomes from the Herniamed registry for patients treated with heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) and lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh for inguinal hernia repair.

Recently, a retrospective analysis provided short-term outcomes for more than 600 patients treated with similar heavy- (3DMax™ Mesh) or lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) mesh []. There was no significant difference in recurrence at 90 days (1.2% for heavyweight vs. 2.2% for lightweight mesh;= 0.243), nor in any other postoperative outcomes (including seroma, hematoma, surgical site infection, and neuralgia) []. However, these outcomes are limited to short-term follow-up.

3DMax™ Mesh (Davol Inc., subsidiary of C.R. Bard, Inc., BD) is a three-dimensional anatomically formed mesh designed to precisely conform to the inguinal anatomy to minimize the need for fixation; prevent mesh buckling, wrinkling, and migration; and retain its shape following laparoscopic introduction []. 3DMax™ Mesh has been used clinically since 1999, with lightweight (3DMax™ Light Mesh) and midweight (3DMax™ MID Anatomical Mesh) versions (also Davol Inc.) introduced in 2009 and 2020, respectively.

There has been ongoing interest and research regarding the potential impact of mesh weight and pore size on clinical outcomes of inguinal and groin hernia repair, in particular in terms of recurrence and pain []. The literature initially suggested that reduced material or lighter-weight mesh reduces pain and foreign body sensation up to 1 year [], with additional evidence suggesting that these outcomes were specific to open repair []. Evidence and recommendations are limited by varying definitions of mesh weight as well as by variations in mesh type and surgical technique []. Recent guidelines report that heavyweight mesh may increase chronic pain and foreign body sensation for open but not for laparo-/endoscopic repair; heavyweight mesh may reduce the risk of recurrence in laparo-/endoscopic repair of large direct hernias, otherwise mesh weight does not seem to affect recurrence [].

Surgical mesh has been used to repair hernias for more than half a century [], improving recurrence rates from surgical repair using sutures alone, in particular for larger defects []. Polypropylene, one of the first synthetic mesh materials used for hernia repair, was introduced into hernia surgery in the 1960s []. Variations of surgical meshes have included different nonabsorbable and absorbable materials as well as various mesh weights and shapes [].

Inguinal hernia repair is one of the most common surgical procedures worldwide, with an estimated 20 million repairs performed annually in recent decades []. Globally, the prevalence of abdominal, inguinal, and femoral hernias in 2019 was more than 32 million, a 36% increase from 1990, comprised predominantly of inguinal hernias in male patients [].

Materials and methods

12 ]. A registry-based retrospective observational study was completed utilizing data collected prospectively through the Herniamed registry. Herniamed is a multicenter internet-based hernia registry into which 836 participating hospitals and surgeons engaged in private practice in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have entered data prospectively about their patients undergoing routine hernia repair who had given informed consent agreeing to participate (status: January 31, 2022). Documentation and data entry are conducted in a pseudonymized manner in compliance with the legally binding provisions of data protection to ensure that in no case can conclusions be drawn from the data about the actual patient. As part of the information provided to patients regarding participation in the Herniamed registry before signing the informed consent declaration, all patients were informed that the treating hospital or medical practice would like to be informed about any problems occurring after the operation and that patients had the opportunity to be seen for clinical examination. Further information on the methods has been published previously [].

1 Fig. 1 Flowchart of the patient inclusion criteria for 3DMax (Davol Inc., subsidiary of C.R. Bard, Inc., BD; a ) and 3DMax Light ( b ) The Herniamed registry was queried for patients undergoing elective open or laparo-/endoscopic inguinal hernia repair with 3DMax™ Mesh and 3DMax™ Light Mesh. Inclusion criteria were hernia operations with these specific heavy- and lightweight meshes, minimum age of 18 years, elective operation, unilateral inguinal hernia, and availability of data on 1‑year follow-up (Fig.).

All perioperative outcomes (intraoperative complications, general complications, postoperative complications, and complication-related reoperations) occurring up to 30 days after surgery were recorded. Postoperative complications were once again reviewed when the general practitioners and patients completed a questionnaire at 1‑year follow-up. General practitioners and patients were also asked about any recurrences, pain at rest, pain upon exertion, and chronic pain requiring treatment. If recurrences or chronic pain were reported by the general practitioner or patient, patients could be requested to attend clinical examination or radiologic tests.

All analyses were performed with the software SAS 9.4 (SAS Institute Inc., Cary, NC, USA) and deliberately calculated to a full significance level of 5%, i.e., they were not corrected with respect to multiple tests.

For unadjusted homogeneity tests of mesh groups, the robust t‑test (Satterthwaite) was used for continuous variables and Fisher’s exact test was used for categorical variables (except for European Hernia Society (EHS) classification, fixation, and operative technique due to computational reasons; chi-square test was used here instead). Analyses of non-normally distributed data (duration of operation and mesh size) were conducted on log-transformed values.