25.06.2021 | original article

Comparison of posterior capsule opacification rates between femto-second laser-assisted and micro-incision cataract surgery over 24 months

Zeitschrift:
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Autoren:
MD Mark Rabinovich, MD Laëtitia Jessy Niegowski, MD Jerome Bovet, MD Ana Aramburu del Boz, MD Jean-Marc Baumgartner, MD, MBBS, FEBOphth, MArch Kevin Gillmann
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Purpose

This review aimed to evaluate the incidence of posterior capsule opacification (PCO) after femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS) during a 24-month follow-up period. The findings were compared with a control group comprising standard micro-incision cataract surgery (MICS) using two types of acrylic intraocular lens.

Methods

This retrospective study was carried out at a tertiary ophthalmology center in Geneva, Switzerland. The medical records of all enrolled patients were analyzed and data from the 24-month follow-up period were extracted. We reviewed 100 eyes that underwent cataract surgery: 50 eyes underwent cataract surgery using the FLACS technique and 50 eyes were operated on with the MICS standard technique, the latter comprising the control group. The primary outcome measure was the formation of PCO. The secondary outcome was the rate of Nd:YAG capsulotomy and the change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) after the Nd:YAG procedure.

Results

In both groups, the mean time of appearance of PCO requiring treatment by Nd:YAG was 451 and 480 days, respectively (p > 0.05). After Nd:YAG capsulotomy, the FLACS group had a BCVA change of 0.24 ± 0.18 compared with the MICS group that demonstrated a change of 0.27 ± 1.37 (p > 0.05). The odds ratio of the formation of PCO following treatment with Nd:YAG capsulotomy was 0.44 (95% CI: 0.19–0.98, p < 0.05), thus favoring the method of FLACS over MICS for this outcome.

Conclusion

Compared with MICS, FLACS demonstrated a significantly reduced incidence of PCO requiring Nd:YAG.

