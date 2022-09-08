07.09.2022 | original article
Comparison of clinical characteristics among patients infected with alpha vs. delta SARS-CoV-2 variants
Summary
Background
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has undergone different molecular changes, sprouting genetic variants of the original wildtype. Clinical comparisons between patients infected with alpha versus delta are scarce.
Methods
In this retrospective observational study, adult patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) due to confirmed SARS-CoV‑2 alpha or delta infection were included. Patient characteristics, virologic and laboratory parameters, as well as the clinical course were compared in patients infected with alpha vs. delta variants.
Results
A total of 106 patients infected with alpha and 215 patients infected with delta were included. Patients infected with the delta variant were admitted to hospital earlier after symptom onset (6 vs. 7 days, p < 0.001). Blood levels of C‑reactive protein (43.3 vs. 62.9 mg/l, p = 0.02) and neutrophil count (3.81 vs. 4.53 G/l, p = 0.06) were lower in delta patients. Furthermore, at hospital admission cycle threshold (CT) values were significantly lower in patients infected with the delta variant (22.3 vs. 24.9, p < 0.001). Patients infected with the delta variant needed supplemental oxygen less often during disease course (50% vs. 64%, p = 0.02). Furthermore, there was a statistically non-significant trend towards a lower ICU admission rate among delta patients (16% vs. 24%, p = 0.08)
Conclusion
Patients diagnosed with the delta variant were admitted to the hospital earlier, had a less severe course of disease and a higher viral replication on admission. This may provide a window of opportunity for antivirals in the hospital setting.
