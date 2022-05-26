Comparison between exercise therapy and non-hydrolyzed collagen (UC-II) in functionality and quality of life in women with knee osteoarthritis

Summary

Background Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is characterized by a progressive degeneration of cartilage and menisci, leading to pain and locomotor disability. Here, we aimed to assess the effect of an exercise protocol and the oral use of non-hydrolyzed collagen (UC-II) on the functionality and quality of life of women with knee OA.

Material and methods Individuals were divided into three groups (CG [control group]; MG [medication group]; EG [exercise group]). In the CG there was no intervention, while MG received an oral dose (1 capsule/day) of UC-II and the EG held 12 sessions of an exercise protocol.

Results In the functionality tests (6-min walk test, 6MWT and timed up and go test [TUG]) the EG ( p < 0.001/ p = 0.020) and MG ( p = 0.010/ p = 0.010) revealed a significant improvement when compared to the CG. In the analysis of quality of life by WOMAC, a significant improvement was found only in the EG ( p = 0.030) when compared to the CG; the same happened in the stiffness domain (EG, p = 0.010), despite in the pain domain, both the EG ( p < 0.001) and the MG ( p = 0.060) were better than the CG.