 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

25.05.2022 | original article

Comparison between exercise therapy and non-hydrolyzed collagen (UC-II) in functionality and quality of life in women with knee osteoarthritis

A randomized controlled clinical trial

verfasst von: Érika Thatyana Nascimento Santana, Saulo da Cunha Machado, Viviane Nascimento Brandão Lima, Valter Joviniano DeSantana Filho, Leonardo Yung dos Santos Maciel, Jader Pereira de Farias Neto, Henrique Douglas Melo Coutinho, Natália Martins, Walderi Monteiro da Silva Júnior, Lucindo J. Quintans Júnior

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is characterized by a progressive degeneration of cartilage and menisci, leading to pain and locomotor disability. Here, we aimed to assess the effect of an exercise protocol and the oral use of non-hydrolyzed collagen (UC-II) on the functionality and quality of life of women with knee OA.

Material and methods

Individuals were divided into three groups (CG [control group]; MG [medication group]; EG [exercise group]). In the CG there was no intervention, while MG received an oral dose (1 capsule/day) of UC-II and the EG held 12 sessions of an exercise protocol.

Results

In the functionality tests (6-min walk test, 6MWT and timed up and go test [TUG]) the EG (p < 0.001/p = 0.020) and MG (p = 0.010/p = 0.010) revealed a significant improvement when compared to the CG. In the analysis of quality of life by WOMAC, a significant improvement was found only in the EG (p = 0.030) when compared to the CG; the same happened in the stiffness domain (EG, p = 0.010), despite in the pain domain, both the EG (p < 0.001) and the MG (p = 0.060) were better than the CG.

Conclusion

Data obtained here reveal that an exercise protocol and UC-II have similar effects for functionality, despite exercise being superior in promoting the quality of life score.

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
1.
2.
Lo-Ciganic WH, et al. Analgesic use and risk of recurrent falls in participants with or at risk of knee osteoarthritis: data from the osteoarthritis initiative. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2017;25:1390–8. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
3.
Brosseau L. Ottawa panel evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for therapeutic exercise in the management of hip osteoarthritis. Clin Rehabil. 2016;30:935–46. PubMedCrossRef
4.
Fu K, Robbins SR, McDougall JJ. Osteoarthritis: the genesis of pain. Baillieres Clin Rheumatol. 2018;57:43–50.
5.
Favrea F, Erhart-Hledik JC, Andriacchi TP. Age-related differences in sagittal-plane knee function at heel-strike of walking are increased in osteoarthritic patients. Osteoarthr Cartil. 2014;22:464–71. CrossRef
6.
Bannuru RR, et al. OARSI guidelines for the non-surgical management of knee, hip, and polyarticular osteoarthritis. Osteoarthr Cartil. 2019;27:1578–89. CrossRef
7.
Abbott JH, et al. Manual therapy, exercise therapy, or both, in addition to usual care, for osteoarthritis of the hip or knee: a randomized controlled trial. 1: clinical effectiveness. Osteoarthr Cartil. 2015;21:525–34. CrossRef
8.
Allen KD, et al. STepped exercise program for patients with knee OsteoArthritis (STEP-KOA): protocol for a randomized controlled trial. BMC Musculoskelet Disord. 2019;20:254–60. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
9.
10.
Jevsevar DS. Treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee: evidence-based guideline, 2nd edition. J Am Acad Orthop Surg. 2013;21:571–6. PubMed
11.
Mannelli LDC, Micheli L, Zanardelli M, Ghelardini C. Low dose native type II collagen prevents pain in a rat osteoarthritis model. BMC Musculoskelet Disord. 2013;14:228–37. CrossRef
12.
Bagi CM, Berryman ER, Teo S, Lane NE. Oral administration of undenatured native chicken type II collagen (UC-II) diminished deterioration of articular cartilage in a rat model of osteoarthritis. Osteoarthr Cartil. 2017;25:2080–90. CrossRef
13.
Crowley DC, et al. Safety and efficacy of undenatured type II collagen in the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee: a clinical trial. Int J Med Sci. 2009;6:312–21. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
14.
Bakilan F, et al. Effects of native type II collagen treatment on knee osteoarthritis: a randomized controlled trial. Eurasian J Med. 2016;48:95–102. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
15.
Saxby D, et al. The effects of load configuration, mass, and movement speed on biomechanical risk factors for musculoskeletal injuries. J Sci Med Sport. 2017;20:S174–S80.
16.
Hurley M, et al. Exercise interventions and patient beliefs for people with hip, knee or hip and knee osteoarthritis: a mixed methods review. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2018;4:CD10842. PubMed
17.
McAlindon T, et al. OARSI guidelines for the non-surgical management of knee. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2014;22:363–88. PubMedCrossRef
18.
Juhl C, et al. Impact of exercise type and dose onpain and disability in knee osteoarthritisa systematic review and meta-regression analysis ofrandomized controlled trials. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2014;66:622–36. PubMedCrossRef
19.
Geenen R, et al. EULAR recommendations for the health professional’s approach to pain management in inflammatory arthritis and osteoarthritis. Ann Rheum Dis. 2018;77:797–807. PubMed
20.
Ahlbäck S. Osteoarthrosis of the knee. A radiographic investigation. Acta Radiol Diagn. 1968;277:7–72.
21.
Dobson F, et al. Reliability and measurement error of the osteoarthritis research society international (OARSI) recommended performance-based tests of physical function in people with hip and knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2017;25:1792–6. PubMedCrossRef
22.
Fransen M, et al. Exercise for osteoarthritis of the knee. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015;1:CD4376. PubMed
23.
Goh SL, et al. Efficacy and potential determinants of exercise therapy in knee and hip osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Phys Rehabil Med. 2019;62:356–63. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
24.
Skou T, Roos EM. Physical therapy for patients with knee and hip osteoarthritis: supervised, active treatment is current best practice. Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2019;37:112–7. PubMed
25.
Moskowitz RW. Role of collagen hydrolysate in bone and joint disease. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2000;30:87–8. PubMedCrossRef
26.
Azeem MA, Patil R. The Study of undenatured type II collagen in the knee. Int J Orthop Traumatol Surg Sci. 2019;5:72–175.
27.
Barry E, et al. Is the timed up and go test a useful predictor of risk of falls in community dwelling older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Geriatr. 2014;14:1–14. CrossRef
28.
Kenny RAM, et al. Summary of the updated American geriatrics society/British geriatrics society clinical practice guideline for prevention of falls in older persons. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2011;59:148–57. CrossRef
29.
Delbaere K, et al. The risk of being fearful or fearless of falls in older people: an empirical validation. Disabil Rehabil. 2006;28:751–6. PubMedCrossRef
30.
Benner RW, et al. Knee osteoarthritis: alternative range of motion treatment. Orthop Clin North Am. 2019;50:425–32. PubMedCrossRef
31.
Sit RWS, et al. Clinic-based patellar mobilization therapy for knee osteoarthritis: a randomized clinical trial. Ann Fam Med. 2018;16:521–9. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
32.
Sambajon VV, et al. The effects of mechanical strain on synovial fibroblasts. J Oral Maxillofac Surg. 2003;61(6):707–12. PubMedCrossRef
33.
Moss P, Sluka K, Wright A. The initial effects of knee joint mobilization on osteoarthritic hyperalgesia. Man Ther. 2007;12:109–18. PubMedCrossRef
34.
Courtney CA, et al. Joint mobilization enhances mechanisms of conditioned pain modulation in individuals with osteoarthritis of the knee. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther. 2016;46:168–76. PubMedCrossRef
35.
Lugo JP, Saiyed ZM, Lane NE. Efficacy and tolerability of an undenatured type II collagen supplement in modulating knee osteoarthritis symptoms: a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Nutr J. 2015;15:14–21. CrossRef
36.
Lugo JP, et al. Undenatured type II collagen (UC-II®) for joint support: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2013;10:48–59. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
37.
Prabhoo R, Billa G. Undenatured collagen type II for the treatment of osteoarthritis: a review. Int J Res Orthop. 2018;4:684–9. CrossRef
38.
Stabile M, et al. Evaluation of the effects of undenatured type II collagen (UC-II) as compared to robenacoxib on the mobility impairment induced by osteoarthritis in dogs. Vet Sci. 2019;6:72–87. PubMedCentralCrossRef
39.
van Meegeren MER, et al. IL‑4 alone and in combination with IL-10 protects against blood-induced cartilage damage. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2012;20:764–72. PubMedCrossRef
40.
Li Y, et al. The effects of resistance exercise in patients with knee osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Rehabil. 2016;30:947–59. PubMedCrossRef
41.
Musumeci G, et al. The effects of physical activity on apoptosis and lubricin expression in articular cartilage in rats with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis. J Bone Miner Metab. 2013;31:274–84. PubMedCrossRef
42.
Musumeci G, Szychlinska MA, Herzog W. The “journal of functional morphology and kinesiology” journal club series: highlights on recent papers in exercise and osteoarthritis. J Funct Morphol Kinesiol. 2019;4:1–7.
43.
Silva C, et al. Feasibility of a home-based therapeutic exercise program in individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Arch Rheumatol. 2018;33:295–301. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
44.
Fingleton C, et al. Pain sensitization in people with knee osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2015;23:1043–56. PubMedCrossRef
45.
Fingleton C, Smart K, Doody C. Exercise-induced hypoalgesia in people with knee osteoarthritis with normal and abnormal conditioned pain modulation. Clin J Pain. 2017;33:395–404. PubMedCrossRef
46.
Neblett R, et al. The central sensitization inventory (CSI): establishing clinically significant values for identifying central sensitivity syndromes in an outpatient chronic pain sample. J Pain. 2013;14:438–45. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
47.
Bierke S, Petersen W. Influence of anxiety and pain catastrophizing on the course of pain within the first year after uncomplicated total knee replacement: a prospective study. Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2017;137:1735–42. PubMedCrossRef
48.
Baliza GA, Lopes RA, Dias RC. The role of pain catastrophizing in prognosis and treatment of elderly with knee osteoarthritis: a critical literature review. Rev Bras Geriatr Gerontol. 2014;17:439–49. CrossRef
49.
Perrot S, et al. Kinesiophobia e dor relacionada à fisioterapia na dor musculoesquelética: estudo de coorte multicêntrico nacional em pacientes e seus médicos em geral. Joint Bone Spine. 2018;85:101–7. PubMedCrossRef
50.
Doménech J, Sanchis-Alfonso V, Espejo B. Changes in catastrophizing and kinesiophobia are predictive of changes in disability and pain after treatment in patients with anterior knee pain. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2014;22:2295–300. PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Comparison between exercise therapy and non-hydrolyzed collagen (UC-II) in functionality and quality of life in women with knee osteoarthritis
A randomized controlled clinical trial
verfasst von
Érika Thatyana Nascimento Santana
Saulo da Cunha Machado
Viviane Nascimento Brandão Lima
Valter Joviniano DeSantana Filho
Leonardo Yung dos Santos Maciel
Jader Pereira de Farias Neto
Henrique Douglas Melo Coutinho
Natália Martins
Walderi Monteiro da Silva Júnior
Lucindo J. Quintans Júnior
Publikationsdatum
25.05.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02037-8

Version: 0.1964.0