Comparing PET/CT and PET/MRI for pancreatic cancer diagnosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis
- 19.09.2025
- review
Summary
Background
The diagnosis and staging of pancreatic cancer are critical for effective treatment, with positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and PET/magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) emerging as key imaging modalities. This study compared their diagnostic accuracy, focusing on tumor resectability, staging, and standardized uptake values (SUV).
Methods
A systematic review was conducted in October 2024, searching PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Scopus. Nine studies comparing PET/CT and PET/MRI in pancreatic cancer were included. Data on sensitivity, specificity, and diagnostic odds ratio (DOR) were pooled using random-effects models. Study quality was assessed with the Newcastle–Ottawa Scale and QUADAS‑2 tool. Heterogeneity was evaluated using the I2 statistic, and publication bias was assessed with Egger’s test.
Results
Nine studies were included following screening. A pooled sensitivity of 81.95% (95% CI: 62.31–92.57%) and specificity of 78.19% (95% CIs: 41.64–94.74%) was found for PET/CT, with a pooled DOR of 13.85 (95% CI: 1.72–111.76; I2 = 0%). For PET/MRI, a pooled sensitivity of 83.16% (95% CI: 12.30–99.43%) and specificity of 77.74% (95% CI: 10.71–99.03%) were found. Excellent results in detecting solid tumors and local invasion were achieved with PET/MRI. Both modalities influenced clinical management, but high heterogeneity was observed (I2 > 80% for sensitivity and specificity).
Conclusion
Both PET/CT and PET/MRI demonstrate comparable diagnostic performance for pancreatic cancer, with PET/MRI offering advantages in soft tissue characterization. The DOR for PET/CT indicates reliable diagnostic accuracy, although the variability across studies underscores the need for standardized, prospective trials to optimize their use in clinical practice.
