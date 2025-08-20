Zum Inhalt
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Comment on “Acute liver failure in patients admitted to the intensive care unit—A viennese retrospective single-center analysis”

  • 19.08.2025
  • commentary
verfasst von
Mohsin Ali
Ameer Afzal khan
Rahman Syed
Manahil Noor
Bilal Ahmad
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

We read with great interest Haselwanter et al.’s recent publication in the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift (The Central European Journal of Medicine) titled “Acute liver failure in patients admitted to the intensive care unit—A Viennese retrospective single-center analysis” [1]. The study emphasizes the various causes of acute liver failure (ALF) in Central Europe as well as the importance of timely transfer to transplantation facilities and early intensive care unit (ICU) therapy. Although this study provides significant epidemiological data from Central Europe, we would like to add constructive remarks on a few methodological concerns that could improve future studies in this important field, supported by good evidence from the literature. …
