15.02.2022 | Case report

Colonoscopic reduction of a transanal prolapsed ileocolic intussusception

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Iraj Shahramian, MD Fateme Parooie, Seyed Ali Mirabbasi, Morteza Salarzaei
Summary

Transanal protrusion of intussusception (TAPI; also known as prolapsed intussusception) is a rare complication. Here, we present a successful colonoscopic reduction of ileocolic intussusception presented with transanal prolapse. An 8‑month male child, weighing 8 kg, was referred to our hospital presenting with a mass in his anal canal, diarrhea and rectal bleeding for two days. The sonographic evaluation revealed an ileocolic intussusception in the rectosigmoid area. The patient was treated using colonoscopic reduction. To our knowledge, this is the first study reporting colonoscopic reduction for transanal prolapsed intussusceptions. Our study suggests gastroenterologists to consider colonoscopy as a therapeutic method for prolapsed intussusceptions and encourages them to attempt reducing the invagination using this method before laparotomy, especially in cases presenting within 48 h of onset of symptoms and no peritonitis symptoms.

