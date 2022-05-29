Cochrane Pflegeforum

Zurück zum Zitat Schünemann, HJ, Cushman, M, Burnett, AE, Kahn, SR, Beyer-Westendorf, J, Spencer, FA, Rezende, SM, Zakai, NA, Bauer, KA, Dentali, F, Lansing, J, Balduzzi, S, Darzi, A, Morgano, GP, Neumann, I, Nieuwlaat, R, Yepes-Nuñez, JJ, Zhang, Y & Wiercioch, W 2018, ‚American Society of Hematology 2018 guidelines for management of venous thromboembolism: prophylaxis for hospitalized and nonhospitalized medical patients‘, Blood Adv, vol. 2, no. 22, pp. 3198–225, doi: https://doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2018022954 CrossRef
Schünemann, HJ, Cushman, M, Burnett, AE, Kahn, SR, Beyer-Westendorf, J, Spencer, FA, Rezende, SM, Zakai, NA, Bauer, KA, Dentali, F, Lansing, J, Balduzzi, S, Darzi, A, Morgano, GP, Neumann, I, Nieuwlaat, R, Yepes-Nuñez, JJ, Zhang, Y & Wiercioch, W 2018, ‚American Society of Hematology 2018 guidelines for management of venous thromboembolism: prophylaxis for hospitalized and nonhospitalized medical patients‘, Blood Adv, vol. 2, no. 22, pp. 3198–225, doi:
https://doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2018022954
CrossRef