Cochrane Pflegeforum

Zurück zum Zitat Dusse, LMS, Silva, MVF, Freitas, LG, Marcolino, MS & Carvalho, MDG 2017, ‚Economy class syndrome: what is it and who are the individuals at risk?‘, Rev Bras Hematol Hemoter, vol. 39, no. 4, pp. 349–53, doi: https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​bjhh.​2017.​05.​001 CrossRef