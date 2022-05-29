 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: ProCare 4/2022

01.05.2022 | PFLEGE & WISSENSCHAFT

Cochrane Pflegeforum

Kompressionsstrümpfe zur Vorbeugung tiefer Venenthrombosen bei Flugpassagieren

verfasst von: MSC, BSC Dr. Daniela Schoberer, BSCN Janine Simon, BSCN Patricia Böhm, MSC, BSC Selvedina Osmancevic

Erschienen in: ProCare | Ausgabe 4/2022

Auszug

Fragestellung. Verringern Kompressionsstrümpfe (oder „Reisestrümpfe“) das Risiko einer tiefen Venenthrombose (TVT; Blutgerinnsel in den Beinen) und anderer Durchblutungsstörungen bei Flugpassagieren. …
Kahn, SR, Lim, W, Dunn, AS, Cushman, M, Dentali, F, Akl, EA, Cook, DJ, Balekian, AA, Klein, RC, Le, H, Schulman, S & Murad, MH 2012, ‚Prevention of VTE in nonsurgical patients: Antithrombotic Therapy and Prevention of Thrombosis, 9th ed: American College of Chest Physicians Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guidelines‘, Chest, vol. 141, no. 2 Suppl, pp. e195S–e226S, doi: https://​doi.​org/​10.​1378/​chest.​11-2296 CrossRef
Schünemann, HJ, Cushman, M, Burnett, AE, Kahn, SR, Beyer-Westendorf, J, Spencer, FA, Rezende, SM, Zakai, NA, Bauer, KA, Dentali, F, Lansing, J, Balduzzi, S, Darzi, A, Morgano, GP, Neumann, I, Nieuwlaat, R, Yepes-Nuñez, JJ, Zhang, Y & Wiercioch, W 2018, ‚American Society of Hematology 2018 guidelines for management of venous thromboembolism: prophylaxis for hospitalized and nonhospitalized medical patients‘, Blood Adv, vol. 2, no. 22, pp. 3198–225, doi: https://​doi.​org/​10.​1182/​bloodadvances.​2018022954 CrossRef
EditorialNotes

Inhalt

EDITORIAL

Gesundheitsminister macht sich für die Pflege stark

ERNÄHRUNG

Augenmerk auf die Ernährung im Alter

FREIZEIT & LEBEN

Freizeit & Leben

ERNÄHRUNG

Milch, Brei & Fingerfood: Der Speiseplan im 1. Jahr

PFLEGE & WISSENSCHAFT

Cochrane Pflege Forum

