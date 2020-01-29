 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

28.01.2020 | original article

Clonal dissemination of high-level gentamicin-resistant isolates of Enterococcus faecalis within a university hospital in southeastern Iran

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Fereshteh Saffari, Hosein Darehkordi, Roya Ahmadrajabi
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Combination of a cell wall-active antibiotic with an aminoglycoside confers a synergistic effect in the treatment of some severe enterococcal infections. Unfortunately, with the emergence of enterococci with high-level resistance to aminoglycosides, particularly to gentamicin, the efficacy of the synergistic combinations has decreased. In this study, high-level gentamicin-resistant (HLGR) isolates of enterococci and the diversity of the genes encoding aminoglycoside-modifying enzymes (AMEs) as well as putative clonal dissemination of HLGR isolates were investigated in a university hospital in southeastern Iran.

Methods

The minimum inhibitory concentration of gentamicin was determined and HLGR isolates were investigated for AME genes. Genetic similarity between isolates was analyzed using repetitive extragenic palindromic (rep)-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay.

Results

Of 150 Enterococcus isolates, 62 isolates including Enterococcus faecalis (n = 46) and E. faecium (n = 16) were identified as HLGR. The most prevalent AME genes in both species were as follows: aph(3)-IIIa (n = 44), aac(6)-Ie-aph(2)-Ia (n = 36), and ant(4)-Ia (n = 15). The rep-PCR analysis showed clonality among E. faecalis isolates, so that 27 isolates were grouped in seven clusters representing similarity greater than 95%.

Conclusions

No link between AME determinants and clusters was found. Clonal spread of HLGR isolates of E. faecalis was found within our hospital. More rigorous recommendations are required to avoid dissemination of such resistant microorganisms in the hospital setting.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200128144738_0.571.0_fcf1a20