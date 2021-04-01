Clinically relevant infections in hematology and oncology: bacterial infections and the role of novel antibiotics in times of multidrug resistance

Summary

Multidrug resistance of bacterial pathogens is an increasing problem wordwide, especially treatment of multidrug resistant (MDR) gramnegative bacteria is challenging. In the recent past, several new antibiotics as well as new betalactamase inhibitors have been introduced. These novel drugs are valuable new tools for the therapy of infectious complications in cancer patients once there is a high risk for infections due to multidrug-resistant pathogens. While it is necessary to start empirical antibiotic therapy immediately, novel antibiotics only provide benefits in certain situations, depending on the underlying pathogens. Thus, these new antibiotics are best used guided by microbiological testing, since the exact mechanism of resistance determines susceptibility or resistance to certain antibiotics. For empirical therapy, previous culture results and/or colonization with MDR pathogens can help to choose from conventional antibiotics or novel drugs. In clinical practice, optimal antibiotic therapy can be achieved by close collaboration of specialists in hematooncology, infectious diseases and microbiology.