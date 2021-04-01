 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

01.04.2021 | short review Open Access

Clinically relevant infections in hematology and oncology: bacterial infections and the role of novel antibiotics in times of multidrug resistance

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
PD Dr. Gernot Fritsche
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Multidrug resistance of bacterial pathogens is an increasing problem wordwide, especially treatment of multidrug resistant (MDR) gramnegative bacteria is challenging. In the recent past, several new antibiotics as well as new betalactamase inhibitors have been introduced. These novel drugs are valuable new tools for the therapy of infectious complications in cancer patients once there is a high risk for infections due to multidrug-resistant pathogens. While it is necessary to start empirical antibiotic therapy immediately, novel antibiotics only provide benefits in certain situations, depending on the underlying pathogens. Thus, these new antibiotics are best used guided by microbiological testing, since the exact mechanism of resistance determines susceptibility or resistance to certain antibiotics. For empirical therapy, previous culture results and/or colonization with MDR pathogens can help to choose from conventional antibiotics or novel drugs. In clinical practice, optimal antibiotic therapy can be achieved by close collaboration of specialists in hematooncology, infectious diseases and microbiology.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1422.0